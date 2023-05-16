Demon’s Souls Remake Best Spells Guide

This guide, Demon’s Souls Remake Best Spells and Miracles, will enlist and describe the best spells and miracles that you can consistently cast against your enemies to overcome difficult situations and impossible odds.
Demon’s Souls Remake Best Spells and Miracles
Demons Soul’s Remake allows you to cast magic and miracles against your enemies if fighting in melee Isn’t your thing.
Since there are many spells and miracles, it takes quite a while to understand and select your favorite spells.
Here are all the spells and miracles in Demon’s Souls Remake:
|Spell
|Effect
|Acid Cloud
|Generates metal corroding Acid Cloud
|Cloak
|For Sneaking or Escaping Quietly
|Cursed Weapon
|Increased weapon damage by 50%
|Death Cloud
|Generates a cloud of plague
|Demon’s Prank
|Generates loud sound at a distant location
|Enchant Weapon
|Increases damage of right-hand weapons
|Fireball
|Shoots a fireball that causes explosion
|Fire Spray
|Shoots mini fireballs
|Firestorm
|Generates a fire storm around you
|Flame Toss
|Shoots a fire stream
|Homing Soul Arrow
|Shoots target following soul arrow
|Ignite
|Generates huge fire from your fingers
|Light Weapon
|Strengthens right-hand weapons
|Poison Cloud
|Creates a purple poisoned cloud
|Protection
|Reduces incoming damage
|Relief
|Restores full HP
|Soul Arrow
|Fires a soul arrow
|Soul Ray
|Shoots a target-piercing light
|Soul Sucker
|Sucks the soul out of target
|Soul Thirst
|Slaying enemies grant 50% more souls
|Warding
|Reduces incoming damage by 70%
|Water Veil
|Covers you in water and reduces incoming damage
Miracles
|Miracle
|Effect
|Antidote
|Cures the poison effects
|Anti-magic Field
|Generates an anti-magic field around you
|Banish
|Black Phantoms are banished to their own world
|Cure
|Recovers status from Poison, Plague and Bleeding
|Evacuate
|Teleports you back to the Nexus
|God’s Wrath
|Generates a strong force-blast around you
|Heal
|Recovers HP
|Hidden Soul
|Hides your soul from Black Phantoms
|Recovery
|Heals HP according to faith
|Regeneration
|Generates HP over time
|Resurrection
|Reviving Blue Phantoms will shift tendency to White
|Second Chance
|Revives you with 50% HP if died during the spell
Best Spells and Miracles
So here is the list of some of the best spells and miracles, along with descriptions, that will help you throughout the game and will surely become your favorite moves:
Warding – Spell
Warding, basically reminiscent of the Tower Knight’s great shield, is a magic spell that makes you tankier against enemies.
What it actually does is that it reduces about 70% of incoming damage. You can opt to use this spell routinely no matter how far you have reached.
You can learn the spell from Sage Freke at the expense of an Iron Demon’s Soul.
|MP Cost
|50
|Duration
|40 seconds
|Slot Cost
|2 Magic Slots
Soul Arrow – Spell
A magic spell that, as indicated by its name, lets you fire a soul arrow. The main reason that this spell is so important is that it even penetrates through gold armors and other hard materials. A staple of any caster’s/wizard’s arsenal.
You can learn the spell from Sage Freke or his apprentice for 1000 souls.
|MP Cost
|5
|Duration
|One shot
|Slot Cost
|1 Spell Slot
Evacuate – Miracle
Evacuate is a miracle that will instantly teleport you to The Nexus.
Since all the miracles focus on healing or defense, so does Evacuate. It teleports you to The Nexus. This lets you save your Shards of Archstone or provides an alternative teleportation method in case you don’t have any.
You can learn the miracle from Saint Urbain for a price of 20,000 souls.
|MP Cost
|40
|Duration
|Instant
|Slot Cost
|1 Miracle Slot
Firestorm – Spell
Firestorm is a magic spell and is perhaps all that you need to take on huge enemies. It is, in fact, one of the most powerful spells in the Remake and is a must for you to learn if you want to dominate over bosses.
Firestorm basically generates a storm of fire around you and is so powerful that it eliminates even the bosses within 2 to 3 casts.
You can learn the spell from Yuria by offering her a Dragon Demon’s Soul.
|MP Cost
|100
|Duration
|4.5 seconds
|Slot Cost
|3 Magic Slots
God’s Wrath – Miracle
Perhaps the strongest of all miracles, God’s Wrath is what you need when you find yourself in deep trouble.
This miracle creates large sphere damages around you that can damage enemies even through walls or other sorts of obstacles.
However, the damage it inflicts to enemies is affected by your Faith. You can also boost the damage by wearing a ring of sincere prayer (A boost to Miracle Power by 50%!).
To learn this miracle, visit Saint Urbain and offer him a Dragon Demon’s Soul in return.
|MP Cost
|100
|Duration
|Instant
|Slot Cost
|2 Miracle Slots