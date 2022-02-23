Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Miasma Regional Chest Locations Guide

In the latest Destiny 2 expansion, The Witch Queen, similar to the previous expansions players can explore each region’s map to find golden regional chests. In this guide, we will walk you through all the locations of all 3 Regional Chests in the Miasma region of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Miasma Regional Chest Locations

There are 3 Regional Chests in the Miasma in D2 The Witch Queen. These chests are golden in color and contain equipment and weapons to loot.

While the chests are marked with a symbol on the map, they might be difficult to find. This is because these regional chests aren’t really out in the open and you will have to explore a bit off the beaten path to find them in various nooks and crannies.

Below are the map locations of all the golden regional chests in Miasma in D2 The Witch Queen and how you can reach each chest’s location

Miasma Regional Chest #1

The first Regional Chest of Miasma can be found in the center of Miasma near the Scorn Technology. You will also find few Scorns nearby. You will find an entrance to the cave where you will find your 1st Regional Chest of Miasma.

Miasma Regional Chest #2

The second Regional Chest of Miasma can be found in the bottom region of Miasma. You must climb the ledge on the northmost side of a massive hollowed-out Hive coliseum to reach the chest. After reaching the top, circle around to get to the chest.

Miasma Regional Chest #3

The third Regional Chest of Miasma can be found inside a big cave. To discover the cave’s entrance, travel along the east side of the Miasma region. The chest will be inside that cave.