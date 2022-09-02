How to Get Beetroot in Cult of the Lamb

Beetroot is among the many different seeds you can collect and use on your Farm in Cult of the Lamb. Cult of the Lamb is an action-adventure game where you get to start your cult and venture out into different diverse regions to build a loyal community of followers who spread your word.

Every cultist community needs farming and the Cult of the Lamb is not an exception to that rule. The farming plot is one of the first structures that the lamb can build in the headquarters and when it comes to farming, seeds are essential.

This guide will tell you how to find the Beetroot seed in Cult of the Lamb and what are some of the general ways to find different seeds in the game.

How to Find Seeds in Cult of the Lamb

The game lets you acquire seeds for your farm using a few different methods. All of these methods have been briefly discussed below.

Drops

Enemies you slay often drop things like bones and meat. Similarly mowing plants and even the humble grass will get you vegetables and blossoms and exactly what you want: Seeds.

Vendors

There are many reputable vendors scattered through this game and some of them even sell seeds. A particular vendor that comes to mind is the one that shows up right outside the gate to Anchordeep.

Offerings

If the Lamb builds an Offering Statue, cultists can leave any item at random as a gift to you. However, you will likely get gold and building materials as getting seeds as offerings are rare.

How to Find Beetroot Seeds

Beetroot seeds are a high-level vegetable in Cult of the Lamb that the lamb won’t get to see until they reach either Anchordeep or Silk Cradle, however, you can still buy it from vendors. You can get beetroot seeds as a chest award in Anchordeep.

Beetroot seeds look like two small beetroots with black dots. Once fully matured and ready for harvest they will have distinctive oversized leaves.

Beetroot plants are great as a low-maintenance food with some good health benefits. It is the primary component of the Magnificent Mixed Meal, a recipe that has a 100 percent probability of boosting loyalty and preventing a cultist from spreading dissension.