Dead Rising 3 Books Locations Guide – How To Increase Attributes



Books in Dead Rising 3 can be considered as perks which tend to enhance various attributes of weapon and character. There are a total of 11 books found in the game; however, you can only use one book at a time.

Dead Rising 3 Books Locations

All these books are scattered throughout the different Safe Houses in the game. Below, you will find a list of books that we have found so far with their corresponding effects:

Eater’s World

Location. Head to the western Safe House in South Almuda. Considerably increases the amount of life recovered by eatables.

Fortune Fighter

Location. This can only be unlocked after completing chapter #3. Once you have done that, get inside the Illegals Hideout in Sunset Hills. This allows you to yield more damage with firearms.

Four Wheel Fun

Location. Head to the eastern Safe House in South Almuda. Reduces the amount of damage taken from vehicles.

Lone Blade

Location. This can only be equipped after completing Signs of Safety for Anna. Once you have done that, get to northern Safe House in Ingleton. This allows you to increase the overall durability for your equipped weapon.

Stunt Devil

Location. This one is located in the southern Safe House in Ingleton. Unarmed attacks will deal more damage when you have equipped this book.

Thrifty Trader

Location. Get inside the Safe House located in southern east side of Central City to get this. When equipped with this book, your character will receive increased Prestige Points for each kill.

Undead Solutions

Location. Head to the north west side of the Sunset Hills and inside the Safe House, you will find this book. Undead will not be able to detect you from a large distance as it reduces their detection sight.

Have you come across any other books that you would like to share with us? Comment below to let us know!