How To Unlock All Preppers Rewards In Death Stranding?

In Death Stranding, Preppers are NPCs that give Sam orders that he can complete to earn rewards, including weapon and equipment upgrades, vehicles, and cosmetic items. You’ll encounter some of these Preppers as you progress through the game’s story, while the rest are optional.
You’ll unlock the most important items through the story-related Preppers as you play the game. But the optional ones are worth looking at as they reward you with unique cosmetics and patches. Rewards are unlocked by completing orders and raising your Star level with each Prepper. The maximum level is five, where all rewards are unlocked.
Some Preppers may also give you bonus rewards when you make an initial delivery or as a Token of Appreciation. For the story-related Preppers, you’ll need to complete a certain order to bring them into the UCA, while optional ones can not be brought into the UCA.
In this guide, we’ll examine all 36 Preppers in Death Stranding and the rewards you earn from each. We’ll also go over their locations and how (if you can) you can bring them into the UCA.
Table of Contents
- 1. Nick Easton
- 2. George Baton
- 3. Benjamin Hancock
- 4. Jake Wind
- 5. The Ludens Fan
- 6. The Musician
- 7. Viktor Frank
- 8. William Lake
- 9. Peter Englert
- 10. The Engineer
- 11. The Elder Prepper
- 12. The Craftsman
- 13. Thomas Southerland
- 14. The Collector
- 15. Alex Weatherstone
- 16. The Timefall Farmer / The Environmental Scientist
- 17. The Veteran Porter
- 18. The Film Director
- 19. The Junk Dealer
- 20. The Chiral Artist / The Chiral Artist’s Mother
- 21. The Cosplayer / The Wandering MC
- 22. Owen Southwick
- 23. Charles Khan
- 24. The Photographer / The Photographer’s Mother
- 25. The Novelist’s Son
- 26. Philip North
- 27. Aaron Hill
- 28. The Roboticist
- 29. The Doctor / Medical Device Engineer
- 30. The Mountaineer
- 31. The Spiritualist
- 32. The First Prepper
- 33. Heartman
- 34. The Geologist
- 35. The Paleontologist
- 36. The Evo-Devo Biologist
1. Nick Easton
Location: Capital Knot City
UCA linking requirements: Capital Knot City automatically becomes linked to the Chiral Network
Capital Knot City is one of the first places you’ll visit in Death Stranding and will complete several preppers requests for their rewards. Here, you’ll meet Nick Easton who’ll give you a total of 12 orders to complete.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|3 stars
|4 stars
|Nick Easton Hologram and Delivery Bot
|5 stars
|Patch 12: Capital Knot City
|Token of appreciation
|Bridges Cap
2. George Baton
Location: Waypoint West of Capital Knot City
UCA linking requirements: Complete order 4
The next Prepper can be found in the Waypoint West of Capital Knot City. He has 9 orders for Sam to complete.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Postbox PCC (level 1)
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Rose Pink Ludens Mask
|4 stars
|George Baton Hologram and Rose Pink Bridges Cap
|5 stars
|Rose Pink Sunglasses and Patch 28: Special Delivery Team
|Token of appreciation
|None
|Complete 100 orders
|Rose Pink Backpack
3. Benjamin Hancock
Location: Distribution Center West of Capital Knot City
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 5
Benjamin Hancock can be found in the Distribution Center located in the West of Capital Knot City and will have only six orders to complete.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Mail System and Recycling System
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Macho Hologram
|4 stars
|Benjamin Hancock Hologram
|5 stars
|Patch 29: Special Security Team
|Token of appreciation
|None
4. Jake Wind
Location: Wind Farm
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 9
Jake Wind can be found on his Wind Farm toward the western limit of the Eastern map. Sam can complete 9 orders for this Prepper.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Generator Upgrade PCC (level 1)
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Ghost Green Ludens Mask and Ghost Green Backpack
|4 stars
|Jake Wind Hologram and Ghost Green Bridges Cap
|5 stars
|Ghost Green Sunglasses and Patch 11: Central Knot City
|Token of appreciation
|None
5. The Ludens Fan
Location: Ludens Fan Shelter, Eastern Region
UCA linking requirements: none
Ludens Fan is found in his shelter toward the middle of the Eastern Region. He has only four open orders and can not be brought into the UCA.
