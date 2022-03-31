In this How to Level Up Skills in Core Keeper guide, we will tell you about all the skills in Core Keeper and how to level up these skills. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

How to Level Up Skills in Core Keeper

Leveling up your skills in Core Keeper is pretty easy. Perform the associated task with those skills and you will be able to level up your skills.

The more often you perform a skill, the more you’ll get unique passive bonuses that can help you improve your performance. The passive will continue to improve until it reaches a maximum rank of 100 the more you perform the skill.

Leveling up your skills will earn you skill points in addition to a larger passive benefit. You may then spend these skill points to unlock skill ranks in the Skill’s Talent Tree.

Types of Skills in Core Keeper

In Core Keeper, there are more than nine skills that you can master. These skills along with how to level them individually is mentioned below:

Cooking

Cooking is a skill in Core Keeper that is leveled up by gathering different cooking ingredients like meat and plant and then cooking them in a cooking pot. Leveling up Cooking will also grant you a passive that will increase your chances of getting extra cooked food while cooking.

Running

Running is a skill in Core Keeper that is leveled up by running. The more you run, the more leveled up your Running skill will be. Leveling up Running will also grant you a passive that will increase your basic movement speed which in return will allow you to roam around the world quickly.

Gardening

Gardening is a skill in Core Keeper that is leveled up by farming and harvesting plants. The more you farm and harvest, the more leveled up your Gardening skill will be. Leveling up Gardening will also grant you a passive that will grant you extra plants during harvesting.

Crafting

Crafting is a skill in Core Keeper that is leveled up by crafting items at workbenches. The more you Craft, the more leveled up your Crafting skill will be. Leveling up Crafting will also grant you a passive that will increase the durability and strength of crafted items.

Melee Combat

Melee Combat is a skill in Core Keeper that is leveled up by using Melee Weapons. The more you use melee weapons, the more leveled up your Melee Combat skill will be. Leveling up Melee Combat will also grant you a passive that will increase your strength.

Ranged Combat

Ranged Combat is a skill in Core Keeper that is leveled up by using Ranged Weapons. The more you use Ranged Weapon, the more leveled up your Ranged Combat skill will be. Leveling up Ranged Combat will also grant you a passive that will increase the damage of the Ranged Weapons.

Mining

Mining is a skill in Core Keeper that is leveled up by mining blocks, ore walls and simple walls. The more you mine, the more leveled up your Mining skill will be. Leveling up Mining will also grant you a passive that will increase your mining damage which in return will allow you to dig through terrain quickly.

Vitality

Vitality is a skill in Core Keeper that is leveled up by killing enemies. The more you kill, the more leveled up your Vitality skill will be. Leveling up Vitality will also grant you a passive that will increase your maximum health.

Fishing

Fishing is a skill in Core Keeper that is leveled up by catching fish by a Fishing Pole in special locations near water. The more you fish, the more leveled up your Fishing skill will be. Leveling up Fishing will also grant you a passive that will increase your chances of getting fish and treasures.

Core Keeper Skill Ranks

We have already explained in detail about all nine skills that you can master in Core Keeper. One thing that you don’t know is that these Skills have Skill Ranks in Talent Trees as well. Leveling up all skill ranks earns points that may be spent in the Talent Tree.

If you decide to spend your earned points in the Talent Tree, you will be able to open ranks for each skill. You will have to spend 5 points to jump to the next rank. You can increase the level of these abilities 5 times and each time with a higher bonus.

List of Skill ranks of all nine skills and their respective bonuses is mentioned below:

Cooking

Utilizing Every Nutrient : This Cooking skill rank boosts the amount of food you get from Cooked Food.

: This Cooking skill rank boosts the amount of food you get from Cooked Food. Not So Picky : Well Fed boosts with lower food are granted by this Cooking skill rank.

: Well Fed boosts with lower food are granted by this Cooking skill rank. Healthy Diet : Well Fed buffs get stronger as a result of this Cooking skill rank.

: Well Fed buffs get stronger as a result of this Cooking skill rank. Fast Food : While consuming cooked food, this Cooking skill rank increases melee attack speed.

: While consuming cooked food, this Cooking skill rank increases melee attack speed. Long-Lasting Food : Cooked Food boosts stay longer with this Cooking skill rank.

: Cooked Food boosts stay longer with this Cooking skill rank. The Smell of Food : This rank in the Cooking skill increases the amount of damage inflicted by close teammates.

: This rank in the Cooking skill increases the amount of damage inflicted by close teammates. Master Chef : This Cooking skill rank increases the likelihood that any additional food obtained via cooking will be uncommon.

