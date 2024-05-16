How To Unlock All Preppers Rewards In Death Stranding?

In Death Stranding, Preppers are NPCs that give Sam orders that he can complete to earn rewards, including weapon and equipment upgrades, vehicles, and cosmetic items. You’ll encounter some of these Preppers as you progress through the game’s story, while the rest are optional.

You’ll unlock the most important items through the story-related Preppers as you play the game. But the optional ones are worth looking at as they reward you with unique cosmetics and patches. Rewards are unlocked by completing orders and raising your Star level with each Prepper. The maximum level is five, where all rewards are unlocked.

Some Preppers may also give you bonus rewards when you make an initial delivery or as a Token of Appreciation. For the story-related Preppers, you’ll need to complete a certain order to bring them into the UCA, while optional ones can not be brought into the UCA.

In this guide, we’ll examine all 36 Preppers in Death Stranding and the rewards you earn from each. We’ll also go over their locations and how (if you can) you can bring them into the UCA.

1. Nick Easton

Location: Capital Knot City

UCA linking requirements: Capital Knot City automatically becomes linked to the Chiral Network

Capital Knot City is one of the first places you’ll visit in Death Stranding and will complete several preppers requests for their rewards. Here, you’ll meet Nick Easton who’ll give you a total of 12 orders to complete.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars 3 stars 4 stars Nick Easton Hologram and Delivery Bot 5 stars Patch 12: Capital Knot City Token of appreciation Bridges Cap

2. George Baton

Location: Waypoint West of Capital Knot City

UCA linking requirements: Complete order 4

The next Prepper can be found in the Waypoint West of Capital Knot City. He has 9 orders for Sam to complete.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Postbox PCC (level 1) 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Rose Pink Ludens Mask 4 stars George Baton Hologram and Rose Pink Bridges Cap 5 stars Rose Pink Sunglasses and Patch 28: Special Delivery Team Token of appreciation None Complete 100 orders Rose Pink Backpack

3. Benjamin Hancock

Location: Distribution Center West of Capital Knot City

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 5

Benjamin Hancock can be found in the Distribution Center located in the West of Capital Knot City and will have only six orders to complete.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Mail System and Recycling System 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Macho Hologram 4 stars Benjamin Hancock Hologram 5 stars Patch 29: Special Security Team Token of appreciation None

4. Jake Wind

Location: Wind Farm

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 9

Jake Wind can be found on his Wind Farm toward the western limit of the Eastern map. Sam can complete 9 orders for this Prepper.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Generator Upgrade PCC (level 1) 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Ghost Green Ludens Mask and Ghost Green Backpack 4 stars Jake Wind Hologram and Ghost Green Bridges Cap 5 stars Ghost Green Sunglasses and Patch 11: Central Knot City Token of appreciation None

5. The Ludens Fan

Location: Ludens Fan Shelter, Eastern Region

UCA linking requirements: none

Ludens Fan is found in his shelter toward the middle of the Eastern Region. He has only four open orders and can not be brought into the UCA.

Did You Know Ludens Fan is modeled after Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars Nedoroid Jumbo Ludens Hologram 3 stars Coyote Brown Ludens Mask and Coyote Brown Backpack 4 stars Ludens Fan Hologram and Coyote Brown Sunglasses 5 stars Coyote Brown Bridges Cap and Patch 35: Ludens Token of appreciation None

6. The Musician

Location: Musician’s Shelter, Southwest of Capital Knot City

UCA linking requirements: None

The Musician’s Shelter isn’t too far from the previous prepper. Like him, he only has a few open orders and cannot be brought into the UCA.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars 3 stars Cool Blue Ludens Mask and Cool Blue Backpack 4 stars Musician Hologram and Cool Blue Sunglasses 5 stars Cool Blue Bridges Cap and Patch 32: Exclamation Point Token of appreciation Harmonica

