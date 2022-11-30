How To Complete Shocking Stuff Penance In Darktide

Some achievements in Warhammer 40K: Darktide test your skills to the highest level. To quickly gain these achievements, you need extensive knowledge about the game rules and the highest level of skills.

You will find such an achievement for the Preacher class in the Penance pages. The Shocking Stuff achievement requires you to eliminate 50 stunned enemies within a small window of 10 seconds. The difficulty level must be set at Malice threat or higher to unlock this achievement.

The achievement sounds challenging, but the right tactics and skills can be the key to securing this achievement.

This guide explains how the balance between team, level, weapon, and location can help you complete Shocking Stuff in Darktide.

How to get Shocking Stuff Penance

You need to communicate with your teammates to complete this challenging task. They need to stop firing the stunned enemies, so you can get all the kills to complete the achievement. Work together and finish this daunting task.

It is suggested to wait till you reach level 30 to try out this challenge. At level 30, you will have the Fury of the Faithful, increasing your attack speed by 20 percent on your ultimate. Making you a powerful damage-dealing machine for 5 seconds, helping to eliminate maximum targets.

The most crucial aspect contributing to completing this challenge is your weapon. You need a weapon that can deal maximum damage to eliminate 50 targets within 10 seconds. The essential weapon to have for this challenge is a flamer. You can go with the Artemia Mk III Purgation Flamer; this flamethrower will help you complete the task without much trouble.

Lastly, you must select a narrow and accessible location to land stun grenades at the target spots. The best place to fit all these attributes is a bridge, and you can stun and kill the enemies there with much more ease. The suggested locations to carry out this achievement task are Chasm Logistratum and Vigil Station Oblivium.