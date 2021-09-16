Trinkets are an unmissable part of Deathloop, sure you can avoid using them, but that would add to your disadvantage. Trinkets are coins dropped by enemies or found in loot, these come in a variety of colors and effects. Our Deathloop Best Trinkets Guide will tell you everything about every Trinket in the game.
Deathloop Best Trinkets
Trinkets act as enhancers for your character’s weapons, abilities, and stats. They offer a variety of different benefits. They come in three colors, grey, blue and purple.
The value and power of the trinkets rise in accordance with their rarity. They can be sacrificed for the Residium you need to save gear when you loop. There are multiple ways to farm Trinkets for your character that you can see in our guide.
Colt can equip up to four character trinkets equipped at a given time. Grey weapons can handle only one, blue weapons can handle two and you can fit in three for purple weapons.
Deathloop Weapon Trinkets
Sure Shot
Increases weapon accuracy over longer distances.
Straight Shooter
Aimed shots have increased accuracy
Stopping Power
Damaging an enemy slows down their health regeneration start time.
Speed Loader
Quicker Reloads
Shock Absorber
Reduced recoil
Quick Draw
Equipping and switching weapons is faster
Perforator
Bullets tear through enemy ranks.
Mobile Marksman
Increases movement speed while aiming down sights
Mind Leach
Enemies take damage and lose more power when hit.
Lightning Strike
The distance after which your shots have damage penalty is increased
Hipster
Shots fired from the hip have reduced spread.
Hailfire
Increases rate of fire.
Crack Shot
Quicker Aiming down sights
Big Box
Magazines can carry more bullets.
Deathloop Character Trinkets
Turtle Shell
Increased damage protection
Swift Stitch
Increases health regeneration
Swift Shadow
Faster movement speed while crouching
Stone Wall
Receive and inflict minimal damage.
Sprinter
Increases movement speed
Spring Heeled
Double jump by jumping again mid-air.
Slow Fuse
Detonation times for enemy explosives is increased
Slick Slide
Slide for longer
Scavenger’s Luck
Loot more ammunition
Renewable
Power regenerates faster
Remote Overload
Hackamajig can detonate hacked devices
Pistolero
Dual wielding does more damage
Party Time
Reduced damage intake when people are nearby
Never Say Die
Increases maximum health
Mine Own
Take control of enemy mines, either turn them against enemies or remotely detonate them.
Mechanical Affinity
Friendly turrets and nullifiers are buffed
Master Hacker
Hackamajig hacks faster.
Last Stand
Increased damage output on low health
Juiced Up
Increases maximum power
Hard Headed
Take less damage from headshots.
Golden Harvest
Harvest more Residium from sources
Fast Hands
Faster reloading while dual-wielding.
Extended Signal
Increases hacking range
Double Trouble
Reduced shot spread while dual-wielding.
Deep Pockets
Carry more ammunition.
Creeping Death
Make less noise while moving.
Comeback Kid
Increases health regeneration
Cat Fall
Reduces fall damage.
Bloodthirsty Brawler
Recover health while dealing melee damage.
Steel lungs
Gas exposure heals you.