Ludens Fan is modeled after Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|Nedoroid Jumbo Ludens Hologram
|3 stars
|Coyote Brown Ludens Mask and Coyote Brown Backpack
|4 stars
|Ludens Fan Hologram and Coyote Brown Sunglasses
|5 stars
|Coyote Brown Bridges Cap and Patch 35: Ludens
|Token of appreciation
|None
6. The Musician
Location: Musician’s Shelter, Southwest of Capital Knot City
UCA linking requirements: None
The Musician’s Shelter isn’t too far from the previous prepper. Like him, he only has a few open orders and cannot be brought into the UCA.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Cool Blue Ludens Mask and Cool Blue Backpack
|4 stars
|Musician Hologram and Cool Blue Sunglasses
|5 stars
|Cool Blue Bridges Cap and Patch 32: Exclamation Point
|Token of appreciation
|Harmonica
7. Viktor Frank
Location: Port Knot City
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 14
Viktor Frank can be found in Port Knot City, which you’ll naturally reach as you progress through the story. Viktor has six open orders for you to take on.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Yellow Ludens Mask Lens Tint
|4 stars
|Viktor Frank Hologram and Delivery Bot
|5 stars
|Yellow Sunglasses Lens Tint and Patch 13: Port Knot City
|Token of appreciation
|None
8. William Lake
Location: Lake Knot City
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 18
To find this Prepper, you must reach Lake Knot City as part of the main story. He will have over 15 orders for you to work through.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Smoke Emitting Cargo
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Blue Ludens Mask Lens Tint
|4 stars
|William Lake Hologram
|5 stars
|Blue Sunglasses Lent tint and Patch 14: Lake Knot City
|Token of appreciation
|None
|Complete Order 23
|Reverse Trike and Long-Distance Trike
9. Peter Englert
Location: Peter’s Shelter, central region
UCA linking requirements: None
Peter Englert can be found in the central region and will ask Sam to deliver Pizzas to various places. You’ll need to make a total of five deliveries to unlock all of the preppers rewards he offers in Death Stranding.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|Higgs Hologram (Welcome)
|3 stars
|Higgs Hologram (Big Five) and Handgun (HG Custom)
|4 stars
|Higgs Hologram (Let’s Go), Riot Shotgun (HG Custom) and Shotgun (HG Custom)
|5 stars
|Assault Rifle (HG Custom) and Non-Lethal Assault Rifle (HG Custom)
|Token of appreciation
|None
10. The Engineer
Location: Engineer’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 19
The Engineer can be found in the Central Region and will reward you with the Power Skeleton preppers rewards in Death Stranding. He has 11 orders for Sam to complete.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|Power Skeleton (level 1) and Smoke Grenade (level 1)
|3 stars
|Power Skeleton (level 2) and Smoke Grenade (level 2)
|4 stars
|Power Skeleton (level 3) and Engineer Hologram
|5 stars
|Patch 19: UCA-A
|Token of appreciation
|None
11. The Elder Prepper
Location: The Elder Prepper’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 20
The Elder Prepper can be found in his shelter in the eastern part of the Central Region. He features a few orders and rewards Sam with grass-green cosmetics.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Vog-Emitting Cargo, Grass Green Ludens Mask, and Grass Green Backpack
|4 stars
|Elder Hologram, Grass Green Sunglasses
|5 stars
|Grass Green Bridges Cap and Patch 43: Golden Toadstool (small)
|Token of appreciation
|None
12. The Craftsman
Location: The Craftsman’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Orders 20 and 21
The Craftsman is one of the preppers located in the Central Region and rewards Sam with the Bola Gun and Horizon Zero Dawn-themed Holograms in Death Stranding.
