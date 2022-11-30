How To Get And Use Psyker Staff In Darktide

In Warhammer 40K, there is a list of weapons and staff that the players can get their hands on. Each of the weapons has a different set of attacks for you to showcase to the enemies.

In Darktide, there are exclusive weapons based on the class you play. The Psyker Force Staff, in this case, is only available to the Psyker class. Hence, if you want to make use of that weapon, you need to play that specific class.

Using this staff, you can easily wreak havoc on enemies. Getting the Psyker Force Staff is rather easy. You are in the right place if you want to learn how to get it and use it.

What is Psyker Force Staff

Psyker Force Staff is a set of four different Force Staffs that will allow the Psyker to use the Magical Attacks solely from these staffs. Previously, all of the Psyker attacks were from the Pistol and Shotgun lacking magic.

How to get the Psyker Force Staff

In Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, leveling up the Trust level is the only option to get Psyker Force Staff. One of the four Psyker Force Staff will start unlocking from level five and all of them will be unlocked at level 18.

The Trust Level requirements to unlock each of the Psyker Force Staff is given below:

Psyker Force Staff Trust Level Trauma Force Staff 5 Surge Force Staff 10 Voidstrike Force Staff 17 Purgatus Force Staff 18

Reaching the required Trust Level will not get you the Psyker Force Staff. To get Force Staff, Head towards any Requisitorium or Armory nearby after reaching the required Trust level.

After finding the Armory, you can buy Force Staff in exchange for money. These Requisitorium or Armory will be unlocked from the beginning of the game, but they will not yield Psyker Force Staff

How to use the Psyker Force Staff

After you have got your hands on the Psyker Force Staff, you can use it to yield different ranged magic attacks. Choosing anyone of them based on the attacks is just a personal preference.

For close-range attacks, this staff is perfect as it does not require you to get close enough to the enemies. Using this staff, you can forget about your Defense because of all the ranged attacks.

Each of the Psyker Force Staff is different in terms of its behavior when attacking. The attacks of all the Force Staff are listed below: