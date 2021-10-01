Destiny 2 Ruins of Wrath Ascendant Anchor Locations Guide

In this guide, we will discuss the Destiny 2 Ruins of Wrath Ascendant Anchor Locations that you can find and collect in the sixth week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost.

Destiny 2 Ruins of Wrath Ascendant Anchor Locations

The new week features 17 Ascendant Anchors for you to get in Ruins of Wrath. These are scattered around the map and will be located near other collectibles or on True Sight paths.

Before you go out on the adventure to collect Ascendant Anchors, you need to make sure that you have most of the perk upgrades for Wayfinder’s Compass. Also, you must have the Ager’s Scepter Exotic Trace Rifle unlocked to clear the path.

Below is the list of Ascendant Anchors locations where you will find them easily:

Ascendant Anchor #1

Right at the beginning of the Staging Ground, activate the True Sight and jump on the platform that appears behind you. You will see the Ascendant Anchor on the floating platform.

Interact with the Ascendant Anchor to collect it.

Ascendant Anchor #2

After collecting the Data Cache: The Loop in the Staging Ground area, activate the True Sight near the Data Cache. Jump on the floating platforms and the Ascendant Anchor will be right in front of you.

Ascendant Anchor #3

Keep going straight and activate the next True Sight. Jump on the floating platforms and the third Ascendant Anchor will be on one of the platforms.

Ascendant Anchor #4

When you get on the Staging Ground area on your way back from The Outer Islands after collecting the Enigmatic Mystery: Aloft, Adrift, activate True Sight, and keep going towards the right.

You will see the Ascendant Anchor icon behind a blocked path. Use the Ager’s Scepter Exotic Trace rifle to break the debris blocking the path and collect the Ascendant Anchor.

Ascendant Anchor #5

You will find the fifth Ascendant Anchor after you loot the Trivial Mystery: The Deep chest in The Undercroft area.

Jump down from the platform where the chest is and the Ascendant Anchor will be marked right in front of you.

Ascendant Anchor #6

Look back and jump down towards the path. You will find the Ascendant Anchor marked in front of you.

Ascendant Anchor #7

Go to The Warbringer’s Tower through the portal after completing the Ascendant Mystery: Lord of the Undercroft.

Make your path towards the right side and you will see a True Sight crystal. Activate True Sight and go up the platform. The Ascendant Anchor will be up there.

Ascendant Anchor #8

Keep going up and look on the platform to your right. There will be an Ascendant Anchor there. Jump towards the platform and collect it.

Ascendant Anchor #9

Jump and keep going from one floating rock to another. Make sure you are going towards the left side. There is a floating rock on the far left with the Trivial Mystery: Imposter Cache chest on it.

Loot the chest and jump on the rock behind. The Ascendant Anchor will be there.

Ascendant Anchor #10

Go straight and instead of jumping on the floating rock on the left, go towards the rock on the right with the True Sight crystal. Activate True Sight and go on the platform to get the Ascendant Anchor.

Ascendant Anchor #11

Follow the path until you reach the next Ascendant Anchor on top of one of the floating rocks.

Ascendant Anchor #12

On your way out of the cave where you find the Trivial Mystery: Kamacite Coffer chest, jump on top of the platform on your right.

Ascendant Anchor #13

Once you have looted the Trivial Mystery: Howardite Cache chest, jump out of the cave and make your way towards the right. The Ascendant Anchor will be on the path.

Ascendant Anchor #14

After you have completed the Ascendant Mystery: Light the Way Part 3, you will be presented with three portals that you can go through.

Choose the far-right portal and you will enter The Warbringer’s Tower. Once here, activate True Sight to bring up the platform. Go on the platform to collect the Ascendant Anchor.

Ascendant Anchor #15

Go through the portal once you have finished the Ascendant Mystery: Light the Way. Once you spawn in The Debris Field, look behind and go on that path.

The Ascendant Anchor is on the side of the pathway.

Ascendant Anchor #16

Just on the left of the previous Ascendant Anchor is a path that is blocked by a wall. Use your Ager’s Scepter Exotic Trace rifle to open the path and collect the Ascendant Anchor.

Ascendant Anchor #17

Go back outside and keep following the path. Take the path on the left and jump on a cliff on the far left when you get into the open.

From there, double jump on the big rock right on you. The Ascendant Anchor will be there to collect.