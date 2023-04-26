Dead Island 2 Diaries Of The Dead Comms Area Keycard Location

You must find the Dead Island 2 Comms Area keycard to complete the “Diaries of the Dead” side quest. Dead Island 2, Diaries of the Dead, is a side quest about the soldiers who write their final words letters which were to be uploaded into the systems.

But, the convoy vehicle carrying the letters in the memory stick was swarmed by the zombies. You have to get the letters and upload them on the systems; for that, you will have to get the Comms Area Keycard. This guide will help you through the whole process of finding the Comms Area Keycard in Dead Island 2.

How to start the Diaries of the Dead side quest

You can start the Diaries of the Dead side quest by visiting the Military Base on Venice Beach. Find and talk to W.O. Rodriguez on the base tower inside the Military Base. She will explain the quest to you. Accept the side quest.

Before starting this quest, you must complete another side quest called “Cremains of the Day.”

How to get Dead Island 2 Comms Area Keycard

First, you will need to search for the swarmed convoy vehicles that were carrying the letters. Head towards the east of the Military Base to enter the civilian area. Be careful when leaving the gate, as an electric trap is on the floor.

Head straight and find the wall with painted art in Dead Island 2. Behind the wall is a convoy. You have to fight zombies here. Approach the vehicle in white and obtain the memory stick. After that, you will be displayed a message “Incoming! Kill ’em all!”. Here, you will face another wave of zombies.

During this wave, you will also fight a Signal Officer Zombie in Dead Island 2. This is the zombie that is holding the Comms Area Keycard. Kill him to obtain the card.

After getting the card, head into the USMC Comms area inside the military base and find the satellite dish. Interact with the dish to start uploading the letters from the memory stick using the keycard in Dead Island 2. Meanwhile, you will fight another wave of zombies.

But, unfortunately, the upload will fail. Interact with the satellite again and talk to Rodriguez. Rodriguez will tell you to come back to the tower. Don’t worry about the letters; you will carry them when you leave the city.

This is how you can find the Comms Area Key card to complete the “Diaries of the Dead” side quest in Dead Island 2.