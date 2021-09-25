Deckard Cain is one of the iconic most characters of Diablo 2 Resurrected. Early on in Diablo 2, he is trapped and players need to activate the Cairn Stones to rescue him. This guide will help you rescue Cain by outlining exactly how to activate the Cairn Stones in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

How to Activate the Cairn Stones in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Early on in Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Story, we learn that Deckard Cain is trapped in a cage and is surrounded by the ghastly new inhabitants of Tristram. It’s now your task to rescue Cairn.

In order for the players to rescue Cain, they need to find the Tree of Inifuss, get the scroll contained within it and use it on the Cairn stones. This scroll will activate the Cairn Stones allowing you to reach the ruins of Tristram and save Cain.

Tree of Inifuss

So, the first step is to get to the Tree of Inifuss to get the scroll. This tree can be located in the Dark Wood. However, looking for a tree in a forest is not such an easy task. Let’s discuss the directions to Tree of Inifuss.

When you reach the Dark Wood Waypoint, go southeast. Keep on heading straight and stop at a fence. Now follow this fence until you see a break in the fence and you can go through. Go through it and you will find the tree shortly.

The tree will be protected by Gargantuan enemies. Once you defeat the enemies, you can loot the tree for the scroll.

Once you have the scroll, get back to the Rogue Encampment to get the scroll translated by Akara.

Activating the Cairn Stones

Once the scroll is translated, it’s time to get on to the second step that is activating Cairn Stones and getting to Tristram.

To activate the stones, you again need to return to the Stony Field. Here, head straight to the Cairn Stone and defeat the enemies.

Open your inventory and select the Scroll of Inifuss. The scroll opens a new screen on the left, showing five circles will be etched with numbers. To activate the Cairn Stones, you need to simply interact with the stones in the same numerical order as in the scroll.

When done correctly, all the stones will activate and open a portal to Tristram. Cain is found in a cage in Tristram Central Square. Go and get the legend, who will repay you by identifying items!