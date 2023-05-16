In our Demon’s Souls Remake Best Classes guide, we will tell you the strengths, weaknesses, and stats of all the Classes in Demon’s Souls Remake, and how all these things can work together to make the best demon hunter you can hope for.
Demon’s Souls Remake Best Classes
We will take a look at all the classes in Demon’s Souls in this guide and discuss which one is the best among them.
We will take a look at the stats of each of those classes, and you can choose which class fits your plans the best. Let’s get started:
The classes in Demon’s Soul are Barbarian, Hunter, Knight, Magician, Priest, Royalty, Soldier, Temple Knight, Thief, and Wanderer. Here are detailed stats of all the classes in Demon’s Soul:
Knight
Here are the stats for the knight class
- Soul Level 4
- Vitality 10
- Intelligence 11
- Endurance 11
- Strength 14
- Dexterity 10
- Magic 10
- Faith 11
- Luck 7
Priest
Here are the stats for the Priest class
- Soul Level 6
- Vitality 13
- Intelligence 11
- Endurance 15
- Strength 10
- Dexterity 8
- Magic 8
- Faith 13
- Luck 8
Thief
Here are the stats for the Thief class
- Soul Level 10
- Vitality 13I
- Intelligence 10
- Endurance 10
- Strength 9
- Dexterity 14
- Magic 10
- Faith 8
- Luck 15
Magician
Here are the stats for the Magician class
- Soul Level 6
- Vitality 9
- Intelligence 15
- Endurance 10
- Strength 9
- Dexterity 11
- Magic 15
- Faith 6
- Luck 11
Temple Knight
Here are the stats for the Temple Knight class
- Soul Level 4
- Vitality 11
- Intelligence 8
- Endurance 13
- Strength 14
- Dexterity 12
- Magic 6
- Faith 13
- Luck 7
Soldier
Here are the stats for the soldier class
- Soul Level 6
- Vitality 14
- Intelligence 9
- Endurance 12
- Strength 12
- Dexterity 11
- Magic 8
- Faith 10
- Luck 10
Wanderer
Here are the stats for the wanderer class
- Soul Level 6
- Vitality 10
- Intelligence 10
- Endurance 11
- Strength 11
- Dexterity 15
- Magic 9
- Faith 7
- Luck 13
Barbarian
Here are the stats for the Barbarian class
- Soul Level 9
- Vitality 15
- Intelligence 7
- Endurance 13
- Strength 15
- Dexterity 9
- Magic 11
- Faith 8
- Luck 11
Royalty
Here are the stats for the Royalty class
- Soul Level 1
- Vitality 8
- Intelligence 12
- Endurance 8
- Strength 9
- Dexterity 12
- Magic 13
- Faith 12
- Luck 7
Hunter
Here are the stats for the Hunter class
- Soul Level 6
- Vitality 12
- Intelligence 10
- Endurance 13
- Strength 11
- Dexterity 12
- Magic 8
- Faith 8
- Luck 12
Some things to know
Every class does not start at the same level, and there is a cost attached to leveling up for each class.
The cost of going from one level to the next is the same for each class, but because of different starting points, the overall cost of getting to a level can vary.
For example, if someone starts at level 6 while the other person starts at level 10, and they both want to get to level 20.
It will cost the second person, only the amount to get from level 10 to level 20, but the first person will have to pay for getting to level 10 first.
Best Class
Picking out a single class as the best one from among the ones mentioned above is a little difficult, but we have narrowed it down to some classes for you.
In our opinion, the Knight class is the most well-rounded class among all of them because of its strengths and the equipment used by this class.
Another good class is the Royalty class because of its use of Soul Arrow Spell.
The Priest class can be very useful as well because of its use of the Heal Miracle.
When you are choosing a class, you need to keep in mind that each class has its pros and cons, and you cannot go back once you choose a class, so make your decision wisely, and plan builds ahead of time to get the best results.