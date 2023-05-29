How To Play With Bots In Darktide

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is a co-op PvE game with a great focus on coordination and teamplay. You and your squad mates will be facing off against hundreds of abominations during an average mission in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

If your friends aren’t available, you can jump into the game’s matchmaking system where you will be matched with 3 random players.

In this guide, we will go through everything you need to know about playing with bots in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

Can you play with bots in Darktide?

Darktide is the sequel of Vermintide 2 in the Warhammer series. In Vermintide 2, the matches were hosted on a peer-to-peer basis. This means there were no official servers, players hosted their own matches locally. This also means that if you wanted to start a mission alone with bots, you could have done so. This system is now replaced with the official matchmaking in Darktide.

Unfortunately, if you want to jump in a mission with three bots as your squad mates in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, you are out of luck. There is currently no way to play solo with bots in Warhammer 40K: Darktide. This is one of the biggest criticisms of the game.

Officially there is no support for offline mode or private lobbies by the developers. However, if your teammate (players) disconnects during a mission, they will be replaced with bots.

Fatshark (the Developers) has released an official statement addressing this situation. They confirm that a solo mode is currently under work in which a player will have the ability to host their own local lobby with bots.

There is no official ETA for this patch. However, they did mention that it will arrive around late December as they are also working on performance optimization along with bug fixes.