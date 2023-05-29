Warhammer 40K: Darktide Difficulty Levels Explained

Warhammer 40000 Darktide is a multiplayer game that requires players to survive the game’s challenges as a team. Should survival become too challenging, you can simply change the game’s Difficulty Level.

The following guide will discuss the differences between all five Difficulty Levels.

How do the Darktide difficulty levels differ?

Sedition: This is the easiest difficulty level in the entire game. The Sedition difficulty level is perfect for players who want to get to grips with the game, with little to no challenge. This level is also recommended if you want to try out a new character.

Uprising: The second difficulty level bumps up the challenge compared to the previous level. Players can jump up to the Uprising difficulty level after gaining sufficient experience for a character. The recommended level for this difficulty rating is level 10.

Malice: This difficulty level is equivalent to the normal difficulty rating in other games as it is sandwiched with the remaining four difficulty levels. Playing at this level can earn you better gear and improve power leveling.

Heresy: This level becomes extremely challenging and should only be selected for max-level characters. Lower-level characters do not stand much of a chance at this difficulty level.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Damnation: This is the final and most challenging difficulty level in Warhammer 40000 Darktide. This level is only recommended when playing with an entire squad of max-level characters. You can receive some of the best rewards in the game by playing this difficulty level.