: This Cooking skill rank increases the likelihood that any additional food obtained via cooking will be uncommon. Sharing is Caring: This Cooking skill rank provides health to close teammates every second.

Running

Endurance Runner : The amount of food depleted while running is reduced by this Running skill rank.

: The amount of food depleted while running is reduced by this Running skill rank. Balanced Stance : After remaining stationary for a brief period of time, this Running skill rank increases the likelihood of dodging.

: After remaining stationary for a brief period of time, this Running skill rank increases the likelihood of dodging. Gotta go fast! : After running regularly for a brief period of time, this Running skill rank increases movement speed.

: After running regularly for a brief period of time, this Running skill rank increases movement speed. On your Toes : After evading an attack, this Running skill rank increases your movement speed.

: After evading an attack, this Running skill rank increases your movement speed. Escape Artist : Snare and Stun durations are reduced by this Running skill rank.

: Snare and Stun durations are reduced by this Running skill rank. Keeping Tempo : After running for a long time, this Running talent rank increases damage.

: After running for a long time, this Running talent rank increases damage. Encumbering : When the player is close enough, this Running skill rank slows down the adversaries’ movement speed.

: When the player is close enough, this Running skill rank slows down the adversaries’ movement speed. Breaking Barriers: This Running skill rank gives the player an armor bonus based on their movement speed.

Gardening

Grateful Gardener : While harvesting plants, this Gardening skill rank increases your chances of getting a seed.

: While harvesting plants, this Gardening skill rank increases your chances of getting a seed. Eat Your Vegetables : When you eat plants or cooked plants, this Gardening skill rank increases the quantity of food you get..

: When you eat plants or cooked plants, this Gardening skill rank increases the quantity of food you get.. Thorny Weapons : This rank in the Gardening skill boosts critical hit damage.

: This rank in the Gardening skill boosts critical hit damage. Expert Gardener : This Gardening skill rank increases the possibility that plants planted by the player will turn golden.

: This Gardening skill rank increases the possibility that plants planted by the player will turn golden. Thorny Skin : The player gets increased thorn damage with this Gardening skill rank.

: The player gets increased thorn damage with this Gardening skill rank. Potent Poison : Poison damage is increased by this Gardening skill rank.

: Poison damage is increased by this Gardening skill rank. Poison Coated Weapons : This Gardening skill rank raises the likelihood of poisoning foes and lowers the healing of enemies.

: This Gardening skill rank raises the likelihood of poisoning foes and lowers the healing of enemies. Bottomless Water Can: This Gardening skill rank allows you to water plants without using water.

Crafting

Base Builder : When crafting building parts, this crafting skill rank provides you the chance to obtain additional items.

: When crafting building parts, this crafting skill rank provides you the chance to obtain additional items. The Right Tool in the Right Hands : When using both weapons and tools, this crafting skill rank offers the chance to not lose durability.

: When using both weapons and tools, this crafting skill rank offers the chance to not lose durability. High-Quality Equipment : When you have this crafting skill rank, you have a chance to not lose durability while you take damage.

: When you have this crafting skill rank, you have a chance to not lose durability while you take damage. Alchemist : When crafting at the Alchemy Table or Distillery, this crafting skill rank gives you a chance to get additional items.

: When crafting at the Alchemy Table or Distillery, this crafting skill rank gives you a chance to get additional items. Industry Specialist : While manufacturing Rails, Wires, or Conveyor Belts, this crafting skill rank allows you to gain additional items.

: While manufacturing Rails, Wires, or Conveyor Belts, this crafting skill rank allows you to gain additional items. Blacksmith : The cost of crafting Armor and Weapons at any Anvil is reduced by this crafting skill rank.

: The cost of crafting Armor and Weapons at any Anvil is reduced by this crafting skill rank. Jewelry Crafter : This Crafting skill rank increases your chances of receiving a polished version of any item you produce at the Jewelry Workbench.

: This Crafting skill rank increases your chances of receiving a polished version of any item you produce at the Jewelry Workbench. Unbreakable: When your health is low, this crafting skill rank allows you to gain extra armor.

Melee Combat

Quick Strikes : Increased melee attack speed is granted by this Melee Combat skill rank.

: Increased melee attack speed is granted by this Melee Combat skill rank. Building Anger : This Melee Combat skill rank allows you to gain melee damage whenever you strike an enemy. The bonus accumulates in a specific amount every level.

: This Melee Combat skill rank allows you to gain melee damage whenever you strike an enemy. The bonus accumulates in a specific amount every level. Fast and Furious : This Melee Combat skill rank gain has been enhanced in order to increase melee attack speed while attacking opponents.