7. Viktor Frank

Location: Port Knot City

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 14

Viktor Frank can be found in Port Knot City, which you’ll naturally reach as you progress through the story. Viktor has six open orders for you to take on.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars 3 stars Yellow Ludens Mask Lens Tint 4 stars Viktor Frank Hologram and Delivery Bot 5 stars Yellow Sunglasses Lens Tint and Patch 13: Port Knot City Token of appreciation None

8. William Lake

Location: Lake Knot City

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 18

To find this Prepper, you must reach Lake Knot City as part of the main story. He will have over 15 orders for you to work through.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Smoke Emitting Cargo 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Blue Ludens Mask Lens Tint 4 stars William Lake Hologram 5 stars Blue Sunglasses Lent tint and Patch 14: Lake Knot City Token of appreciation None Complete Order 23 Reverse Trike and Long-Distance Trike

9. Peter Englert

Location: Peter’s Shelter, central region

UCA linking requirements: None

Peter Englert can be found in the central region and will ask Sam to deliver Pizzas to various places. You’ll need to make a total of five deliveries to unlock all of the preppers rewards he offers in Death Stranding.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars Higgs Hologram (Welcome) 3 stars Higgs Hologram (Big Five) and Handgun (HG Custom) 4 stars Higgs Hologram (Let’s Go), Riot Shotgun (HG Custom) and Shotgun (HG Custom) 5 stars Assault Rifle (HG Custom) and Non-Lethal Assault Rifle (HG Custom) Token of appreciation None

10. The Engineer

Location: Engineer’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 19

The Engineer can be found in the Central Region and will reward you with the Power Skeleton preppers rewards in Death Stranding. He has 11 orders for Sam to complete.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars Power Skeleton (level 1) and Smoke Grenade (level 1) 3 stars Power Skeleton (level 2) and Smoke Grenade (level 2) 4 stars Power Skeleton (level 3) and Engineer Hologram 5 stars Patch 19: UCA-A Token of appreciation None

11. The Elder Prepper

Location: The Elder Prepper’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 20

The Elder Prepper can be found in his shelter in the eastern part of the Central Region. He features a few orders and rewards Sam with grass-green cosmetics.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars 3 stars Vog-Emitting Cargo, Grass Green Ludens Mask, and Grass Green Backpack 4 stars Elder Hologram, Grass Green Sunglasses 5 stars Grass Green Bridges Cap and Patch 43: Golden Toadstool (small) Token of appreciation None

12. The Craftsman

Location: The Craftsman’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Orders 20 and 21

The Craftsman is one of the preppers located in the Central Region and rewards Sam with the Bola Gun and Horizon Zero Dawn-themed Holograms in Death Stranding.

FYI The Craftsman is modeled After Herman Hulst former managing director of Guerrilla Games (Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West) and current head of PlayStation Studios.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars Bola Gun (level 1) 3 stars Bola Gun (level 2) and Watcher Holograms 4 stars Craftsman Hologram and Aloy Hologram 5 stars Tallneck Hologram and Patch 15: Middle Knot City Token of appreciation Experimental Hand Grenade

13. Thomas Southerland

Location: Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 24

Thomas Sunderland is located at the Distribution center south of Lake Knot City. This Prepper grants Sam access to the Long-Range Truck and has 20 orders for you to complete.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Backpack Customization unlock 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Long Range Truck (level 1) and multiple truck colors 4 stars Long Range Truck (level 2) and Thomas Southerland Hologram 5 stars Long Range Truck (level 3) and Patch 25: Bridges General Staff Token of appreciation none

14. The Collector

Location: The Collector’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Locate the Shelter

The Collector grants Sam a very important preppers rewards item: the backpack cover in Death Stranding, which increases the amount of time your cargo can survive under Timefall. He has a total of six orders.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star Emergency Yellow Ludens Mask 2 stars Backpack Cover (level 1) 3 stars Collector’s Hologram and Emergency Yellow Backpack 4 stars Backpack Cover (level 2) and Emergency Yellow Sunglasses 5 stars Emergency Yellow Bridges Cap and Patch 20: UCA-B Token of appreciation None

