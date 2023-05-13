Crysis 3 Cell Intel Locations Guide – Datapads, Blackboxes and Propaganda Posters



Crysis 3 Cell Intel is littered throughout its seven missions. The collectibles include 41 data pads, six propaganda posters and 20 black boxes for a total of 67 collectibles. This is a mission by mission guide to help you make sure you do not miss a single collectible in your play through.

Crysis 3 Cell Intel Locations

Crysis 3 Cell Intel: Mission #1 – Post Human

Black Box #1

Location. The first collectible is quite easy to find. Once you gain control you just have to follow Psycho. While walking across the ramp to exit the ship you will notice some boxes to the left.

Among those boxes is a dead body that carries the first collectible of the game, a black box.

Data Pad #1

Location. After you first start engaging enemies you will have to clear the path and open the door for Psycho. Near the door is the control room where you will find the next collectible. Go inside and you will find your first data pad on top of the control panel.

Data Pad #2

Location. In the corridor that Psycho gives you the bow you will also find another collectible. It is near the stairs on top of some machinery.

Data Pad #3

Location. Once you get the bow you start engaging enemies. You will eventually come to a room where Psycho is waiting for you, once the all enemies are dead, to proceed further. Before you do, however, grab the data pad which is lying below the computer consoles to the right.

Data Pad #4

Location. Now you will go outside again and there will be a door you need to hack to proceed further. You will find another data pad in this room.

Data Pad #5

Location. Next you follow Psycho down a flight of stairs and eventually to a computer which Psycho starts working on. The data pad is on top of the computer.

Data Pad #6

Location. A bit further on, you will come to a room with some giant structures which resemble reactors. Go to the corridor to the right of the room and follow on to another room where there will be an ammo crate. Near the ammo you will also find another data pad.

Data Pad #7

Location. Next you will make your way to a room the east of the map where you will find two chairs and a computer terminal in between them. On the computer terminal you will find the last data pad of the mission.

Black Box #2

Location. Towards the end of the mission you will hack another door and regroup with Psycho before the mission finally ends. There will also be a dead body in the room which like the first one carries another black box.

Crysis 3 Cell Intel: Mission #2 – Welcome To Jungle

Propaganda Poster #1

Location. At the start of the mission you will come to a minefield. Take a left from the minefield. When the building to your right is coming to an end be extra vigilant for a propaganda poster on the wall.

Data Pad #8

Location. After destroying the tower, don’t follow the checkpoint but instead walk towards the dead end where you will find some rocks which you can climb. On the top you will find a dead Body and a box. On top of the box you will find a data pad.

Data Pad #9

Location. In the side mission where you have to find the source of the beacon you will eventually regroup with Psycho after much activity. Right before you regroup with echo, however, there is another checkpoint to the left where you will find a pyramid container. Next to the container is another data pad.

Black Box #3

Location. Once you reach the subway, you and Psycho will take different routes. Eventually you will regroup and come across an area with a lot of dead soldiers. One of them has the first black box of this mission.

Black Box #4

Location. Once you make it to the train station, drop down to the ground level. From where you are looking turn around and you will notice an ammo crate to the left.

There will also be a dead soldier with another black box next to the crate.

Data Pad #10

Location. Next you will have to go along the rail with two overlooking Defense turrets. Between them is another tunnel which leads to a hidden room. Here you will find the final collectible of the mission, a data pad.

Crysis 3 Cell Intel: Mission #3 – The Root of All Evil

Data Pad #11

Location. On the dam site there are two generator rooms side by side. Go to the one on the left while facing the objective on the map. Once you hack the two doors that stand in your way, you should find the data pad at the entrance of the generator room.

Propaganda Poster #2

Location. Once the cut scene where you destroy the dam is done, you will get a marker leading you to the secondary objective. Along the way around 200 m from the way point you will find a propaganda poster on the wall of the building to your left.

