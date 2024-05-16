How To Unlock All Preppers Rewards In Death Stranding?

We have a comprehensive list of Preppers Rewards in Death Stranding for you so that you know what you can get and for what.

By Ali Hasan

In Death Stranding, Preppers are NPCs that give Sam orders that he can complete to earn rewards, including weapon and equipment upgrades, vehicles, and cosmetic items. You’ll encounter some of these Preppers as you progress through the game’s story, while the rest are optional.  

You’ll unlock the most important items through the story-related Preppers as you play the game. But the optional ones are worth looking at as they reward you with unique cosmetics and patches. Rewards are unlocked by completing orders and raising your Star level with each Prepper. The maximum level is five, where all rewards are unlocked.  

Some Preppers may also give you bonus rewards when you make an initial delivery or as a Token of Appreciation. For the story-related Preppers, you’ll need to complete a certain order to bring them into the UCA, while optional ones can not be brought into the UCA.  

In this guide, we’ll examine all 36 Preppers in Death Stranding and the rewards you earn from each. We’ll also go over their locations and how (if you can) you can bring them into the UCA.

Table of Contents

1. Nick Easton

Location: Capital Knot City  

UCA linking requirements: Capital Knot City automatically becomes linked to the Chiral Network  

Capital Knot City is one of the first places you’ll visit in Death Stranding and will complete several preppers requests for their rewards. Here, you’ll meet Nick Easton who’ll give you a total of 12 orders to complete.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars 
3 stars 
4 stars Nick Easton Hologram and Delivery Bot 
5 stars  Patch 12: Capital Knot City 
Token of appreciation  Bridges Cap 

2. George Baton

Location: Waypoint West of Capital Knot City  

UCA linking requirements: Complete order 4  

The next Prepper can be found in the Waypoint West of Capital Knot City. He has 9 orders for Sam to complete.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Postbox PCC (level 1) 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Rose Pink Ludens Mask 
4 stars George Baton Hologram and Rose Pink Bridges Cap 
5 stars  Rose Pink Sunglasses and Patch 28: Special Delivery Team 
Token of appreciation  None 
Complete 100 orders Rose Pink Backpack 

3. Benjamin Hancock

Location: Distribution Center West of Capital Knot City  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 5  

Benjamin Hancock can be found in the Distribution Center located in the West of Capital Knot City and will have only six orders to complete.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Mail System and Recycling System  
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Macho Hologram 
4 stars Benjamin Hancock Hologram 
5 stars  Patch 29: Special Security Team 
Token of appreciation  None 

4. Jake Wind

Location: Wind Farm 

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 9  

Jake Wind can be found on his Wind Farm toward the western limit of the Eastern map. Sam can complete 9 orders for this Prepper.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Generator Upgrade PCC (level 1) 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Ghost Green Ludens Mask and Ghost Green Backpack 
4 stars Jake Wind Hologram and Ghost Green Bridges Cap 
5 stars  Ghost Green Sunglasses and Patch 11: Central Knot City  
Token of appreciation  None 

5. The Ludens Fan

Location: Ludens Fan Shelter, Eastern Region  

UCA linking requirements: none 

Ludens Fan is found in his shelter toward the middle of the Eastern Region. He has only four open orders and can not be brought into the UCA. 

Did You Know

Ludens Fan is modeled after Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars Nedoroid Jumbo Ludens Hologram 
3 stars Coyote Brown Ludens Mask and Coyote Brown Backpack 
4 stars Ludens Fan Hologram and Coyote Brown Sunglasses 
5 stars  Coyote Brown Bridges Cap and Patch 35: Ludens  
Token of appreciation  None 

6. The Musician

Location: Musician’s Shelter, Southwest of Capital Knot City  

UCA linking requirements: None 

The Musician’s Shelter isn’t too far from the previous prepper. Like him, he only has a few open orders and cannot be brought into the UCA.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars 
3 stars Cool Blue Ludens Mask and Cool Blue Backpack 
4 stars Musician Hologram and Cool Blue Sunglasses 
5 stars  Cool Blue Bridges Cap and Patch 32: Exclamation Point  
Token of appreciation  Harmonica  

7. Viktor Frank  

Location: Port Knot City  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 14 

Viktor Frank can be found in Port Knot City, which you’ll naturally reach as you progress through the story. Viktor has six open orders for you to take on.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars 
3 stars Yellow Ludens Mask Lens Tint 
4 stars Viktor Frank Hologram and Delivery Bot  
5 stars  Yellow Sunglasses Lens Tint and Patch 13: Port Knot City 
Token of appreciation  None 

