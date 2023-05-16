In this Demon’s Souls Remake Boss Soul Weapons guide, we will list all the Boss Soul Weapons present in Demon’s Soul Remake along with their stats.

In Demon’s Souls Remake, Boss Souls are a special type of Weapon which are formed by combining a Demon’ Soul with a specific weapon at the required upgrade level. Demon’s Souls are obtained by defeating different bosses.

Demon’s Souls Remake Boss Soul Weapons

Boss Soul weapons require different stat levels in order to use them.

They also provide bonuses to those stats when wielded. Below we have listed all the Boss Soul weapons along with Requirements to Wield Weapon, bonuses, and how to get them.

Blueblood Sword

Physical Attack Damage: 100

Magic Stat Bonus: 200

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Requirements to Wield Weapon

Strength: 18

Dexterity: 18

Faith: 18

Critical Damage: 18

Bonuses (Grade)

Strength: D

Dexterity: –

Faith: E

Critical Damage: E

Weight: 5.0

Durability: 400

How to Get

This Weapon is crafted by Blacksmith Ed. To craft it, you will need ‘Pureblood Demon’s Soul’ and ‘Broken Sword +0’.

Dozer Axe

Physical Attack Damage: 340

Magic Stat Bonus: 0

Requirements to Wield Weapon

Strength: 30

Dexterity: –

Faith: –

Critical Damage: –

Bonuses (Grade)

Strength: –

Dexterity: –

Faith: –

Critical Damage: –

Weight: 22.0

Durability: 400

How to Get

This Weapon is crafted by Blacksmith Ed. To craft it, you will need ‘Grey Demon’s Soul’ and one of the following weapons:

Guillotine Axe +6

Crescent Axe +6

Great Axe +6

Halberd +6.

Insanity Catalyst

Physical Attack Damage: 59

Magic Stat Bonus: 143

Requirements to Wield Weapon

Strength: 6

Dexterity: –

Faith: 16

Critical Damage: –

Bonuses (Grade)

Strength: E

Dexterity: –

Faith: A

Critical Damage: –

Weight: 0.5

Durability: 400

How to Get

This Weapon is crafted by Blacksmith Ed. To craft it, you will need ‘Yellow Demon’s Soul’ and one of the following weapons:

Wooden Catalyst +0

Silver Catalyst +0

Lava Bow

Physical Attack Damage: 55

Magic Stat Bonus: 0

Requirements to Wield Weapon

Strength: 21

Dexterity: 16

Faith: –

Critical Damage: –

Bonuses (Grade)

Strength: D

Dexterity: D

Faith: E

Critical Damage: –

Weight: 2.0

Durability: 400

How to Get

This Weapon is crafted by Blacksmith Ed. To craft it, you will need ‘Hard Demon’s Soul’ and one of the following weapons:

Short Bow +7

Long Bow +7

Compound

Short Bow +7

Compound Long Bow +7

Meat Cleaver

Physical Attack Damage: 90

Magic Stat Bonus: 90

Requirements to Wield Weapon

Strength: 26

Dexterity: –

Faith: –

Critical Damage: 16

Bonuses (Grade)

Strength: S

Dexterity: S

Faith: –

Critical Damage: A

Weight: 10.0

Durability: 400

How to Get

This Weapon is crafted by Blacksmith Ed. To craft it, you will need ‘Swollen Demon’s Soul’ and one of the following weapons:

Club +0

Great Club +0

War Pick +6

Mace +6

Pickaxe +6

Morning Star +6

Iron Knuckles +6

Mirdan Hammer +6.

However, Blacksmith Ed must be given a ‘Red Hot Demon’s Soul’ before he will allow the transformation of items into unique weapons.

Morion Blade

Physical Attack Damage: 210

Magic Stat Bonus: 0

Requirements to Wield Weapon

Strength: 14

Dexterity: 14

Faith: –

Critical Damage: –

Bonuses (Grade)

Strength: –

Dexterity: –

Faith: –

Critical Damage: –

Weight: 3.0

Durability: 400

How to Get

This Weapon is crafted by Blacksmith Ed. To craft it, you will need ‘Storm Demon’s Soul’ and one of the following weapons:

Short Sword +8

Long Sword +8

Knight Sword +8

Bastard Sword +8

Claymore +8

Needle of Eternal Agony

Physical Attack Damage: 10

Magic Stat Bonus: 50

Requirements to Wield Weapon:

Strength: 6

Dexterity: 20

Faith: 20

Critical Damage: –

Bonuses (Grade)

Strength: –

Dexterity: –

Faith: –

Critical Damage: –

Weight: 0.5

Durability: 400

How to Get

This Weapon is crafted by Blacksmith Ed. To craft it, you will need ‘Mixed Demon’s Soul’ and one of the following weapons:

Parrying Dagger +7

Secret Dagger +7

Mail Breaker +7

Rapier +7

Estoc +7.

Northern Regalia

Physical Attack Damage: 135

Magic Stat Bonus: 135

Requirements to Wield Weapon:

Strength: 20

Dexterity: 14

Faith: 12

Critical Damage: 12

Bonuses (Grade)

Strength: –

Dexterity: –

Faith: –

Critical Damage: –

Weight: 6.5

Durability: 400

How to Get

This Weapon is crafted by Blacksmith Ed. To craft it, you will need ‘False King’s Demon Soul’ and the following weapons:

Soulbrandt +0 and Demonbrandt +0.

Scraping Spear

Physical Attack Damage: 100

Magic Stat Bonus: 0

Requirements to Wield Weapon

Strength: 15

Dexterity: 15

Faith: –

Critical Damage: –

Bonuses (Grade)

Strength: E

Dexterity: A

Faith: –

Critical Damage: –

Weight: 4.0

Durability: 400

How to Get

This Weapon is crafted by Blacksmith Ed. To craft it, you will need ‘Lead Demon’s Soul’ and one of the following weapons:

Short Spear +7

Winged Spear +7

Large Sword of Searching

Physical Attack Damage: 170

Magic Stat Bonus: –

Requirements to Wield Weapon

Strength: 24

Dexterity: 16

Faith: –

Critical Damage: –

Bonuses (Grade)

Strength: D

Dexterity: D

Faith: –

Critical Damage: –

Weight: 8.0

Durability: 400

How to Get

This Weapon is crafted by Blacksmith Ed. To craft it, you will need ‘Hero Demon’s Soul’.