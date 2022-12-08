Darktide Blessings Guide

While combating various enemies in the world of Darktide, it is crucial for the players to fully utilize their gear’s true potential by customizing it. You can do this by attaching blessings to your weapons, making your guns more robust and allowing you to take down hordes of enemies quickly.

So let’s take a deeper dive at the blessings available in Darktide and how you can use them.

How to get Blessings in Warhammer 40K Darktide

You can get Blessings by offering your weapons to the Hadron in Warhammer 40K Darktide. This way, you will get a Votive Offering that you can use to extract blessings from firearms you don’t need.

After the extraction, you can attach these blessings to better weapons. You can collect these blessings and use them while crafting to re-bless your weapons.

How do the Blessings work

The Votive Offering you get after offering your guns to Hadron is combinable. It means you can combine them to make more robust offerings. You can combine up to 3 Offerings with a max tier of IV, but it also has some exceptions.

Now once you have combined different Offerings, all you have to do is re-bless your weapons. For re-blessing, you can place your gun in the shrine and replace the current offering with the one you like in Warhammer 40000 Darktide.

It can help tailor the weapon according to your preferred playstyle. However, the weapon will lose its original blessing in the process.

You may see some changes in the crafting system of Warhammer 40000 Darktide. But you can continue to follow our guide, as we will update it as soon as the crafting system of Darktide updates.