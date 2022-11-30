How To Fix Error Code 4008 In Darktide

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is a co-op first-person shooter with a huge emphasis on teamwork. In this game, you fight shoulder-to-shoulder with your teammate against a horde of relentless enemies.
Many players are facing a technical error called “Error Code 4008” which is causing their game to disconnect from the server on random occasions. Luckily for you, we have a fix!
How to fix Failed Handshake Timeout in Darktide
Error 4008 happens in Darktide when you fail to connect to the server. This is because of what we called a handshake timeout. It is extremely frustrating to disconnect from the game while playing or booting it up.
Take note that this error is a backend issue, meaning that it will eventually be fixed by an update down the road. For now though, there are a few workarounds that you can follow to fix the error.
- Relaunch the game: This is the first thing you should try when you face this error. If it fails proceed to the next step.
- Reboot your PC: Sometimes simple rebooting your PC can simply resolve this issue.
- Check your Firewall settings: It can be the case that your windows firewall is blocking the game’s access to the internet. Try looking at your Firewall setting for the game.
- Check your antivirus setting: Your antivirus can also block the game’s access to the server. Try setting the game as a “Trusted Application” on your antivirus.
- Use a VPN (Not Recommended): If all fails, try using a VPN to connect to a different region’s server. However, we don’t recommend this step as you might face new connectivity problems.