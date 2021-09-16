In Deathloop, Colt and Julianna both have different abilities and weapons that can be upgraded. Along with all this, you can also unlock and change outfits in Deathloop. Outfits in Deathloop, however, are cosmetic only, and they do not provide any bonuses. In this guide, we will explain how to unlock outfits in Deathloop.

How to Unlock Outfits in Deathloop

In Deathloop, both Colt and Juliana have outfits that can be unlocked and equipped. Below we have explained how to unlock more outfits in Deathloop and how to change outfits as well.

In order to customize and unlock outfits, first, you will need to play a few of the starting quests as Colt. Once you are done with them, you can go ahead and start unlocking new outfits. In order to unlock more outfits in Deathloop, level up Julianna by completing different tasks in Invasion mode to earn XP.

Leveling up Julianna will unlock different outfits for both Colt and her. To level up, join someone else’s Invasion multiplayer mode and Kill their Colt. Killing the Colt will award you with XP and level up Julianna.

The more well executed kills you can perform on Colt, the more XP you will gain, which will result in Julianna leveling up quickly and unlocking more outfits sooner. Some outfits, however, are exclusive to pre-order bonuses and cannot be unlocked in any other way.

How to Change Outfits

To change your character’s outfit in Deathloop, select the Loadout option in Main Menu, which will take you to the character’s inventory and equipment screen. Move your cursor on the character whose outfit you want to change.

This will give you a prompt ‘Change Style’ to choose the outfit for the character. Choose the outfit you want and then select it to change the outfit of the selected character.