The Craftsman is modeled After Herman Hulst former managing director of Guerrilla Games (Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West) and current head of PlayStation Studios.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|Bola Gun (level 1)
|3 stars
|Bola Gun (level 2) and Watcher Holograms
|4 stars
|Craftsman Hologram and Aloy Hologram
|5 stars
|Tallneck Hologram and Patch 15: Middle Knot City
|Token of appreciation
|Experimental Hand Grenade
13. Thomas Southerland
Location: Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 24
Thomas Sunderland is located at the Distribution center south of Lake Knot City. This Prepper grants Sam access to the Long-Range Truck and has 20 orders for you to complete.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Backpack Customization unlock
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Long Range Truck (level 1) and multiple truck colors
|4 stars
|Long Range Truck (level 2) and Thomas Southerland Hologram
|5 stars
|Long Range Truck (level 3) and Patch 25: Bridges General Staff
|Token of appreciation
|none
14. The Collector
Location: The Collector’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Locate the Shelter
The Collector grants Sam a very important preppers rewards item: the backpack cover in Death Stranding, which increases the amount of time your cargo can survive under Timefall. He has a total of six orders.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|Emergency Yellow Ludens Mask
|2 stars
|Backpack Cover (level 1)
|3 stars
|Collector’s Hologram and Emergency Yellow Backpack
|4 stars
|Backpack Cover (level 2) and Emergency Yellow Sunglasses
|5 stars
|Emergency Yellow Bridges Cap and Patch 20: UCA-B
|Token of appreciation
|None
15. Alex Weatherstone
Location: Weather Station, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 27
Alex Weatherstone can be found in the Weather Station, south of Waystation, North of Mountain Knot City. This Prepper gives Sam access to the Floating Carrier, and he has 12 orders to complete.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Floating Carrier PCC (level 1). Safe House, Timefall Shelter upgrade, PCC (level 1) and PCC (level 2)
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Floating Cattier (level 2)
|4 stars
|Alex Weatherstone Hologram
|5 stars
|Patch 22: Bridges-A
|Token of appreciation
|Lightweight Metals and Weather Talisman
16. The Timefall Farmer / The Environmental Scientist
Location: Timefall Farm, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 28
The Timefall Farmer is located south of the Weather Station and has a few orders for Sam to complete. The Odradek detection upgrade is well worth the hassle of completing his orders.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Odradek Human Detection Upgrade
|4 stars
|Environmental Scientist Hologram
|5 stars
|Goose Hologram and Patch 33: Rain
|Token of appreciation
|Lightweight Resins
17. The Veteran Porter
Location: Veteran Porters Shelter,
UCA linking requirements: Find and deliver The Veteran Porter’s lost cargo and then complete his standard orders
The Veteran Porter is located northwest of the Timefall Farm and has six orders for Sam to complete.
The Veteran Porter is modeled after Sam Lake, the creative director at Remedy Entertainment. He is also the facial model for the beloved Max Payne character.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|Omnireflector Vehicle Color
|2 stars
|None
|3 stars
|Veteran Porter Hologram (Encouraging)
|4 stars
|Veteran Porter Hologram (On a Delivery)
|5 stars
|Veteran Porter Hologram (Kung Fu) and Patch 30: Porter
|Token of appreciation
|Porter Accessory
18. The Film Director
Location: Film Director’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 31
To locate this Prepper, you’ll need to find his shelter toward the east of the Collector. You’ll unlock several Wolf Gray colored cosmetics by completing his orders.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Odradek Hologram
|4 stars
|Wolf Gray Ludens Mask and Wolf Gray Backpack
|5 stars
|Wolf Gray Bridges Cap and Patch 36: Octopus BT
|Token of appreciation
|High-Density Metals
19. The Junk Dealer
Location: Junk Dealer’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Orders 30, 31, 32, 33 and 34
The Junk Dealer can be found to the Southwest of The Film Director. Completing his orders will give you access to one of the best prepper rewards in Death Stranding called the Speed Skeleton, allowing you to complete orders much quicker.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|Speed Skeleton (level 1) and Grenade (level 1)
|3 stars
|Speed Skeleton (level 2)
|4 stars
|Junk Dealer Hologram and Remote Stun Grenade
|5 stars
|Speed Skeleton (level 3) and Patch 2: Truck
|Token of appreciation
|None
20. The Chiral Artist / The Chiral Artist’s Mother
Location: Chiral Artist’s Studio, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 33
The Chiral Artist and his mother can be found at his studio in the north of the Film Director. Completing their orders nets you the Anti-BT Handgun, a weapon that makes taking on BTs a little easier.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Anti-BT Handgun (level 1)
