Deathloop Yerhva Queen of Riddles Answers Guide

What is a singleplayer game without a few puzzles blocking your way? Welcome to Deathloop! If dying in a loop wasn’t your fancy, then kick back and enjoy the puzzles instead. In this Deathloop guide, we will be solving the questions of Yerhva Queen of Riddles machine.

Deathloop Yerhva Queen of Riddles Answers

Before we get to answering Yerhva’s Riddles, we need to find her first. Below we outline the location of Yervha so that you can easily find the machine.

Where to find the Machine?

To find the Automaton, start from Karl’s Bay. Luckily you don’t have to worry about the time of the day for this side quest. Once you have reached the location, you will end up finding strange art installations. These installations will create a path, follow them and find the Yerhva Queen of Riddles installation.

Or another way is to follow the main road. From the starting point of Karl’s Bay, proceed along the main street. You will eventually spot a tall building installed with LCDs displaying black and white loops. And right under its shadow is a dingy metallic shed of sorts. You will discover that it reads ‘Queen of Riddles’.

The enemies within the building will correspond with the time of day. Be wary about that when heading inside.

Solutions to Yerhva Queen of Riddles

Before we get into it remember that the order of the questions is random. It’s best that you take a picture of the answers before starting the riddles.

QUESTION. Harriet Morse is the gatekeeper, Blackreef the gate. A veil hangs across the threshold. What do we discover when it parts?

Answer. The Great Beyond.

QUESTION. Sink your toes into the dark earth and let the vibrations of her voice course through your bones. From whence did this island derive her name?

Answer. Coastal Coral Formations.

QUESTION. AEON graces this island as kaleidoscopic jewels upon the neck of the world’s greatest beauty. What seeks the Program?

Answer. The advancement of human potentiality and enlightenment.

QUESTION. Decades ago, warmongers toyed with the temporal tides eddying about Blackreef. Their sigil-marked temples stand still. What named their doomed enterprise?

Answer. Operation Horizon.

QUESTION. The wriggling, writhing energies of the Loop have been harnessed to gift us with abilities beyond our biological potential. What birthed our trinkets and slabs?

Answer. Dr. Wenjie Evans personally engineered each one.

QUESTION. Karl’s Bay has worn many faces, most as lost to time as the mysterious Karl himself. What was its most recent incarnation prior to AEON’s arrival?

Answer. A military air base.

QUESTION. The Bay, the Rock, and labyrinthine Updaam wear AEON colors proudly, but that decor belies their history. From whence came the peculiar names that grace them?

Answer. They date back to a lost fishing colony

QUESTION. Before AEON’S arrival, Blackreef slept in frozen utero, awaiting new purpose. Who then made landfall, reawakening her from slumber?

Answer. Colt Vahn and Egor Serling, on a voyage of discovery

QUESTION. Blackreef boasts a bountiful feast for the senses. Which transcendent work towers above the island’s myriad other artistic pursuits?

Answer. The nose, chin, and eyes of Charlie Montague

QUESTION. From what seed did AEON spring?

Answer. The shared ambitions of Harriet Morse, Egor Serling, and Dr. Wenjie Evans

So, you have now bested the Yerhva Queen of Riddles machine in Deathloop. What rewards will you attain? Nothing. Unfortunately, Colt will receive nothing but a trophy called “A Charlie Montague Game”. Do note that after this you have to complete- Charlie’s Wakeup Challenge, Reward Scheme, The Moxie and Haul-a-Quinn for the actual trophy to unlock.

Well, that’s a doozy and if you thought completing the game may unlock the safe in the same room? Nope, but don’t worry, you can find the combination room the ‘Space Invader’ Visionary Lead.