In our Demon’s Souls Remake Best Classes guide, we will tell you the strengths, weaknesses, and stats of all the Classes in Demon’s Souls Remake, and how all these things can work together to make the best demon hunter you can hope for.

Demon’s Souls Remake Best Classes

We will take a look at all the classes in Demon’s Souls in this guide and discuss which one is the best among them.

We will take a look at the stats of each of those classes, and you can choose which class fits your plans the best. Let’s get started:

The classes in Demon’s Soul are Barbarian, Hunter, Knight, Magician, Priest, Royalty, Soldier, Temple Knight, Thief, and Wanderer. Here are detailed stats of all the classes in Demon’s Soul:

Knight

Here are the stats for the knight class

Soul Level 4

Vitality 10

Intelligence 11

Endurance 11

Strength 14

Dexterity 10

Magic 10

Faith 11

Luck 7

Priest

Here are the stats for the Priest class

Soul Level 6

Vitality 13

Intelligence 11

Endurance 15

Strength 10

Dexterity 8

Magic 8

Faith 13

Luck 8

Thief

Here are the stats for the Thief class

Soul Level 10

Vitality 13I

Intelligence 10

Endurance 10

Strength 9

Dexterity 14

Magic 10

Faith 8

Luck 15

Magician

Here are the stats for the Magician class

Soul Level 6

Vitality 9

Intelligence 15

Endurance 10

Strength 9

Dexterity 11

Magic 15

Faith 6

Luck 11

Temple Knight

Here are the stats for the Temple Knight class

Soul Level 4

Vitality 11

Intelligence 8

Endurance 13

Strength 14

Dexterity 12

Magic 6

Faith 13

Luck 7

Soldier

Here are the stats for the soldier class

Soul Level 6

Vitality 14

Intelligence 9

Endurance 12

Strength 12

Dexterity 11

Magic 8

Faith 10

Luck 10

Wanderer

Here are the stats for the wanderer class

Soul Level 6

Vitality 10

Intelligence 10

Endurance 11

Strength 11

Dexterity 15

Magic 9

Faith 7

Luck 13

Barbarian

Here are the stats for the Barbarian class

Soul Level 9

Vitality 15

Intelligence 7

Endurance 13

Strength 15

Dexterity 9

Magic 11

Faith 8

Luck 11

Royalty

Here are the stats for the Royalty class

Soul Level 1

Vitality 8

Intelligence 12

Endurance 8

Strength 9

Dexterity 12

Magic 13

Faith 12

Luck 7

Hunter

Here are the stats for the Hunter class

Soul Level 6

Vitality 12

Intelligence 10

Endurance 13

Strength 11

Dexterity 12

Magic 8

Faith 8

Luck 12

Some things to know

Every class does not start at the same level, and there is a cost attached to leveling up for each class.

The cost of going from one level to the next is the same for each class, but because of different starting points, the overall cost of getting to a level can vary.

For example, if someone starts at level 6 while the other person starts at level 10, and they both want to get to level 20.

It will cost the second person, only the amount to get from level 10 to level 20, but the first person will have to pay for getting to level 10 first.

Best Class

Picking out a single class as the best one from among the ones mentioned above is a little difficult, but we have narrowed it down to some classes for you.

In our opinion, the Knight class is the most well-rounded class among all of them because of its strengths and the equipment used by this class.

Another good class is the Royalty class because of its use of Soul Arrow Spell.

The Priest class can be very useful as well because of its use of the Heal Miracle.

When you are choosing a class, you need to keep in mind that each class has its pros and cons, and you cannot go back once you choose a class, so make your decision wisely, and plan builds ahead of time to get the best results.