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|None
|3 stars
|Gold Chiral Backpack Color
|4 stars
|Gold Chiral Vehicle Color, Chiral Artist’s Hologram, and Chiral Artist’s Mother’s Hologram
|5 stars
|Patch 41: Handprint
|Token of appreciation
|Chiral Boots
21. The Cosplayer / The Wandering MC
Location: The Cosplayer’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 37
The Cosplayer can be found in her shelter east of The Veteran porter. With this Prepper, you’ll have to complete seven orders to achieve five stars.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|Otter Hood and Grenade Pouch
|2 stars
|Utility Pouch
|3 stars
|Large Grenade Pouch
|4 stars
|Cosplayer Hologram and Wandering MC Hologram
|5 stars
|Omnireflector Backpack Color and Patch 34: Smile
|Token of appreciation
|None
22. Owen Southwick
Location: South Knot City
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 38
Owen Southwick is located in South Knot City and has five orders for Sam to complete. Completing his orders and moving up his star ranks gives you access to the Reverse Trike and Handgun and a Truck and Delivery Bot.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Reverse Trike and Hangun (level 3)
|4 stars
|Owen Southwick Hologram, Truck and Delivery Bot
|5 stars
|Patch 16: South Knot City
|Token of appreciation
|None
|Complete Order 38
|Fragile Hologram
23. Charles Khan
Location: Waystation North of Mountain Knot City
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 41
In the Waystation North of Mountain Knot City, you’ll find Charles Khan. Completing his orders unlocks Armor Plates which Sam can equip on his suit to gain extra protection from oncoming gunfire.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Armor Plate (level 1). Assault Rifle (level 1) and Non-Lethal Assault Rifle (level 1)
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Armor Plate (level 2) and UCA! Hologram
|4 stars
|Armor Plate (level 3) and Charles Khan Hologram
|5 stars
|Armor Plate (level 4) and Patch 26L Corpse Disposal
|Token of appreciation
|None
24. The Photographer / The Photographer’s Mother
Location: The Photographer’s Shelter
UCA linking requirements: Complete Orders 51 and 52
The Photographer can be found at her shelter west of the First Prepper. Upon building her star level, you’ll gain access to the Shotgun and the Riot Gun, two very powerful weapons.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Shotgun (level 1) and Riot Gun (level 1)
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Shotgun (level 2)
|4 stars
|Riot Shotgun (level 2), Photographer Hologram, Photographer’s Mother Hologram
|5 stars
|Patch 37: Monstrous BT
|Token of appreciation
|None
25. The Novelist’s Son
Location: The Novelists son can be found in the western limit of the
UCA linking requirements: Find missing cargo
The Novelist’s son can be found in the western limit of the Central Region and has a couple of orders for Sam to complete. Completing his deliveries nets you the Sandy Tan cosmetics pack.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|Sandy Tan Ludens Mask
|2 stars
|None
|3 stars
|Sandy Tan Sunglasses and Sandy Tan Backpack
|4 stars
|Novelist’s Son Hologram
|5 stars
|Sandy Tan Bridges Cap
|Token of appreciation
|Bell Accessory and D-Crytobite
26. Philip North
Location: Distribution Center North of Mountain Knot City
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 43
Philip North can be found at the Distribution Center North of Mountain Knot City, along the same Western limit as the Novelist’s Son. Completing his orders will grant you access to the electric battery, which lets you power your Skeleton’s and vehicles for longer and more powerful versions of the Assault Rifle and the Non-Lethal Assault Rifle.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Assault Rifle (level 2) and Non-Lethal Assault Rifle (level 2)
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Spare Ammo Pouch
|4 stars
|Extra Battery (level 2) and Philip North Hologram
|5 stars
|Extra Battery (level 3) and Patch 27: Medical
|Token of appreciation
|None
27. Aaron Hill
Location: Mountain Knot City
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 46
Aaron Hill is located in Mountain Knot City and has six orders to complete. Completing them unlocks the Backpack Stabilizer, a useful tool when transporting large orders, and a level 3 Assault Rifle, one of the best weapons in the game.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Backpack Stabilizer
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Assault Rifle (level 3) and Non-Lethal Assault Rifle (level 3)
|4 stars
|Aaron Hill Hologram
|5 stars
|Patch 17: Mountain Knot City
|Token of appreciation
|None
28. The Roboticist
Location: The Roboticist’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 47
The Roboticist’s Shelter can be found in the north and the same mountain range as The First Prepper. Completing her orders unlocks the All-Terrain Skeleton, making traversing through the Central Region’s mountainous area much easier.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|All-Terrain Skeleton (level 1)
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|All-Terrain Skeleton (level 2) and Roboticist Hologram