15. Alex Weatherstone

Location: Weather Station, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 27

Alex Weatherstone can be found in the Weather Station, south of Waystation, North of Mountain Knot City. This Prepper gives Sam access to the Floating Carrier, and he has 12 orders to complete.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Floating Carrier PCC (level 1). Safe House, Timefall Shelter upgrade, PCC (level 1) and PCC (level 2) 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Floating Cattier (level 2) 4 stars Alex Weatherstone Hologram 5 stars Patch 22: Bridges-A Token of appreciation Lightweight Metals and Weather Talisman

16. The Timefall Farmer / The Environmental Scientist

Location: Timefall Farm, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 28

The Timefall Farmer is located south of the Weather Station and has a few orders for Sam to complete. The Odradek detection upgrade is well worth the hassle of completing his orders.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars 3 stars Odradek Human Detection Upgrade 4 stars Environmental Scientist Hologram 5 stars Goose Hologram and Patch 33: Rain Token of appreciation Lightweight Resins

17. The Veteran Porter

Location: Veteran Porters Shelter,

UCA linking requirements: Find and deliver The Veteran Porter’s lost cargo and then complete his standard orders

The Veteran Porter is located northwest of the Timefall Farm and has six orders for Sam to complete.

Did You Know The Veteran Porter is modeled after Sam Lake, the creative director at Remedy Entertainment. He is also the facial model for the beloved Max Payne character.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star Omnireflector Vehicle Color 2 stars None 3 stars Veteran Porter Hologram (Encouraging) 4 stars Veteran Porter Hologram (On a Delivery) 5 stars Veteran Porter Hologram (Kung Fu) and Patch 30: Porter Token of appreciation Porter Accessory

18. The Film Director

Location: Film Director’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 31

To locate this Prepper, you’ll need to find his shelter toward the east of the Collector. You’ll unlock several Wolf Gray colored cosmetics by completing his orders.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars 3 stars Odradek Hologram 4 stars Wolf Gray Ludens Mask and Wolf Gray Backpack 5 stars Wolf Gray Bridges Cap and Patch 36: Octopus BT Token of appreciation High-Density Metals

19. The Junk Dealer

Location: Junk Dealer’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Orders 30, 31, 32, 33 and 34

The Junk Dealer can be found to the Southwest of The Film Director. Completing his orders will give you access to one of the best prepper rewards in Death Stranding called the Speed Skeleton, allowing you to complete orders much quicker.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars Speed Skeleton (level 1) and Grenade (level 1) 3 stars Speed Skeleton (level 2) 4 stars Junk Dealer Hologram and Remote Stun Grenade 5 stars Speed Skeleton (level 3) and Patch 2: Truck Token of appreciation None

20. The Chiral Artist / The Chiral Artist’s Mother

Location: Chiral Artist’s Studio, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 33

The Chiral Artist and his mother can be found at his studio in the north of the Film Director. Completing their orders nets you the Anti-BT Handgun, a weapon that makes taking on BTs a little easier.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Anti-BT Handgun (level 1) 1 star None 2 stars None 3 stars Gold Chiral Backpack Color 4 stars Gold Chiral Vehicle Color, Chiral Artist’s Hologram, and Chiral Artist’s Mother’s Hologram 5 stars Patch 41: Handprint Token of appreciation Chiral Boots

21. The Cosplayer / The Wandering MC

Location: The Cosplayer’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 37

The Cosplayer can be found in her shelter east of The Veteran porter. With this Prepper, you’ll have to complete seven orders to achieve five stars.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star Otter Hood and Grenade Pouch 2 stars Utility Pouch 3 stars Large Grenade Pouch 4 stars Cosplayer Hologram and Wandering MC Hologram 5 stars Omnireflector Backpack Color and Patch 34: Smile Token of appreciation None

