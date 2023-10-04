Cyberpunk 2077 Through Pain To Heaven Walkthrough

At the end of the Killing Moon quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you will be forced to make a crucial choice regarding Reed and Songbird. The choice you make will determine which end of Phantom Liberty you get as well as give an opportunity to unlock new endings for the base game. One of those choices leads to the Through Pain to Heaven quest in Cyberpunk 2077 for one of the new endings to the game.

After you’ve successfully defended the control tower and boarded the monorail with Songbird, you can choose to either carry her or call Reed to your position. Calling Reed is essential in unlocking the diverging story path via Through Pain to Heaven.

If you accidentally decided to carry Songbird though, no worries as you still have one last chance to turn things around and pursue the alternate story path.

As you carry Songbird’s unconscious body to the shuttle, you will be intercepted by Reed, asking you to hand her over. Be sure not to take any dialogue choices that instigate him, as these will force you to kill Reed, locking you out of the alternate story branch.

Make sure you pick the choice ‘All yours, but you’ll help me live on’ to “betray” Songbird and give her up to the NUSA. This choice is critical to unlocking the Through Pain to Heaven mission in Cyberpunk 2077.

If you refuse to give Songbird to Reed, the DLC will end here as you send Songbird to the Moon and unlock the King of Wands ending so make sure you don’t side with her.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Wait for Reed to call back after turning Sonbird over

Wait about 24 in-game hours after the end of the Killing Moon quest via the waiting feature, and you will be contacted by Reed via call regarding your deal to find a team of professionals who can carry out the surgery to save your life. He’ll want to meet you face to face at the CHOOH2 station, which is located near the Piez fast travel station.

Once there, simply walk up to him as he’s checking out his car’s engine. He’ll inform you that he’s being called for duty outside of Night City so he’ll be gone for a while. More importantly, though, he wants to discuss why Songbird contacted you instead of him earlier in the campaign considering their history together.

You can pick whatever dialogue you want here and eventually Reed will have to leave. Before he does though, he’ll assure you once again that he is upholding his end of the deal and will contact you as soon as he can.

After driving off, Johnny will manifest and comment on the situation with Reed. He’ll comment how he’ll probably kill himself considering how bad his situation has gotten and after some back and forth he’ll reiterate it again, promptly leading to the Cyberpunk 2077 Through Pain to Heaven quest being completed.