|4 stars
|All-Terrain Skeleton (level 3) and Roboticist’s Son Hologram
|5 stars
|Delivery Bot Hologram and Patch 47: Buddy Bot
|Token of appreciation
|None
29. The Doctor / Medical Device Engineer
Location: The Doctor’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 48
The Doctor can be found in his shelter. He unlocks the Olive Drab cosmetic set preppers rewards in Death Stranding and the experimental Blood Bag. He has 11 orders to complete.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Olive Drab Ludens Mask and Olive Drab Backpack
|4 stars
|Doctor Hologram, Medical Device Engineer Hologrma, and Olive Drab Sunglasses
|5 stars
|Olive Drab Bridges Cap and Patch 44: Golden Toadstool (medium)
|Token of appreciation
|Experimental Blood Bag
30. The Mountaineer
Location: The Mountaineer’s Shelter
UCA linking requirements: Complete Orders 49 and 50
Located east of the Novelist’s Son, the Mountaineer has a couple of orders for Sam. Completing his orders unlocks several cosmetics in the Express Purple shade, along with a Custom Chiral Climbing Anchor.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Bridges Boots (level 3) and Power Gloves
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Express Purple Ludens Mask and Express Purple Backpack
|4 stars
|Mountaineer Hologram, Mountain Guide Hologram, and Express Purple Sunglasses
|5 stars
|Express Purple Bridges Cap and Patch 45: Golden Toadstool (large)
|Token of appreciation
|Custom Chiral Climbing Anchor
31. The Spiritualist
Location: The Spiritualists Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 53
The Spiritualist is located dead west of the Roboticist. Completing orders for this Prepper will mainly unlock cosmetic items and the Thermal Pad.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Thermal Pad
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Bright Yellow Ludens Mask and Bright Yellow Backpack
|4 stars
|Spiritualist Hologram and Bright Yellow Bridges Cap
|5 stars
|Raccoon Hologram, Bright Yellow Sunglasses, and Patch 21: UCA-C
|Token of appreciation
|One Dollar Coin and Love Knot
32. The First Prepper
Location: The First Prepper’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: None
The First Prepper is located along the main mountain range in the Central Region, and completing his contracts unlocks the coveted Santa Hat.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|3 stars
|First Prepper Hologram, Desert Pink Ludens Mask, and Desert Pink Backpack
|4 stars
|Wolf Hologram and Desert Pink Bridges Cap
|5 stars
|Desert Prink Sunglasses and Patch 46: Pathfinder
|Token of appreciation
|Energy Drink and Santa Hat
33. Heartman
Location: Heartman’s Lab
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 55
Heartman can be found at his lab and has nine orders for Sam to complete. All of his preppers rewards are cosmetic in Death Stranding.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Lightning Blue Ludens Mask, Lightning Blue Backpack, and BT Hologram
|4 stars
|Lightning Blue Bridges Cap
|5 stars
|Lightning Blue Sunglasses and Patch 24: Bridges-C
|Token of appreciation
|Cryptobiote Accessory
34. The Geologist
Location: The Geologist’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 58
The Geologist is found northeast of the Veteran Porter, right at the foothills of the mountain range. Completing his orders grants Sam an upgraded Climbing Anchor and several Mars Red-colored accessories.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Climbing Anchor (level 2)
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Mars Red Ludens Mask and Mars Red Backpack
|4 stars
|Geologist Hologram
|5 stars
|Mars Red Bridges Cap and Patch 23: Bridges-B
|Token of appreciation
|High-Density Ceramics
35. The Paleontologist
Location: The Paleontologist’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 59
The Paleontologist can be found near the Central Region’s Southern limit and has nine orders for Sam to complete. The most important item you can get from this Prepper is the upgraded (level 2) Hematic Grenade, which allows you to dispel BTs much quicker.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|Hematic Grenade (level 2) and Oxygen Mask
|1 star
|None
|2 stars
|3 stars
|Volcano Orange Backpack and Volcano Orange Ludens Mask
|4 stars
|Paleontologist Hologram and Volcano Orange Cap
|5 stars
|Volcano Orange Sunglasses and Patch 38: Giant BT
|Token of appreciation
|Lightweight Alloys
36. The Evo-Devo Biologist
Location: Evo-Devo Biologist’s Shelter, Central Region
UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 61
The final Prepper, The Evo-Devo Biologist, can be found near the map’s western limit and has six orders for Sam to complete. She grants you access to the one of the best preppers rewards in Death Stranding, the Grenade Launcher, which can be useful during boss battles.
Rewards:
|Initial delivery
|None
|1 star
|Grenade Launcher (level 1)
|2 stars
|None
|3 stars
|Red Ludens Mask Lens Tint
|4 stars
|Evo-Devo Biologist Hologram, Multi-Rocket Grenade Launcher
|5 stars
|Red Sunglasses Lens Tint and Patch 39: Whale BT
|Token of appreciation
|High-Density Chemicals