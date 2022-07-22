Diablo 4 Beta Found on Battle.net

After a microtransaction-ridden Diablo Immortal experience, fans have turned their eyes on Blizzard Entertainment’s upcoming Diablo 4. Although Diablo 4’s release date is in 2023, fans might be able to play Diablo 4 beta soon.

This hope of an early beta comes from the catalogue config of Battle.net. It seems like that the catalogue config file of Battle.net has hints for Diablo 4 beta now.

Here are the snippets of code with a Diablo IV beta mention:

},

“strings”:{

“default”:{

“fenris#FENRIS_NAME”:”Diablo IV“,

“fenris#FENRIS_NAME_BETA”:”Diablo IV – Beta”,

“fenris#FENRIS_TYPE_GAME_2″:”Game 2”

}

Blizzard Entertainment has shared a lot of information about the game since the start of 2022 and things are looking good so far. Blizzard seems to have listened to fan’s feedback and it’s trying to capture the original essence Diablo with modern bells and whistles.

Recently, Blizzard Entertainment introduced a new event to engage Diablo fans. Diablo Hell’s Ink promotion is asking fans to get a Tattoo which will grant them early access to the “upcoming Diablo 4 beta”. The promotion is expected to last until September 10. So these early access invites by the promotion and these code snippets indicate that we could be getting a Diablo IV beta soon.

Since Diablo Hell’s Ink event is going to last until September, we can predict a beta to happen around that time. Now if you are wondering if a Beta is about to happen, how can one sign-up for it apart from getting a Tattoo? Well, for a chance to get selected for the upcoming beta, you can sign-up on the official Diablo 4 website. For now, it says sign-up for updates; Sign-up there and when the Sign-ups actually open for the beta, you will get an email.

Diablo 4 is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and PC in 2023. Before the release date, Blizzard Entertainment is expected to do a lot of testing so a lot of Beta tests both open and closed are expected to happen before that.