8. William Lake

Location: Lake Knot City  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 18 

To find this Prepper, you must reach Lake Knot City as part of the main story. He will have over 15 orders for you to work through.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Smoke Emitting Cargo 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Blue Ludens Mask Lens Tint 
4 stars William Lake Hologram 
5 stars  Blue Sunglasses Lent tint and Patch 14: Lake Knot City 
Token of appreciation  None  
Complete Order 23  Reverse Trike and Long-Distance Trike  

9. Peter Englert

Location: Peter’s Shelter, central region  

UCA linking requirements: None 

Peter Englert can be found in the central region and will ask Sam to deliver Pizzas to various places. You’ll need to make a total of five deliveries to unlock all of the preppers rewards he offers in Death Stranding.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars Higgs Hologram (Welcome) 
3 stars Higgs Hologram (Big Five) and Handgun (HG Custom) 
4 stars Higgs Hologram (Let’s Go), Riot Shotgun (HG Custom) and Shotgun (HG Custom) 
5 stars  Assault Rifle (HG Custom) and Non-Lethal Assault Rifle (HG Custom) 
Token of appreciation  None 

10. The Engineer 

Location: Engineer’s Shelter, Central Region  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 19 

The Engineer can be found in the Central Region and will reward you with the Power Skeleton preppers rewards in Death Stranding. He has 11 orders for Sam to complete.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars Power Skeleton (level 1) and Smoke Grenade (level 1) 
3 stars Power Skeleton (level 2) and Smoke Grenade (level 2) 
4 stars Power Skeleton (level 3) and Engineer Hologram 
5 stars  Patch 19: UCA-A 
Token of appreciation  None 

11. The Elder Prepper 

Location: The Elder Prepper’s Shelter, Central Region 

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 20 

The Elder Prepper can be found in his shelter in the eastern part of the Central Region. He features a few orders and rewards Sam with grass-green cosmetics. 

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars 
3 stars Vog-Emitting Cargo, Grass Green Ludens Mask, and Grass Green Backpack 
4 stars Elder Hologram, Grass Green Sunglasses 
5 stars  Grass Green Bridges Cap and Patch 43: Golden Toadstool (small) 
Token of appreciation  None 

12. The Craftsman  

Location: The Craftsman’s Shelter, Central Region  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Orders 20 and 21 

The Craftsman is one of the preppers located in the Central Region and rewards Sam with the Bola Gun and Horizon Zero Dawn-themed Holograms in Death Stranding.  

FYI

The Craftsman is modeled After Herman Hulst former managing director of Guerrilla Games (Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West) and current head of PlayStation Studios.

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars Bola Gun (level 1) 
3 stars Bola Gun (level 2) and Watcher Holograms 
4 stars Craftsman Hologram and Aloy Hologram 
5 stars  Tallneck Hologram and Patch 15: Middle Knot City 
Token of appreciation  Experimental Hand Grenade  

13. Thomas Southerland  

Location: Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 24 

Thomas Sunderland is located at the Distribution center south of Lake Knot City. This Prepper grants Sam access to the Long-Range Truck and has 20 orders for you to complete.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Backpack Customization unlock 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Long Range Truck (level 1) and multiple truck colors 
4 stars Long Range Truck (level 2) and Thomas Southerland Hologram  
5 stars  Long Range Truck (level 3) and Patch 25: Bridges General Staff 
Token of appreciation  none 

14. The Collector 

death stranding preppers rewards the collector

Location: The Collector’s Shelter, Central Region 

UCA linking requirements: Locate the Shelter  

The Collector grants Sam a very important preppers rewards item: the backpack cover in Death Stranding, which increases the amount of time your cargo can survive under Timefall. He has a total of six orders. 