22. Owen Southwick

Location: South Knot City

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 38

Owen Southwick is located in South Knot City and has five orders for Sam to complete. Completing his orders and moving up his star ranks gives you access to the Reverse Trike and Handgun and a Truck and Delivery Bot.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars 3 stars Reverse Trike and Hangun (level 3) 4 stars Owen Southwick Hologram, Truck and Delivery Bot 5 stars Patch 16: South Knot City Token of appreciation None Complete Order 38 Fragile Hologram

23. Charles Khan

Location: Waystation North of Mountain Knot City

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 41

In the Waystation North of Mountain Knot City, you’ll find Charles Khan. Completing his orders unlocks Armor Plates which Sam can equip on his suit to gain extra protection from oncoming gunfire.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Armor Plate (level 1). Assault Rifle (level 1) and Non-Lethal Assault Rifle (level 1) 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Armor Plate (level 2) and UCA! Hologram 4 stars Armor Plate (level 3) and Charles Khan Hologram 5 stars Armor Plate (level 4) and Patch 26L Corpse Disposal Token of appreciation None

24. The Photographer / The Photographer’s Mother

Location: The Photographer’s Shelter

UCA linking requirements: Complete Orders 51 and 52

The Photographer can be found at her shelter west of the First Prepper. Upon building her star level, you’ll gain access to the Shotgun and the Riot Gun, two very powerful weapons.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Shotgun (level 1) and Riot Gun (level 1) 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Shotgun (level 2) 4 stars Riot Shotgun (level 2), Photographer Hologram, Photographer’s Mother Hologram 5 stars Patch 37: Monstrous BT Token of appreciation None

25. The Novelist’s Son

Location: The Novelists son can be found in the western limit of the

UCA linking requirements: Find missing cargo

The Novelist’s son can be found in the western limit of the Central Region and has a couple of orders for Sam to complete. Completing his deliveries nets you the Sandy Tan cosmetics pack.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star Sandy Tan Ludens Mask 2 stars None 3 stars Sandy Tan Sunglasses and Sandy Tan Backpack 4 stars Novelist’s Son Hologram 5 stars Sandy Tan Bridges Cap Token of appreciation Bell Accessory and D-Crytobite

26. Philip North

Location: Distribution Center North of Mountain Knot City

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 43

Philip North can be found at the Distribution Center North of Mountain Knot City, along the same Western limit as the Novelist’s Son. Completing his orders will grant you access to the electric battery, which lets you power your Skeleton’s and vehicles for longer and more powerful versions of the Assault Rifle and the Non-Lethal Assault Rifle.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Assault Rifle (level 2) and Non-Lethal Assault Rifle (level 2) 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Spare Ammo Pouch 4 stars Extra Battery (level 2) and Philip North Hologram 5 stars Extra Battery (level 3) and Patch 27: Medical Token of appreciation None

27. Aaron Hill

Location: Mountain Knot City

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 46

Aaron Hill is located in Mountain Knot City and has six orders to complete. Completing them unlocks the Backpack Stabilizer, a useful tool when transporting large orders, and a level 3 Assault Rifle, one of the best weapons in the game.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Backpack Stabilizer 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Assault Rifle (level 3) and Non-Lethal Assault Rifle (level 3) 4 stars Aaron Hill Hologram 5 stars Patch 17: Mountain Knot City Token of appreciation None

28. The Roboticist

Location: The Roboticist’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 47

The Roboticist’s Shelter can be found in the north and the same mountain range as The First Prepper. Completing her orders unlocks the All-Terrain Skeleton, making traversing through the Central Region’s mountainous area much easier.

