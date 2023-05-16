Dark Souls 2: Sunken King Armor, Weapons and Rings Locations



If you’re not entirely satisfied with the “vanilla” gear your character wields in Dark Souls, you’ll want to try out the additional arsenal introduced into the game through the Crown of the Sunken King DLC.

Dark Souls 2: Sunken King Armor, Weapons and Rings

Dark Souls 2: Sunken King DLC not only brings with it new regions to explore and never-before-seen enemies to slay, but also plenty of fresh gear that you would want to get your hands on. We’ve compiled a list of the new Armor, Weapons, and Rings that are available in this DLC, and how you can acquire them.

Armor Locations

Crown of the Sunken King

Location: The Crown of the Sunken King is the final helmet you will acquire after completing the DLC’s main quest and defeating Sinh, the Slumbering Dragon.

Drakeblood Set

Location: Once you have acquired the Dragon Stone from the iron chest in the spikes area in Dragon’s Sanctum, head downstairs to the caverns with the massive monsters. Head to the left and look for stairs. Go up, and then insert the Dragon Stone to complete the bridge. Take the lift from here and head up.

Flower Skirt

Location: After acquiring the Eternal Sanctum Key in the lower levels of Dragon’s Sanctum, head to the regular entrance from Shulva – Sanctum City. There is a locked door here which you can use the key on. Ahead, you’ll come across a hidden Shulva bonfire, and the pathway to the Cave of the Dead.

Move forward and turn left after reaching up, and drop through the hole here. Drop down again to the floor of the stairwell, then exit a balcony that overlooks a pathway. Drop to the walk, and drop further onto a platform below it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Sanctum Knight Set

Location: The Sanctum Knight Set is randomly dropped by the Sanctum Knights in Dragon’s Sanctum. Attack the glowing statues to make them appear.

Sanctum Priestess Tierra

Location: The Priestess Tierra is a rare drop by the Sanctum Priestess enemy in Dragon’s Sanctum. You should try using some Rusted Coins or equip the Covetous Gold Serpent Ring and/or Wandering Merchant Hat to increase your chances of acquiring it.

Sanctum Soldier Gauntlet

Location: This is a common drop from the Sanctum Soldiers that can be found in Shulva.

The cave is filled with deadly enemies, and after grinding your way and defeating the three optional Phantoms at the end, you can follow on ahead to find an iron chest that contains the Flower Skirt.

Turn left, step on the platform beneath the destroyed bridge, then turn left, and eventually right. You’ll see a Knight here – head past him and go downstairs to find a treasure room with chests. Search the corpse against the wall to finally find the entire set.

Weapons Locations

Drakeblood Greatsword

Location: In the lower levels of Dragon’s Sanctum, you’ll reach a cavern with two large two-legged monsters with massive mouths and teeth.

Head to the left of the area to reach a sandy region with stairs near them. Skip the stairs and follow the path to find a dead corpse carrying this sword.

Once you do, you’ll gain access to the locked room. Go past the Knights here and down the stairs with the spike strap to find three chests. The iron chest here has the weapon.

Puzzling Stone Sword

Location: Enter Dragon’s Sanctum and head down the stairs to the room with the circular door. Continue through the corridor-ish area, jump over the missing section of the stairs, and reach the locked room.

Here there are two square slots through which you can shoot arrows. One is to the left of the locked door, and another is at the end of the hallway, up high.

Sanctum Crossbow

Location: The Sanctum Crossbow, much like the Sanctum Repeating Crossbow, is also dropped by the Sanctum Knights in Dragon’s Sanctum. The Knights will drop either one of these two bows as weapons, though it seems the Repeating Crossbow is slightly rarer.

Sanctum Mace

Location: The Sanctum Mance is a random drop by the Sanctum Soldiers found in Shulva.

Sanctum Repeating Crossbow

Location: This is a unique bow that can shoot three arrows at once, and even a full barrage. This useful weapon is dropped by the Sanctum Knights in Dragon’s Sanctum. You’ll need to hit the glowing statues to make these knights visible.

Wrathful Axe

Location: This axe can be acquired by trading the Soul of Elana the Squalid Queen with Ornifex, in Brightstone Cove Tseldora.

Yorgh’s Spear

Location: This is a powerful spear that can be acquired once you trade Sinh the Slumbering Dragon’s Soul with Ornifex, in Brightstone Cove Tseldora.

Rings Locations

Flynn’s Ring

Location: Flynn’s Ring can be found in the Dragon’s Sanctum. Head downstairs there and through the narrow pathway.

Fall into the hole in the steps, and kill the eggs-sac spider there. Drop down into the area with more eggs. Here, take the stairs up and then climb the ladder to find an iron chest with this ring inside.

Lightning Clutch Ring

Location: This is another ring that can be found in Dragon’s Sanctum. You’ll need the Eternal Sanctum Key to access the locked door when you enter Dragon’s Sanctum.

Inside, you’ll find a treasure vault. Open the second-last chest to find the clutch. This ring will add +30 Lightning damage to your weapons, but will also decrease your defense.

Yorgh’s Ring

Location: After going past Sinh’s boss arena, you will enter an area which leads to the Sunken Crown. Instead of going after the crown, check the corpses on the right to find the ring.