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  Emergency Yellow Ludens Mask  
2 stars Backpack Cover (level 1) 
3 stars Collector’s Hologram and Emergency Yellow Backpack 
4 stars Backpack Cover (level 2) and Emergency Yellow Sunglasses 
5 stars  Emergency Yellow Bridges Cap and Patch 20: UCA-B 
Token of appreciation  None 

15. Alex Weatherstone 

Location: Weather Station, Central Region 

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 27  

Alex Weatherstone can be found in the Weather Station, south of Waystation, North of Mountain Knot City. This Prepper gives Sam access to the Floating Carrier, and he has 12 orders to complete.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Floating Carrier PCC (level 1). Safe House, Timefall Shelter upgrade, PCC (level 1) and PCC (level 2) 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Floating Cattier (level 2) 
4 stars Alex Weatherstone Hologram 
5 stars  Patch 22: Bridges-A 
Token of appreciation  Lightweight Metals and Weather Talisman  

16. The Timefall Farmer / The Environmental Scientist 

death stranding preppers rewards the timefall farmer

Location: Timefall Farm, Central Region 

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 28 

The Timefall Farmer is located south of the Weather Station and has a few orders for Sam to complete. The Odradek detection upgrade is well worth the hassle of completing his orders.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars 
3 stars Odradek Human Detection Upgrade 
4 stars Environmental Scientist Hologram 
5 stars  Goose Hologram and Patch 33: Rain 
Token of appreciation  Lightweight Resins  

17. The Veteran Porter  

Location: Veteran Porters Shelter,  

UCA linking requirements: Find and deliver The Veteran Porter’s lost cargo and then complete his standard orders  

The Veteran Porter is located northwest of the Timefall Farm and has six orders for Sam to complete. 

Did You Know

The Veteran Porter is modeled after Sam Lake, the creative director at Remedy Entertainment. He is also the facial model for the beloved Max Payne character.

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  Omnireflector Vehicle Color 
2 stars None 
3 stars Veteran Porter Hologram (Encouraging) 
4 stars Veteran Porter Hologram (On a Delivery) 
5 stars  Veteran Porter Hologram (Kung Fu) and Patch 30: Porter 
Token of appreciation  Porter Accessory  

18. The Film Director  

death stranding preppers rewards the film director

Location: Film Director’s Shelter, Central Region  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 31  

To locate this Prepper, you’ll need to find his shelter toward the east of the Collector. You’ll unlock several Wolf Gray colored cosmetics by completing his orders.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars 
3 stars Odradek Hologram  
4 stars Wolf Gray Ludens Mask and Wolf Gray Backpack 
5 stars  Wolf Gray Bridges Cap and Patch 36: Octopus BT 
Token of appreciation  High-Density Metals 

19. The Junk Dealer 

Location: Junk Dealer’s Shelter, Central Region 

UCA linking requirements: Complete Orders 30, 31, 32, 33 and 34  

The Junk Dealer can be found to the Southwest of The Film Director. Completing his orders will give you access to one of the best prepper rewards in Death Stranding called the Speed Skeleton, allowing you to complete orders much quicker. 

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars Speed Skeleton (level 1) and Grenade (level 1)  
3 stars Speed Skeleton (level 2) 
4 stars Junk Dealer Hologram and Remote Stun Grenade  
5 stars  Speed Skeleton (level 3) and Patch 2: Truck 
Token of appreciation  None 

20. The Chiral Artist / The Chiral Artist’s Mother 

death stranding preppers rewards the chiral artist

Location: Chiral Artist’s Studio, Central Region  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 33 

The Chiral Artist and his mother can be found at his studio in the north of the Film Director. Completing their orders nets you the Anti-BT Handgun, a weapon that makes taking on BTs a little easier.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Anti-BT Handgun (level 1) 
1 star  None 
2 stars None 
3 stars Gold Chiral Backpack Color 
4 stars Gold Chiral Vehicle Color, Chiral Artist’s Hologram, and Chiral Artist’s Mother’s Hologram 
5 stars  Patch 41: Handprint 
Token of appreciation  Chiral Boots 

21. The Cosplayer / The Wandering MC 

Location: The Cosplayer’s Shelter, Central Region  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 37 

The Cosplayer can be found in her shelter east of The Veteran porter. With this Prepper, you’ll have to complete seven orders to achieve five stars. 

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  Otter Hood and Grenade Pouch 
2 stars Utility Pouch 
3 stars Large Grenade Pouch 
4 stars Cosplayer Hologram and Wandering MC Hologram 
5 stars  Omnireflector Backpack Color and Patch 34: Smile 
Token of appreciation  None 

22. Owen Southwick 

death stranding preppers rewards owen southwick

Location: South Knot City 

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 38 

Owen Southwick is located in South Knot City and has five orders for Sam to complete. Completing his orders and moving up his star ranks gives you access to the Reverse Trike and Handgun and a Truck and Delivery Bot.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars 
3 stars Reverse Trike and Hangun (level 3) 
4 stars Owen Southwick Hologram, Truck and Delivery Bot 
5 stars  Patch 16: South Knot City 
Token of appreciation  None 
Complete Order 38 Fragile Hologram  

