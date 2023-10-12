Cyberpunk 2077: Space Oddity Walkthrough

Space Oddity starts out rather normally, but soon gives you an opportunity to earn some good credits. Some homeless people have managed to get their hands on a locked briefcase inside a dumpster.

You need to recover the briefcase and unlock it to reveal its contents. Who knows what important (or rare) items are inside?

The Space Oddity is a short gig that can help you gain some extra Street Cred on the side for hardly 10 minutes of work.

In this guide, we will cover everything from confronting the bums to unlocking the briefcase in order to complete the Space Oddity side mission in Cyberpunk 2077

How to unlock and start “Space Oddity”

The Space Oddity gig can be unlocked by speaking with the three homeless men standing right next to a construction site at Rancho Coronado as shown in the picture below.

There is a level requirement attached to this gig though. You will only get the prompt for Space Oddity after reaching level 15 in the game.

How to complete Space Oddity in Cyberpunk 2077

You are going to face three different choices after speaking with the homeless people at the start of the quest. You can either choose to buy the briefcase from them, force them to give the briefcase to you, or just tell them to hand it over.

You can choose any of the three options because they will not impact your Space Oddity mission in any negative way.

If you decide to go with the peaceful option, you will have to pay $2,000 to buy the briefcase from them. You can also scare them to leave the briefcase if you have a level 7 body.

If you have a high intelligence level simply solve the breach protocol puzzle to open the briefcase and search its contents.

If your character lacks intelligence levels, look for the deceased owner’s body behind the dumpsters, and acquire his shards to get access to the briefcase.

Once accessed, Head towards the file tab on the upper part of the screen where a new objective marker will point you towards a drop-off point near the Badlands 2 km away from your current location

Kill all of the seven guards in the drop-off area and search the pod with a purple glow, Johnny will pop out and explain that the pod with the purple glow contains a valuable painting. This will mark an end to the Space Oddity side quest.

Know that you can find the Space Oddity painting on display in V’s apartment.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Space Oddity rewards

570 EXP

1282 Street Cred

Cyberpunk 2077 – Space Oddity bugs and fixes

There was a money glitch a long time back which allowed players to keep selling the Space Oddity painting for infinite money. You would sell the painting for $4,000 and then buy it back for $5 before selling it for $4,000 again.

This painting glitch was fixed in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update. You can still sell the painting for $4,000 but buying it back now costs $9,000.

Following the release of Phantom Liberty, many players have also reported a new bug that fails to start Space Oddity. When you come across the homeless people at the shelter, you will be unable to interact with them.

If you really want that $4,000 bump, you have no choice but to restart with a new character, quickly level up to level 15 and get the Space Oddity painting for $4,000.