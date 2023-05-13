Control Collectibles Locations Guide

In this Control Collectibles Location guide, we will tell all about the plethora of Collectibles you can hunt in the Oldest House and explain which Collectibles can unlock side quests in Control.
Control Collectibles Locations
The Oldest House, the playable area in Control, is filled with collectibles that tell the backstory of the place and its people. This building is filled with all sorts of different collectibles such as Astral recordings, Records, Research, Case files, as well as Video and Audio recordings. You’ll come across a lot of these when finishing missions.
There are four categories of collectibles in Control, namely Research & Records, Case Files, Correspondence, Multimedia, and Hotline, boasting a total of 412 items that are spread across the Oldest House, in the following sectors:
- Executive Sector
- Maintenance Sector
- Research Sector
- Containment Sector
- The Pit
Of the 412 items, 287 are from the base game, 57 are from the Foundation DLC, 67 are from the AWE DLC, and 1 is PS4 Exclusive. However, to earn the collectibles’ achievements, as you can see below, you don’t need to collect all of them; you just need 120.
Strange Collection Achievement – Collect 40 Collectibles
Record Keeper Achievement – Collect 80 Collectibles
Bureau Archivist Achievement– Collect 120 Collectibles
That’s where this guide comes into play, in which we have listed down the locations of different types of collectibles. So, let’s begin!
Executive Center Collectibles
Correspondence: Prohibited Items Reminder
You’ll find it near the metal detector right as you enter the Oldest House.
Research & Records: Bureau Expenditures
Inside the room on the second floor of the Oldest House’s entrance.
Correspondence: Security Order
Inside the first office on the first floor of the Oldest House’s entrance.
Correspondence: R4 Reports Reminder
In the same office, towards the right of the previous correspondence.
Correspondence: Approved Terminology Reminder
Inside the Security Room on your way to the Director’s office.
Correspondence: Trench: Do not Disturb
On a bench outside the Director’s office.
Correspondence: Executive Meeting Minutes
Inside the Executive Affairs Area, on the floor of the Meeting Room.
Multimedia: FBC Reminder: Building Shifts
In an office towards the south of the Executive Affairs Area.
Correspondence: Dinner Reservations
In the open office space of the Executive Affairs Area.
Correspondence: Marshall: AWE Investigations
Inside the Emergency Shelter of the Executive Affairs Area.
Correspondence: Visitor Evaluations
At Central Executive Area’s entrance.
Research & Records: Urban Legends
On a table near the previous document.
Research & Records: Control Points
You’ll find it in the Central Executive Emergency Shelter, after your meeting with Emily ends.
Research & Records: Technological Restrictions
On a table inside an office on the Central Executive floor.
Correspondence: Shifted Bathroom Complaint
Inside an office located on the second floor of the Central Executive area.
Correspondence: Travel Costs
Inside an office located on the second floor of the Cafeteria area.
Case Files: Havana Summary
Towards the right of Cafeteria shelter’s entrance.
Correspondence: Unstable Area Notice
In the gents’ toilet in the Cafeteria.
Correspondence: Machine God
To the left of the entrance of the Dead Letters area.
Multimedia: Floppy Disk
Inside an office located towards the left of the Dead letters area.
Correspondence: Singing Fish
In the southern part of the Dead Letters area, beneath the stairs.
Correspondence: Trench: Dead Letters Approval
Inside an office in the Dead letters area.
Correspondence: Book Club: Penny
Inside an office in the Dead letters area.
Correspondence: Dead Presidents
In an office on the western side of the Dead Letters area.
Correspondence: Book Club: Samson
Under the shelter of the Communications Department area.
Correspondence: Tommasi: Willow AWE Outcome
In the open office space of the Communications Department area.
Multimedia: America Overnight Ep. 359
On the upper part of the southern side of the Communications Department area, in an open office space.
Research & Records: Data Breach
Inside the room with the computer in the Communications Department area, in an open office space.
Correspondence: Marshall: Lockdown Distinctions
On the first floor of the southern part of the Communications Department, in an open office space.
Correspondence: Agent Death Notification
In the corridor on your way to the Director’s office.
Research & Records: Parautility
Inside the locked room of the Central Executive area.
Case Files: Havana Supplement
Inside the locked room of the Pneumatics area.
Correspondence: Tee Time
In the Mail Room, behind a pillar.
Case Files: Butte Summary
In the control room of the Mail Room.
Multimedia: Tommasi: AWE Report
In the control room of the Mail Room.