: This Melee Combat skill rank gain has been enhanced in order to increase melee attack speed while attacking opponents. Heavy Swings : This Melee Combat skill rank gives you a chance to knock enemies back.

: This Melee Combat skill rank gives you a chance to knock enemies back. Stubborn Fighter : When hitting the same enemy repeatedly, this Melee Combat skill rank Gain enhances melee damage.

: When hitting the same enemy repeatedly, this Melee Combat skill rank Gain enhances melee damage. Taking A Step Back : This Melee Combat skill rank provides you the chance to boost ranged damage when you hit someone with a melee weapon.

: This Melee Combat skill rank provides you the chance to boost ranged damage when you hit someone with a melee weapon. Seething Blade : On melee hits, this Melee Combat skill rating offers the chance to recover health.

: On melee hits, this Melee Combat skill rating offers the chance to recover health. Strength of the Ancients: This Melee Combat skill rank increases damage done to bosses.

Ranged Combat

Rapid Shots : Ranged attack speed is increased by this Ranged Combat skill rank.

: Ranged attack speed is increased by this Ranged Combat skill rank. Keeping Momentum : This Ranged Combat skill rank allows you to gain range damage that accumulates up to two times every time an enemy is shot.

: This Ranged Combat skill rank allows you to gain range damage that accumulates up to two times every time an enemy is shot. Weakness Detection : For a limited time, this Ranged Combat skill rank increases your critical hit probability on ranged attacks.

: For a limited time, this Ranged Combat skill rank increases your critical hit probability on ranged attacks. Slimy Bullets : With this Ranged Combat skill rank, you have a chance to slow down enemies when they are hit from a distance.

: With this Ranged Combat skill rank, you have a chance to slow down enemies when they are hit from a distance. Charging In : This Ranged Combat skill rank increases the possibility of greater melee damage from ranged hits.

: This Ranged Combat skill rank increases the possibility of greater melee damage from ranged hits. Stun Shot : This Ranged Combat skill rank has a chance to stun enemies when they are hit from a distance.

: This Ranged Combat skill rank has a chance to stun enemies when they are hit from a distance. Focused Accuracy : After staying motionless for a brief period of time, this Ranged Combat skill rank increases ranged damage.

: After staying motionless for a brief period of time, this Ranged Combat skill rank increases ranged damage. Amplified: Critical hit damage is increased by this Ranged Combat skill rank.

Mining

Efficient Excavation : This mining skill level boosts your mining damage.

: This mining skill level boosts your mining damage. Meticulous Miner : When mining Ore Walls, this mining skill rank increases your chances of getting more ore.

: When mining Ore Walls, this mining skill rank increases your chances of getting more ore. Miner’s Strength : This mining skill level converts a portion of mining damage to melee damage.

: This mining skill level converts a portion of mining damage to melee damage. Pick and Run! : After mining a wall, this mining skill rank grants a temporary speed boost to movement for a short time.

: After mining a wall, this mining skill rank grants a temporary speed boost to movement for a short time. Archeologist : When mining any walls, this mining skill rank grants a slight chance of dropping a valuable item.

: When mining any walls, this mining skill rank grants a slight chance of dropping a valuable item. Mine Mine Mine! : This mining skill level increases your mining speed.

: This mining skill level increases your mining speed. Night Vision : This mining skill rank Grants more visible ore distance.

: This mining skill rank Grants more visible ore distance. Explosives Engineer: This mining skill level increases the amount of explosive damage done by bombs.

Vitality

Maxed Out! : This Vitality skill rank increases the player’s maximum health by a specified number of skill points.

: This Vitality skill rank increases the player’s maximum health by a specified number of skill points. Strong and Healthy : While the player’s health is at its maximum, this Vitality skill level increases damage.

: While the player’s health is at its maximum, this Vitality skill level increases damage. Desperate Fighter : When the player’s health is low, this Vitality skill rank increases damage.

: When the player’s health is low, this Vitality skill rank increases damage. Stayin’ Alive : While the player’s health is below half of maximum, this Vitality skill rank grants a tiny amount of health per second.

: While the player’s health is below half of maximum, this Vitality skill rank grants a tiny amount of health per second. Healing Potency : This Vitality skill rank Increases the healing from health over-time regeneration.

: This Vitality skill rank Increases the healing from health over-time regeneration. Lingering Potions : Healing Potions heal over time with this Vitality skill rank.

: Healing Potions heal over time with this Vitality skill rank. Protection of the Ancients : This Vitality skill rank lowers the amount of damage taken from bosses.

: This Vitality skill rank lowers the amount of damage taken from bosses. Cheat Death: When sustaining deadly damage, this Vitality skill rank increases the possibility of restoring a small amount of health instead of dying.

Fishing