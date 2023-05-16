Dead Rising 2 Outfits Unlocks Guide

Dead Rising 2 features a handful of outfits for you to change into, to suit your mood. Yeah! Bikini. If you have used 10 of the outfits available in the game, you will unlock an achievement “Fashion Aficionado”. So, if you want to unlock that achievement you will need to change your outfit at least 10 times. Following are the options available to you.

Dead Rising 2 Outfits

These are the outfits you can either unlock or import into Dead Rising 2:

Mall Patrol : Save 50 Survivors

: Save 50 Survivors Knight Helmet : Beat Jack in Ante up Mission

: Beat Jack in Ante up Mission Hockey Mask : Use All Melee Weapons on Zombies

: Use All Melee Weapons on Zombies Tattered Clothes : Unlocked After 1000 Hand to Hand Kills

: Unlocked After 1000 Hand to Hand Kills Orange Prison Outfit : Kill 10 Psychos

: Kill 10 Psychos Knight Armor : Beat the Game (S Ending)

: Beat the Game (S Ending) Tir Helmet : Earn $1 Million in Tir Online

: Earn $1 Million in Tir Online Tir Outfit : Earn $5 Million in Tir Online

: Earn $5 Million in Tir Online Tir Uniform : Win $5 Million Playing Tir Online

: Win $5 Million Playing Tir Online Champions Jacket : Come First in a Tir Event

: Come First in a Tir Event Convicts Clothes : Unlocked After Kill Ten Psychopaths

: Unlocked After Kill Ten Psychopaths Willamette : Unlocked After Rescuing Fifty Survivors

: Unlocked After Rescuing Fifty Survivors Bowling Shirt Jeans : Import

: Import Diner Waitress : Import

: Import Greasy Overalls Plaid Shirt : Import

: Import Hunting Jacket: Import

Following are the outfits that are present in the game scattered around in the city:

Head Gear

Shaved Head : Found in Shank’s in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in Shank’s in Palisades Mall First Floor Beard : Found in Ground Floor Hairdressers in the Royal Plaza Mall

: Found in Ground Floor Hairdressers in the Royal Plaza Mall Swat Helmet : Found in High: Noon Shooting Range in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in High: Noon Shooting Range in Palisades Mall Second Floor Funny Goblin Mask : Found in Children’s Castle in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor

: Found in Children’s Castle in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor Funny Lizard Mask : Found in Ye Olde Toybox in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor

: Found in Ye Olde Toybox in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor Funny Servbot Mask : Found in Ultimate Playhouse in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in Ultimate Playhouse in Palisades Mall First Floor Funny Zombie Mask : Found in Kid’s Choice Clothing in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in Kid’s Choice Clothing in Palisades Mall Second Floor Hygiene Mask : Found in Roy’s Mart in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or Zombrex Production Lab

: Found in Roy’s Mart in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or Zombrex Production Lab Knit Cap : Found in Dead Rising

: Found in Dead Rising Knit Cap : Found in Small Fry Duds in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor or Que’s Hats in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in Small Fry Duds in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor or Que’s Hats in Palisades Mall Second Floor Russian Hat : Found Que’s Hats in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found Que’s Hats in Palisades Mall Second Floor Show Girl Head Piece : Found in Slot Ranch Casino in the Backstage Area Across From Maintenance Room

: Found in Slot Ranch Casino in the Backstage Area Across From Maintenance Room Flower Head Piece : Found in Fortune Park in Bush Near Central Grotto, West Side

: Found in Fortune Park in Bush Near Central Grotto, West Side Mohawk : Found in Found in Ed’s Friendly Barber Shop or Shank’s in Palisades Mall

: Found in Found in Ed’s Friendly Barber Shop or Shank’s in Palisades Mall Hair Pink : Found in Estelle’s Fine: Lady Cosmetics in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor or FairMoans in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in Estelle’s Fine: Lady Cosmetics in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor or FairMoans in Palisades Mall First Floor Hair Grey : Found in Estelle’s Fine: Lady Cosmetics in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor or the Venus Touch in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in Estelle’s Fine: Lady Cosmetics in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor or the Venus Touch in Palisades Mall First Floor Hair Blue : Found in Wave of Style in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or FairMoans in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in Wave of Style in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or FairMoans in Palisades Mall First Floor Wild Frontier Hat : Found in Royal Flush Plaza: Hat Racks (First Floor) or Palisades Mall: Space (Second Floor)

: Found in Royal Flush Plaza: Hat Racks (First Floor) or Palisades Mall: Space (Second Floor) Fedora : Found in Three Club Monte in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor

: Found in Three Club Monte in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor Baseball Cap Tir: Found in Fortune City Arena (Hostile Zone) or Platinum Strip (Tir Souvenir Kiosk) or Uranus Zone

Body Gear

Chuck’s Default Clothing : Found in Brockett Gas Station or Safe House (Chuck’s Locker) or Shipping Office

: Found in Brockett Gas Station or Safe House (Chuck’s Locker) or Shipping Office Army Jacket Pants : Found in Palisades Mall (High Noon Shooting Range)