Rewards:

Initial delivery All-Terrain Skeleton (level 1) 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars All-Terrain Skeleton (level 2) and Roboticist Hologram 4 stars All-Terrain Skeleton (level 3) and Roboticist’s Son Hologram 5 stars Delivery Bot Hologram and Patch 47: Buddy Bot Token of appreciation None

29. The Doctor / Medical Device Engineer

Location: The Doctor’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 48

The Doctor can be found in his shelter. He unlocks the Olive Drab cosmetic set preppers rewards in Death Stranding and the experimental Blood Bag. He has 11 orders to complete.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars 3 stars Olive Drab Ludens Mask and Olive Drab Backpack 4 stars Doctor Hologram, Medical Device Engineer Hologrma, and Olive Drab Sunglasses 5 stars Olive Drab Bridges Cap and Patch 44: Golden Toadstool (medium) Token of appreciation Experimental Blood Bag

30. The Mountaineer

Location: The Mountaineer’s Shelter

UCA linking requirements: Complete Orders 49 and 50

Located east of the Novelist’s Son, the Mountaineer has a couple of orders for Sam. Completing his orders unlocks several cosmetics in the Express Purple shade, along with a Custom Chiral Climbing Anchor.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Bridges Boots (level 3) and Power Gloves 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Express Purple Ludens Mask and Express Purple Backpack 4 stars Mountaineer Hologram, Mountain Guide Hologram, and Express Purple Sunglasses 5 stars Express Purple Bridges Cap and Patch 45: Golden Toadstool (large) Token of appreciation Custom Chiral Climbing Anchor

31. The Spiritualist

Location: The Spiritualists Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 53

The Spiritualist is located dead west of the Roboticist. Completing orders for this Prepper will mainly unlock cosmetic items and the Thermal Pad.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Thermal Pad 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Bright Yellow Ludens Mask and Bright Yellow Backpack 4 stars Spiritualist Hologram and Bright Yellow Bridges Cap 5 stars Raccoon Hologram, Bright Yellow Sunglasses, and Patch 21: UCA-C Token of appreciation One Dollar Coin and Love Knot

32. The First Prepper

Location: The First Prepper’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: None

The First Prepper is located along the main mountain range in the Central Region, and completing his contracts unlocks the coveted Santa Hat.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars 3 stars First Prepper Hologram, Desert Pink Ludens Mask, and Desert Pink Backpack 4 stars Wolf Hologram and Desert Pink Bridges Cap 5 stars Desert Prink Sunglasses and Patch 46: Pathfinder Token of appreciation Energy Drink and Santa Hat

33. Heartman

Location: Heartman’s Lab

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 55

Heartman can be found at his lab and has nine orders for Sam to complete. All of his preppers rewards are cosmetic in Death Stranding.

Rewards:

Initial delivery None 1 star 2 stars 3 stars Lightning Blue Ludens Mask, Lightning Blue Backpack, and BT Hologram 4 stars Lightning Blue Bridges Cap 5 stars Lightning Blue Sunglasses and Patch 24: Bridges-C Token of appreciation Cryptobiote Accessory

34. The Geologist

Location: The Geologist’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 58

The Geologist is found northeast of the Veteran Porter, right at the foothills of the mountain range. Completing his orders grants Sam an upgraded Climbing Anchor and several Mars Red-colored accessories.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Climbing Anchor (level 2) 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Mars Red Ludens Mask and Mars Red Backpack 4 stars Geologist Hologram 5 stars Mars Red Bridges Cap and Patch 23: Bridges-B Token of appreciation High-Density Ceramics

35. The Paleontologist

Location: The Paleontologist’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 59

The Paleontologist can be found near the Central Region’s Southern limit and has nine orders for Sam to complete. The most important item you can get from this Prepper is the upgraded (level 2) Hematic Grenade, which allows you to dispel BTs much quicker.

Rewards:

Initial delivery Hematic Grenade (level 2) and Oxygen Mask 1 star None 2 stars 3 stars Volcano Orange Backpack and Volcano Orange Ludens Mask 4 stars Paleontologist Hologram and Volcano Orange Cap 5 stars Volcano Orange Sunglasses and Patch 38: Giant BT Token of appreciation Lightweight Alloys

36. The Evo-Devo Biologist

Location: Evo-Devo Biologist’s Shelter, Central Region

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 61

The final Prepper, The Evo-Devo Biologist, can be found near the map’s western limit and has six orders for Sam to complete. She grants you access to the one of the best preppers rewards in Death Stranding, the Grenade Launcher, which can be useful during boss battles.

Rewards: