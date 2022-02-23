New and veteran players will want to go right into The Witch Queen campaign, which can be played on either Normal or Legendary difficulty. This guide explains the difference between difficulties and how to change them in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion.

Before we discuss how to change the Difficulty, let us first take a look at the major differences between the available difficulties and whether you get better rewards by amping it up or not.

Difference Between the Difficulties in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

The classic Destiny 2 The Witch Queen experience, or “Be Brave,” is suggested for all players on normal difficulty. The closest comparison is the regular difficulty of other PvE activities you’ve performed in the past. There will be difficult bosses and times, but nothing out of the ordinary.

The Legendary difficulty for D2 The Witch Queen expansion, also known as “Become Legend,” is meant for seasoned gamers who desire to take on harder tasks and more powerful opponents. Enemies will often have greater health, resistances, aim, and aggression. There will also be bosses of a higher rank.

Completing the campaign on the Legendary Difficulty nets you the following additional rewards:

1520 Power level gear set

An exclusive triumph for the Throne World’s seal title

An Exclusive Emblem.

A total of 8 Upgrade Modules

Witch Queen Exotic armor that you can otherwise obtain from PED Lost Sector drops

How to Change the Difficulty in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Many experienced Destiny 2 players might choose to play the Witch Queen legendary campaign. Besides having a tough story mode to play alone or with groups, it also comes with lots of elegant prizes well worth the effort of completing it.

You’ll be given the option of choosing between Legendary and Regular difficulty when you initially log in. After the entering screen, it appears that the ability to alter The Witch Queen’s difficulty to Legendary is permanently removed.

As a result, gamers are limited to playing on the Regular difficulty. But, don’t worry, even after the introductory screen, you can modify the campaign difficulty.

Simply travel to orbit and resume the mission to pick the Witch Queen Legendary campaign. That’s all there is to it.

You’ll have to replay the entire cutscene, and then you’ll get the identical starting screen with the Legendary difficulty choice. That’s all there is to it when it comes to adjusting the difficulty of the campaign in D2 The Witch Queen.