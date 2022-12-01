How To Fix Darktide Cursor Stuck On Screen

Warhammer 40K: Darktide has a number of bugs and glitches at launch. Among these is a bug where your cursor will be stuck on-screen while playing.

When that happens, you will not be able to move the cursor (naturally) to perform any action, leading to a fairly frustrating experience.

While a proper hot-fix may arrive down the road, the Warhammer 40K community has come up with a few workarounds to fix the on-screen cursor issue.

How to fix a stuck cursor bug in Darktide

If you are encountering the cursor being stuck issue in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide edition, then you can try the following possibilities to fix the problem.

First off if you encounter this problem midway between switching your chat and game you can simply press alt+tab to switch in and out of the game. It may work as a fix for the Cursor issue in Darktide.

Secondly, you can try to open the chat by pressing Enter, and then similarly you can close the chat using Backspace. This may bring some leverage in terms of mouse movement and your mouse might get free.

If you are using multiple screens, it is best to enable the Borderless Screen option in the video settings. You then have to simply drag the cursor and if you get lucky this might just end up fixing your Mouse glitch in Darktide.

You can also adjust your Screen Resolution in the game setting for both the game and your system. This hack may end up freeing your freeze cursor and you can continue with the game.

If these remedies are not fixing this issue, then you can try to Restart your game. If the problem still persists you can go to the Darktide game forum and report this issue as well.