: Found in Palisades Mall (High Noon Shooting Range) American Showman Jumpsuit : Found in the Americana Casino (the American Historium)

: Found in the Americana Casino (the American Historium) Black Cowboy Outfit : Found in Royal Flush Plaza (Earmark Leather)

: Found in Royal Flush Plaza (Earmark Leather) Casual Beachwear : Found in Shots & Awe in Americana Casino

: Found in Shots & Awe in Americana Casino Yellow Track Suit : Found in Space in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in Space in Palisades Mall Second Floor Football Uniform : Found in SporTrance in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor

: Found in SporTrance in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor Baseball Uniform : Found in Palisades Mall (KokoNutz Sports Town) or Royal Flush Plaza (SporTrance) or Living Quarters A3

: Found in Palisades Mall (KokoNutz Sports Town) or Royal Flush Plaza (SporTrance) or Living Quarters A3 Basketball Uniform : Found in KokoNutz Sports Town in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in KokoNutz Sports Town in Palisades Mall First Floor Swat Outfit : Found in High: Noon Shooting Range in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in High: Noon Shooting Range in Palisades Mall Second Floor Tuxedo : Found in Modern Businessman in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or Wallington’s in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in Modern Businessman in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or Wallington’s in Palisades Mall First Floor Sporty Tracksuit : Found in SporTrance in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or KokoNutz Sports Town in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in SporTrance in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or KokoNutz Sports Town in Palisades Mall First Floor Blue Oyster Biker Outfit : Found in Hot Excitorama in Silver Strip

: Found in Hot Excitorama in Silver Strip One-Piece Pajama : Found in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor: Stylin’ Toddlers or Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor: Small Fry Duds

: Found in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor: Stylin’ Toddlers or Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor: Small Fry Duds Tube Top Mini Skirt : Found in Kathy’s Space in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor or Brand: New U in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in Kathy’s Space in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor or Brand: New U in Palisades Mall Second Floor Hula Dress : Found in Under the Sea Travels in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in Under the Sea Travels in Palisades Mall Second Floor Knotted Top Cutoffs : Found in Casual Gals in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or Kathy’s Space in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor or Trendy Cindy in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in Casual Gals in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or Kathy’s Space in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor or Trendy Cindy in Palisades Mall First Floor Banana Hammock : Found in Palisade Mall (Beach Body Swim House)

: Found in Palisade Mall (Beach Body Swim House) Summer Dress : Found in Trendy Cindy in Palisades Mall First Floor or Brand: New U in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in Trendy Cindy in Palisades Mall First Floor or Brand: New U in Palisades Mall Second Floor Kids Superhero Costume : Found in Ultimate Playhouse in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in Ultimate Playhouse in Palisades Mall First Floor Toddler Outfit : Found in Kid’s Choice Clothing in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in Kid’s Choice Clothing in Palisades Mall Second Floor White Cowboy Outfit : Found in Earmark Leather in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor

: Found in Earmark Leather in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor Hawaiian Holiday Gear : Found In From Fortune With Love in Platinum Strip

: Found In From Fortune With Love in Platinum Strip Boardwalk Apparel : Found in Space in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in Space in Palisades Mall Second Floor Loud Summer Special : Found in Space in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in Space in Palisades Mall Second Floor Dealer Outfit : Found in Yucatan Casino (South VIP Room)

: Found in Yucatan Casino (South VIP Room) Mesh Party Wear : Found in Hot Excitorama in Silver Strip

: Found in Hot Excitorama in Silver Strip White Leisure Suit : Found in the American Historium in Americana Casino

: Found in the American Historium in Americana Casino Collegiate Ensemble : Found in Modern Businessman in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or Albert’s Apparel in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor

: Found in Modern Businessman in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or Albert’s Apparel in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor Highbrow Ensemble : Found in Wallington’s in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in Wallington’s in Palisades Mall First Floor Tennis Outfit : Found in KokoNutz Sports Town in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in KokoNutz Sports Town in Palisades Mall First Floor Blue Grey Work Overalls : Found in South Plaza in Maintenance Room

: Found in South Plaza in Maintenance Room Surf Wetsuit : Found in Beach Body Swim House in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in Beach Body Swim House in Palisades Mall First Floor Business Casual : Found in Modern Businessman in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or for Your Leisure in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found in Modern Businessman in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or for Your Leisure in Palisades Mall First Floor Polo Shirt Jeans : Found in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor

: Found in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor Three Club Monte or Palisades Mall First Floor : For Your Leisure

: For Your Leisure Fortune City Grey Shirt : Found In From Fortune With Love in Platinum Strip

: Found In From Fortune With Love in Platinum Strip Fortune City Red Shirt : Found in the American Historium in Americana Casino

: Found in the American Historium in Americana Casino Plaid Suit : Found in Uncle Bill’s Department Store or Albert’s Apparel in Royal Flush Plaza

: Found in Uncle Bill’s Department Store or Albert’s Apparel in Royal Flush Plaza Skater Outfit : Found in in the Closet in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor

: Found in in the Closet in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor Mid Length T: : Shirt Jeans (Tape It or Die Basement)