Research & Records: Tommasi’s ID
In the control room of the Mail Room.
Case Files: Butte Supplement
You’ll find it as you enter the Hotline Chamber.
Research & Records: Hotline Security Log
Inside the Hotline Chamber’s security room.
Correspondence: Trench: Bureau Funding
You’ll find it on the director’s desk, after acquiring the hotline.
Research & Records: Initial Impressions
It can be found inside the Boardroom area, after acquiring the hotline.
Research & Records: Collective Unconscious
Once you’ve completed the Quest called “Directorial override”, you’ll find it in an office on the first floor of the central executive.
Research & Records: America overnight results
Given that you have a level 3 accreditation, you’ll obtain it from inside the security room of the central executive.
Correspondence: Fake planes
Given that you have a level 2 accreditation, you’ll obtain it from a room on the first level of the Lettres Mortes.
Research & Records: Pope’d Promotion
Once you’ve completed the mission, “Old boy’s club”, you’ll find it inside an office on the upper floor of the central executive.
Correspondence: Sticky note Complaint
Given that you have a level 4 accreditation, you’ll find it in the locked room of the central executive.
Research & Records: Linguistic ability
Once you’ve completed the mission, “Old boy’s club”, you’ll find it in the Committee Room.
Multimedia: Salvador: Security Order
Once you’ve completed the mission, “Old boy’s club”, it can be found on the ground floor of Central Executive.
Correspondence: Smoking ban
On the upper level of the Dead Letters.
Correspondence: White Kitchen
Inside an office on the upper floor of Dead Letters.
Correspondence: Pinstripe World
On the second floor of the upper part of Dead Letters.
Correspondence: Cat Clock
On the second floor of the upper part of Dead Letters.
Correspondence: Our whereabouts
On the third floor of the upper part of Dead Letters.
Correspondence: Vivid Dreams
On the third floor of the upper part of Dead Letters.
Research & Records: Timeline of Events
After you’re done with the quest, “My brother’s keeper”, you’ll find it in the Committee Room.
Research & Records: Speech Analysis
After you’re done with the quest, “My brother’s keeper”, you’ll find it in the Committee Room.
Research & Records: Variance in alternations
After you’ve overcome the quest, “The face of the enemy”, you’ll find it in the Committee Room.
Maintenance Sector
Correspondence: Book Club: Lopez
Inside a locked room in the Access Corridor area.
Multimedia: Astral Plane
Head to the corridor to the east of the Janitor’s Office. You’ll find this collectible in a small room to the very end of it.
Correspondence: Arish: Escaped OoP
In front of the elevator near the Janitor’s Office area.
Correspondence: Arish: Security Matters
Inside Arish’s office in the NSC Power Plant area.
Multimedia: Furnace Research
On a furniture piece at the backside of the Furnace Chamber area.
Correspondence: Mail Tube Complaint
On the shelves in the basement of the Furnace Chamber area.
Correspondence: Clog Complaint
On the upper part of the NSC Coolant Pumps area.
Research & Records: Thresholds
You’ll find it as pass the main intersection of the central maintenance department.
Correspondence: Upcoming Game Reminder
On the table at the far end of the NSC Control Room area.
Correspondence: Field training Actor Complaint
In the corridor that leads to the field training department.
Case File: Plastic tree Procedures
In the very last room of the field training department.
Correspondence: Tennyson – Report Warning
Inside the office ahead of the entrance to the Atlas chamber.
Case File: Water Cooler Procedures
Inside the pump station’s main room.
Multimedia: FBC Reminder – Altered workplace
Inside the office of the Atlas chamber.
Research & Records: Atlas theory
In the same room as the previous document.
Multimedia: Oceanview Motel and Casino
Towards the eastern side of the first floor of the Atlas chamber.
Multimedia: Expedition Debrief
Inside the main office of the Atlas chamber.
Correspondence: Marshall – Trench’s Behavior
Inside the main office of the Atlas chamber.
Case Files: Swan Boat Procedures
Near the entrance to Black rock processing, behind a fence.
Research & Records: Black Rock
In the Black rock lab.
Research & Records: NSC
At the top-most level of the power plant.
Case Files: Fan Supplements
On the upper level of the power plant, near the exit.
Correspondence: Quarry Equipment Order
Placed on the side of the corridor that leads to the Black rock Quarry.
Correspondence: Quarry Incident
At the dead-end of the quarry, in the same corridor where you obtained the previous document.
Correspondence: Darling – Dimensional Staffing
In the quarry from where you acquired the previous correspondence, turn left on the sight of light and proceed to the rocks.
