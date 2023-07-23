Diablo 4 In Desperate Times Walkthrough

“In Desperate Times” is an emote-based side quest in Diablo 4 where you have to solve a little riddle to figure out which emote to select and use from your emote wheel.

For fans of the franchise, the quest description highlights the ending days of Caldeum which was once known as the “trade capital” of the world. The Kehjistan city fell into decline after the coming of Mephisto. In its final days, Caldeum became a city of refugees that was left alone to stand on its own.

In Desperate Times is a reference to those same ending years when the people would plead for help against invaders, but no one came. Their only option was to pick up weapons themselves.

How to start the quest

This side quest is only available after you have beaten the main campaign. Following that you need to head into the Imperial Library of Kehjistan in Caldeum and search for a book called “On Caldeum’s Defenses” on one of the barricades. Picking up this book will automatically start the In Desperate Times side quest in Diablo 4.

The best way to get here is to teleport to the Imperial Library waypoint, which you unlock after beating the game. The book is right next to it.

How to complete In Desperate Times in Diablo 4

Your quest objective is going to be to “ask for the watcher’s help” in the Imperial Gardens. You now need to head over to the encircled location in the image above.

There are going to be lots of enemies, including elites, all over the Imperial Gardens. It is best that you kill all of them on your way.

When you reach the marked location, you are going to find a giant, golden statue here. Stand in front of it and open your emote wheel. You need to use the “Help” emote to complete In Desperate Times in Diablo 4.

You can use the keyboard to select the help option by pressing E. If you are playing on a console, you can hit Up On the D-Pad. If you cannot find the right emote, customize your emote wheel to add Help to the main action wheel.

Loot the mysterious chest and be on your way.