Foot Gear

Bare Feet : Found in Safe House or Research Laboratory

: Found in Safe House or Research Laboratory Chuck’s Default Boots : Found in Brockett Gas Station or Safe House (Chuck’s Locker) or Shipping Office

: Found in Brockett Gas Station or Safe House (Chuck’s Locker) or Shipping Office Yellow Sneakers : Found in the Closet in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or the Shoehorn in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or SporTrance in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or Bagged! In Palisades Mall First Floor or Space in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in the Closet in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or the Shoehorn in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or SporTrance in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or Bagged! In Palisades Mall First Floor or Space in Palisades Mall Second Floor Basketball High Tops : Found in Palisades Mall (KokoNutz Sports Town) or Royal Flush Plaza (SporTrance)

: Found in Palisades Mall (KokoNutz Sports Town) or Royal Flush Plaza (SporTrance) Black Canvas Sneakers : Found in Royal Flush Plaza (the Shoehorn)

: Found in Royal Flush Plaza (the Shoehorn) White Low Heels : Found in Brand New U in Palisades Mall Second Floor or Kicks for Her in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in Brand New U in Palisades Mall Second Floor or Kicks for Her in Palisades Mall Second Floor Go-Go Boots : Found in Hot Excitorama in Silver Strip

: Found in Hot Excitorama in Silver Strip Sandals White Socks : Found In for Your Leisure in Palisades Mall First Floor

: Found In for Your Leisure in Palisades Mall First Floor Superhero Boots : Found in Stylin’ Toddlers in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or Kid’s Choice Clothing in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in Stylin’ Toddlers in Royal Flush Plaza First Floor or Kid’s Choice Clothing in Palisades Mall Second Floor Bunny Slippers : Found in Kicks for Her in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in Kicks for Her in Palisades Mall Second Floor Knight Boots : Purchase From Pawn Shop for $2 Million.

: Purchase From Pawn Shop for $2 Million. Flip Flops : Found in Hot Excitorama in Silver Strip

: Found in Hot Excitorama in Silver Strip Black Military Boots : Found in High: Noon Shooting Range in Palisades Mall Second Floor

: Found in High: Noon Shooting Range in Palisades Mall Second Floor Cleats : Found in KokoNutz Sports Town in Palisades Mall Second Floor or Living Quarters A3

: Found in KokoNutz Sports Town in Palisades Mall Second Floor or Living Quarters A3 Black Dress Shoes : Found in Royal Flush Plaza (Albert’s Apparel/Bagged/Modern Businessman/Three Club Monte)

: Found in Royal Flush Plaza (Albert’s Apparel/Bagged/Modern Businessman/Three Club Monte) White Cowboy Boots : Found in Earmark Leather in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor

: Found in Earmark Leather in Royal Flush Plaza Second Floor Black Cowboy Boots : Found in Royal Flush Plaza (Earmark Leather)

: Found in Royal Flush Plaza (Earmark Leather) White Tennis Shoes/Socks: Found in Grumpy Dog Bowling Alley or KokoNutz Sports Town in Palisades Mall

Special Outfits

Ninja Outfit

Ninja Skills Pack: Found in Pre: Order Bonus or off the Record

Ninja Cowl: Royal Flush Plaza. Hidden Room Along the Ninja Path or off the Record

Ninja Mask: Yucatan Casino. Shoal Nightclub. On a Mannequin or off the Record

Tabi Boots: Uranus Zone. The Man’s Sport or off the Record

Ninja Shozoku: Complete the Elite Killer Achievement/Trophy (Kill 1,337 Zombies) or Get As DLC.

Psychopath Outfit

Psychopath Skills Pack: Found in Dead Rising 2 High Stakes Edition or Get As DLC or off the Record

Psychopath Hair: Platinum Strip, Paradise Platinum Screens Watch the Timeshare Movie Which Shows 12 Am to 2 Am or off the Record

Psychopath Boots: Fortune City Arena Security Room or off the Record

Psychopath Clothes: Mail Order Zombrex Unlocked After Defeating Carl Schliff or off the Record

Psychopath Mask: Silver Strip, Swept Away Wedding Chape

Soldier Outfit

Soldier of Fortune Pack: You Can Get This As Downloadable Content or off the Record

Soldier Goggles: Moe’s Maginations or off the Record

Soldier Boots: South Plaza, Vacant Store to the Right of the Ultimate Playhouse, in a Box or off the Record

Soldier Clothes: Complete the Save the Girl…Again Achievement/Trophy (Kill 1,337 Zombies) or off the Record

Soldier Facepaint: Palisades Mall, Shanks

Sports Outfit

Sports Skills Pack: Get As Pre: Order Bonus or As Downloadable Content or in off the Record

Cleats: Royal Flush Plaza. SporTrance or off the Record

Sports Fan Clothes: Palisades Mall. KokoNutz Sports Town or off the Record

Sports Fan or Facepaint: Americana Casino. Above the Security Room Reached by Jumping Across Lamps

From Bennie Jack’s BBQ Shack or off the Record

Sports Fan Helmet: Silver Strip. Hot Excitorama. In the Backroom.

Make sure you check our Dead Rising 2 Guide series, for full information on every aspect of Dead Rising 2.