Now, look east – you’ll see a room. Glide to the room and obtain the document from inside.
Correspondence: Reminder – Smoking ban
Towards the east of the quarry, on the metal stairs.
Correspondence: Quarry incident 2
On the control equipment placed in the center of the quarry.
Case Files: Fan Procedures
Given that you have a Level 5 accreditation, you’ll find it in the room south of the Maintenance Access Corridor.
Correspondence: Furnace Complaint
In an office located in the corridor that leads to the firebreak.
Case Files: Albany Summary
During the “Finnish Tango” mission, you’ll find it near the control point of the Black rock Quarry.
Case Files: Albany Supplements
During the “Finnish Tango” mission, you’ll find it on the command console of the restricted area’s cable car.
Case Files: Plastic tree Supplements
At the very end cable car, on the other side of the restricted area.
Research Sector
Correspondence: Plant complaint
Inside an office on the first floor of the Central Research.
Research & Records: Synchronicity
Inside another office on the first floor of the Central Research.
Multimedia: HRA’s
Inside Dr. Darling’s office.
Research & Records: Resonance Theory
Inside Dr. Darling’s office.
Research & Records: Astral Counter-Essay
Inside Dr. Darling’s office.
Correspondence: Darling – Budget Request
Inside Dr. Darling’s office.
Research & Records: Astral plane
Inside Dr. Darling’s office.
Case Files: Emergency Call supplement
In the shelter on the first level of the Central Research.
Research & Records: Threshold utility
On the ground floor in front of the place where you can get access to the Pit.
Correspondence: Hubert – Black Rock Analysis
Inside the refectory.
Research & Records: Song Questionnaire
Inside the Lab 1. It can be accessed through the ground floor.
Multimedia: Poets of the Fall – My Dark Disquiet
In the same lab as the previous collectible.
Case Files: Emergency call supplement
Close to the pneumatic system in parakinesiology.
Research & Records: Astral exhibition
Inside an office close to the entrance of the astral exhibition.
Multimedia: Astral spike
In the same office as the previous collectible.
Research & Records: Recording chairs procedures
It can be found sitting in the open space of parapsychology.
Correspondence: Precognitive powers
On the upper level of parapsychology, near the pneumatic system.
Research & Records: Astralnauts informations
Close by the Parapsychology control point.
Research & Records: Groupthink
Near the previous document.
Case Files: Plastic Duck Supplement
Inside the toilet on the top floor of the Central Research, towards the east of the control point.
Multimedia: Astralnaut liability
Inside the office of the Hypnosis lab.
Correspondence: Sensory Tank Purpose
On one of the console machines of the extrasensory lab.
Research & Records: Threshold Kids Proposal
In the shelter, towards the west of the ritual division.
Research & Records: Synchronicity experiment
On the upper level of the synchronicity lab.
Multimedia: AI52 Testing
Inside the main room of the Protective Studies.
Research & Records: Black rock Prisms
On a table on the ground floor of the HRA lab.
Research & Records: Lucky Item Manifest
Inside the locked room of Luck and Probability lab.
Multimedia: Mirror Debrief
Given that you have a Level 6 accreditation, you can acquire it from the containment room of the synchronicity lab.
Research & Records: Mirror – Altered Item
In the same room as the previous collectible.
Research & Records: Mirror containment
In the same room as the previous collectible.
Multimedia: Inverted Mirror Debrief
During the mission “Self-reflection”, you can access this collectible from the main room of the reflected space.
Correspondence: Janitor Complaint
Close by the security gate as you enter Dimensional Research.
Correspondence: Sand Memo
On a desk in the main hall of Dimensional Research.
Research & Records: Slide Projector Tests
In the office located on the upper level of Dimensional Research.
Research & Records: Hedron Containment
In the same room as the previous collectible.
Collectibles That Unlock Side Quests
Research & Records: Home Safe Tests
This collectible is located in the maintenance sector. First, head to the NSC Energy Converters using Fast Travel.
Make your way to the computer room and from there, ascend the stairs on the left. At the top, you’ll find the desired document on a desk. It unlocks the “A Good Defense” side quest.
Research & Records: Astralnauts Information
It can be found in the Research Sector, in an open room towards the left of the Parapsychology Control Point near a whiteboard.
This collectible will unlock the “A Captive Audience” side quest.
Case File: Mirror Supplement
You can find it in the Containment Sector, next to the cage in the Prime Candidate Program.
Mirror Supplement unlocks the side quest, “Self-Reflection”.