Black Box #5

Location. After getting the propaganda poster you proceed on further into a water body. Continue on and eventually you will notice the channel widens a bit. Keep an eye out for two drowned bodies that will come to your left. One of them carries the black box.

Black Box #6

Location. After making contact with headquarters, you will be at the triangular structure on the map. Take the tunnel to the right and when you are standing in the center of the triangular structure on the map you should notice a dead body which carries another black box.

Black Box #7

Location. When entering the CELL System-X Harvesting Facility use the pipe to the left of the main gate. Inside you will find a dead soldier carrying yet another black box.

Data Pad #12

Location. Continuing from the last collectible, you should eventually come to an elevator that takes you up to the heart of the facility. Once inside, use the catwalk to the left and you will spot a data pad.

Data Pad #13

Location. Just proceed on further on the catwalk where you found the last data pad. You should find some computer terminals further on down and on one of them you will also find the data pad.

Data Pad #14

Location. Once you take the elevator to go up to the top of the facility, you should see a computer terminal to the left. You will find the data pad on the computer terminal.

Crysis 3 Cell Intel: Mission #4 – Safeties Off

Data Pad #15

Location. After you receive the secondary mission to find out Psycho’s torturer, continue on towards the left side of the area where you will find a destroyed helicopter. You will find a data pad inside the wreckage of the helicopter.

Data Pad #16

Location. The second data pad is on the front of the same helicopter.

Data Pad #17

Location: Yet again, a third data pad can be found next to the helicopter.

Data Pad #18 #19 #20

Location. Climb up the wall near the helicopter and you will find two tables on the top. The tables have 3 data pad collectibles and another data pad which is required for the secondary objective.

Propaganda Poster #3

Location. Continue on from the last set of collectibles and fight your way through the enemy soldiers. Eventually you will come to an Asian architecture gate and from there you have to leap to the first floor of the building. You will find a propaganda poster here.

Data Pad #21

Location. Make your way to the top of the building mentioned in the last collectible and enter the room to the left near the zip line. You will find a data pad here on the table.

Black Box #8

Location. A cut scene will trigger once you use the zip line. Once the cut scene ends, grab the black box from the dead soldier on your left.

Data Pad #22

Location. After you receive the objective of finding the skinning lab, turn to face the way point on the map. On the right from where you are facing you will find a fallen billboard that provides a way to enter the building. Once inside you will find a data pad on a shelf.

Black Box #9

Location. Leave the building mentioned in the last collectible and take a left from the corner. Head on straight to the space between two destroyed buildings and you will find the dead body of a soldier that carries a black box.

Data Pad #23

Location. Head in to the building to the left from where you found the last black box. Inside you will find an ammo crate which is right next to a data pad.

Black Box #10

Location. After you lower the gate and head on inside to meet up with Psycho, he will be waiting for you in an elevator. Before you enter the elevator, however, grab the black box from the body nearby.

Black Box #11

Location. Go on further into the facility and you will eventually come across a Ceph skeleton veiled by curtains. Below the monstrous skeleton are two dead doctors. One of them carries a black box.

Data Pad #24

Location. Follow Psycho on into the next room where you will find a lot of tanks. You will also see another curtain and behind the curtain, on top of a cabinet you will find a data pad.

Data Pad #25

Location. Further on in the facility, you will have to open a door to meet up with Psycho but before you do, go through the Nano-fiber Research room. On one of the lab table inside you will find the last data pad.

Crysis 3 Cell Intel: Mission #5 – Red Star Rising

Data Pad #26

Location. In the mission you will have to make progress by moving between buildings using the ducts bridging the buildings. Once you reach the second building, you will find some grenades and next to the grenades you will find the data pad.

Black Box #12

Location. After you get to the Mindcarrier and defeat the Devastator, continue on the path while keeping an eye out to the right side. You will eventually see an alley on the right, go through it. In between the two buildings you will eventually come to a dead soldier carrying the black box.