23. Charles Khan 

Location: Waystation North of Mountain Knot City  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 41 

In the Waystation North of Mountain Knot City, you’ll find Charles Khan. Completing his orders unlocks Armor Plates which Sam can equip on his suit to gain extra protection from oncoming gunfire.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Armor Plate (level 1). Assault Rifle (level 1) and Non-Lethal Assault Rifle (level 1) 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Armor Plate (level 2) and UCA! Hologram 
4 stars Armor Plate (level 3) and Charles Khan Hologram 
5 stars  Armor Plate (level 4) and Patch 26L Corpse Disposal 
Token of appreciation  None 

24. The Photographer / The Photographer’s Mother 

death stranding preppers rewards the photographer

Location: The Photographer’s Shelter  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Orders 51 and 52 

The Photographer can be found at her shelter west of the First Prepper. Upon building her star level, you’ll gain access to the Shotgun and the Riot Gun, two very powerful weapons.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Shotgun (level 1) and Riot Gun (level 1) 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Shotgun (level 2) 
4 stars Riot Shotgun (level 2), Photographer Hologram, Photographer’s Mother Hologram 
5 stars  Patch 37: Monstrous BT 
Token of appreciation  None 

25. The Novelist’s Son 

Location: The Novelists son can be found in the western limit of the 

UCA linking requirements: Find missing cargo  

The Novelist’s son can be found in the western limit of the Central Region and has a couple of orders for Sam to complete. Completing his deliveries nets you the Sandy Tan cosmetics pack.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  Sandy Tan Ludens Mask 
2 stars None 
3 stars Sandy Tan Sunglasses and Sandy Tan Backpack 
4 stars Novelist’s Son Hologram 
5 stars  Sandy Tan Bridges Cap 
Token of appreciation  Bell Accessory and D-Crytobite 

26. Philip North 

Location: Distribution Center North of Mountain Knot City  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 43 

Philip North can be found at the Distribution Center North of Mountain Knot City, along the same Western limit as the Novelist’s Son. Completing his orders will grant you access to the electric battery, which lets you power your Skeleton’s and vehicles for longer and more powerful versions of the Assault Rifle and the Non-Lethal Assault Rifle.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Assault Rifle (level 2) and Non-Lethal Assault Rifle (level 2) 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Spare Ammo Pouch 
4 stars Extra Battery (level 2) and Philip North Hologram 
5 stars  Extra Battery (level 3) and Patch 27: Medical 
Token of appreciation  None 

27. Aaron Hill 

death stranding preppers rewards aaron hill

Location: Mountain Knot City  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 46 

Aaron Hill is located in Mountain Knot City and has six orders to complete. Completing them unlocks the Backpack Stabilizer, a useful tool when transporting large orders, and a level 3 Assault Rifle, one of the best weapons in the game.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Backpack Stabilizer  
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Assault Rifle (level 3) and Non-Lethal Assault Rifle (level 3) 
4 stars Aaron Hill Hologram 
5 stars  Patch 17: Mountain Knot City 
Token of appreciation  None  

28. The Roboticist  

Location: The Roboticist’s Shelter, Central Region  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 47 

The Roboticist’s Shelter can be found in the north and the same mountain range as The First Prepper. Completing her orders unlocks the All-Terrain Skeleton, making traversing through the Central Region’s mountainous area much easier.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  All-Terrain Skeleton (level 1) 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars All-Terrain Skeleton (level 2) and Roboticist Hologram 
4 stars All-Terrain Skeleton (level 3) and Roboticist’s Son Hologram 
5 stars  Delivery Bot Hologram and Patch 47: Buddy Bot 
Token of appreciation  None 

29. The Doctor / Medical Device Engineer  

death stranding preppers rewards the doctor

Location: The Doctor’s Shelter, Central Region  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 48 

The Doctor can be found in his shelter. He unlocks the Olive Drab cosmetic set preppers rewards in Death Stranding and the experimental Blood Bag. He has 11 orders to complete.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars 
3 stars Olive Drab Ludens Mask and Olive Drab Backpack 
4 stars Doctor Hologram, Medical Device Engineer Hologrma, and Olive Drab Sunglasses 
5 stars  Olive Drab Bridges Cap and Patch 44: Golden Toadstool (medium) 
Token of appreciation  Experimental Blood Bag 

30. The Mountaineer 

Location: The Mountaineer’s Shelter  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Orders 49 and 50 