Data Pad #27

Location. Further on in the level you will find a place where the CELL and Ceph are fighting each other. Go to the first floor of the building to the left. You will find the data pad on top of some ammo crates.

Propaganda Poster #4

Location. In the same room as the previous CELL Intel, go around the wall where it connects to a smaller room. In the room you will find the propaganda poster.

Data Pad #28

Location. You will eventually reach a convoy of CELL tanks. Check the ammo crates nearby to find the data pad.

Data Pad #29

Location. When you come across the buggy for the first time in the mission, check the nearby crates for the data pad.

Black Box #13

Location. You will get a cut scene once you make your way down the stairs. Once the cut scene ends, go towards the vehicle and check the dead body lying nearby. You will find the black box.

Data Pad #30

Location. Once you reach the gate which opens by activating a panel, check the nearby crates and you will find the data pad on one of them

Black Box #14

Location. In the same area as the one mentioned in the last CELL Intel, there is a container with a dead soldier with his back to it. The soldier is carrying the black box.

Data Pad #31

Location. When infiltrating the CELL Archangel Command Centre, go to the east side. There are some containers on a higher level. Inside the blackened one there are some crates. On top of the crates is the data pad.

Crysis 3 Cell Intel: Mission #6 – Only Human

Data Pad #32

Location. Go to the northern end of the map. Here you will a dismembered statue of liberty head. Inside you will find a data pad.

Propaganda Poster #5

Location. You will get the objective of shutting down the Ceph air defenses. After you do so check the sides of the building because on one of the walls is the propaganda poster.

Data Pad #33

Location. After destroying the first anti-air gun head on to the Charlie objective. Nearby a little way away from the main objective, you will find a crashed helicopter which has a data pad inside.

Black Box #15

Location. Continuing from where you found the helicopter, head on away from the main objective a bit more and you will find another crashed aircraft with a body nearby. Search the body to get the black box.

Data Pad #34

Location. After destroying all the anti-air guns, go to the secondary objective where you have to clear a minefield. After clearing the minefield, search around the area for a crashed aircraft. Inside is another data pad.

Data Pad #35

Location. When approaching the secondary objective to help out the mortar equipped rebels, go towards the cliff side of the map. On the top here you will find a destroyed tank which is right next to another data pad.

Black Box #16

Location. In the area with the last anti-aircraft gun you will have to defeat some Ceph forces. After doing so continue on to the waypoint. Here you will find a dead soldier nearby carrying the black box.

Data Pad #36

Location. After Psycho is forced to land the aircraft, get out and go to the far left corner of the building. Here you will find the last data pad.

Crysis 3 Cell Intel: Mission #7 – Gods and Monsters

Black Box #17

Location. Once the mission starts and you gain control, walk a bit further to find a dead soldier crushed under some debris. He will have the black box.

Propaganda Poster #6

Location. Head just a few steps forward and look for the propaganda poster lying on the ground next to the fire.

Data Pad #37

Location. Just a few steps further you will notice something sticking out on the top. Turn around and you will find a data pad next to a crate.

Black Box #18

Location. Go a bit further on. Jump over the fridge or whatever that is and inside the bus in front of you, you will find a dead soldier. The soldier is carrying the black box.

Data Pad #38

Location. A bit further on there will be some land sliding and your display will get weird. You will come across a fork here, both paths lead to the same area and somewhere around where they meet up, you will find another data pad.

Data Pad #39

Location. Once you are out of the tunnel, make your way across the open area and you will come across a stash of crates. In the last one on the left, you will find yet another data pad.

Data Pad #40

Location. You will be required to finish off some Ceph enemies and you can use a sniper rifle to do so. Once you finish them off, head deeper into the cave, climb up the rocks until you reach the checkpoint. Drop down from here and check the crate next to the rock. It will have the data pad.

Data Pad #41

Location. Further on there will be fork in the path, you can go from the left or right, it doesn’t matter, they both lead to the same area. Drop down here and check the crates, you will find a data pad in one of them.