Located east of the Novelist’s Son, the Mountaineer has a couple of orders for Sam. Completing his orders unlocks several cosmetics in the Express Purple shade, along with a Custom Chiral Climbing Anchor.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Bridges Boots (level 3) and Power Gloves 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Express Purple Ludens Mask and Express Purple Backpack 
4 stars Mountaineer Hologram, Mountain Guide Hologram, and Express Purple Sunglasses 
5 stars  Express Purple Bridges Cap and Patch 45: Golden Toadstool (large) 
Token of appreciation  Custom Chiral Climbing Anchor  

31. The Spiritualist 

death stranding preppers rewards the spiritualist

Location: The Spiritualists Shelter, Central Region  

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 53 

The Spiritualist is located dead west of the Roboticist. Completing orders for this Prepper will mainly unlock cosmetic items and the Thermal Pad.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Thermal Pad 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Bright Yellow Ludens Mask and Bright Yellow Backpack 
4 stars Spiritualist Hologram and Bright Yellow Bridges Cap 
5 stars  Raccoon Hologram, Bright Yellow Sunglasses, and Patch 21: UCA-C 
Token of appreciation  One Dollar Coin and Love Knot  

32. The First Prepper 

Location: The First Prepper’s Shelter, Central Region 

UCA linking requirements: None 

The First Prepper is located along the main mountain range in the Central Region, and completing his contracts unlocks the coveted Santa Hat.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars 
3 stars First Prepper Hologram, Desert Pink Ludens Mask, and Desert Pink Backpack 
4 stars Wolf Hologram and Desert Pink Bridges Cap 
5 stars  Desert Prink Sunglasses and Patch 46: Pathfinder 
Token of appreciation  Energy Drink and Santa Hat  

33. Heartman  

death stranding preppers rewards heartman

Location: Heartman’s Lab 

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 55  

Heartman can be found at his lab and has nine orders for Sam to complete. All of his preppers rewards are cosmetic in Death Stranding.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  
2 stars 
3 stars Lightning Blue Ludens Mask, Lightning Blue Backpack, and BT Hologram 
4 stars Lightning Blue Bridges Cap 
5 stars  Lightning Blue Sunglasses and Patch 24: Bridges-C 
Token of appreciation  Cryptobiote Accessory  

34. The Geologist  

Location: The Geologist’s Shelter, Central Region 

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 58 

The Geologist is found northeast of the Veteran Porter, right at the foothills of the mountain range. Completing his orders grants Sam an upgraded Climbing Anchor and several Mars Red-colored accessories.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Climbing Anchor (level 2) 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Mars Red Ludens Mask and Mars Red Backpack 
4 stars Geologist Hologram 
5 stars  Mars Red Bridges Cap and Patch 23: Bridges-B 
Token of appreciation  High-Density Ceramics  

35. The Paleontologist  

death stranding preppers rewards the paleontologist

Location: The Paleontologist’s Shelter, Central Region 

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 59 

The Paleontologist can be found near the Central Region’s Southern limit and has nine orders for Sam to complete. The most important item you can get from this Prepper is the upgraded (level 2) Hematic Grenade, which allows you to dispel BTs much quicker.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  Hematic Grenade (level 2) and Oxygen Mask 
1 star  None 
2 stars 
3 stars Volcano Orange Backpack and Volcano Orange Ludens Mask 
4 stars Paleontologist Hologram and Volcano Orange Cap 
5 stars  Volcano Orange Sunglasses and Patch 38: Giant BT 
Token of appreciation  Lightweight Alloys  

36. The Evo-Devo Biologist  

Location: Evo-Devo Biologist’s Shelter, Central Region 

UCA linking requirements: Complete Order 61 

The final Prepper, The Evo-Devo Biologist, can be found near the map’s western limit and has six orders for Sam to complete. She grants you access to the one of the best preppers rewards in Death Stranding, the Grenade Launcher, which can be useful during boss battles.  

Rewards:  

Initial delivery  None 
1 star  Grenade Launcher (level 1) 
2 stars None 
3 stars Red Ludens Mask Lens Tint 
4 stars Evo-Devo Biologist Hologram, Multi-Rocket Grenade Launcher  
5 stars  Red Sunglasses Lens Tint and Patch 39: Whale BT 
Token of appreciation  High-Density Chemicals  
About the Author
Ali Hasan

Ali Hasan is writer at SegmentNext.com with a deep love for immersive action role-playing games and well-crafted narratives. His weapons of choice include controllers and keyboards.