Control Collectibles Locations Guide

In this Control Collectibles Location guide, we will tell all about the plethora of Collectibles you can hunt in the Oldest House and explain which Collectibles can unlock side quests in Control.

Control Collectibles Locations

The Oldest House, the playable area in Control, is filled with collectibles that tell the backstory of the place and its people. This building is filled with all sorts of different collectibles such as Astral recordings, Records, Research, Case files, as well as Video and Audio recordings. You’ll come across a lot of these when finishing missions.

There are four categories of collectibles in Control, namely Research & Records, Case Files, Correspondence, Multimedia, and Hotline, boasting a total of 412 items that are spread across the Oldest House, in the following sectors:

Executive Sector

Maintenance Sector

Research Sector

Containment Sector

The Pit

Of the 412 items, 287 are from the base game, 57 are from the Foundation DLC, 67 are from the AWE DLC, and 1 is PS4 Exclusive. However, to earn the collectibles’ achievements, as you can see below, you don’t need to collect all of them; you just need 120.

Strange Collection Achievement – Collect 40 Collectibles

Record Keeper Achievement – Collect 80 Collectibles

Bureau Archivist Achievement– Collect 120 Collectibles

That’s where this guide comes into play, in which we have listed down the locations of different types of collectibles. So, let’s begin!

Executive Center Collectibles

Correspondence: Prohibited Items Reminder

You’ll find it near the metal detector right as you enter the Oldest House.

Research & Records: Bureau Expenditures

Inside the room on the second floor of the Oldest House’s entrance.

Correspondence: Security Order

Inside the first office on the first floor of the Oldest House’s entrance.

Correspondence: R4 Reports Reminder

In the same office, towards the right of the previous correspondence.

Correspondence: Approved Terminology Reminder

Inside the Security Room on your way to the Director’s office.

Correspondence: Trench: Do not Disturb

On a bench outside the Director’s office.

Correspondence: Executive Meeting Minutes

Inside the Executive Affairs Area, on the floor of the Meeting Room.

Multimedia: FBC Reminder: Building Shifts

In an office towards the south of the Executive Affairs Area.

Correspondence: Dinner Reservations

In the open office space of the Executive Affairs Area.

Correspondence: Marshall: AWE Investigations

Inside the Emergency Shelter of the Executive Affairs Area.

Correspondence: Visitor Evaluations

At Central Executive Area’s entrance.

Research & Records: Urban Legends

On a table near the previous document.

Research & Records: Control Points

You’ll find it in the Central Executive Emergency Shelter, after your meeting with Emily ends.

Research & Records: Technological Restrictions

On a table inside an office on the Central Executive floor.

Correspondence: Shifted Bathroom Complaint

Inside an office located on the second floor of the Central Executive area.

Correspondence: Travel Costs

Inside an office located on the second floor of the Cafeteria area.

Case Files: Havana Summary

Towards the right of Cafeteria shelter’s entrance.

Correspondence: Unstable Area Notice

In the gents’ toilet in the Cafeteria.

Correspondence: Machine God

To the left of the entrance of the Dead Letters area.

Multimedia: Floppy Disk

Inside an office located towards the left of the Dead letters area.

Correspondence: Singing Fish

In the southern part of the Dead Letters area, beneath the stairs.

Correspondence: Trench: Dead Letters Approval

Inside an office in the Dead letters area.

Correspondence: Book Club: Penny

Inside an office in the Dead letters area.

Correspondence: Dead Presidents

In an office on the western side of the Dead Letters area.

Correspondence: Book Club: Samson

Under the shelter of the Communications Department area.

Correspondence: Tommasi: Willow AWE Outcome

In the open office space of the Communications Department area.

Multimedia: America Overnight Ep. 359

On the upper part of the southern side of the Communications Department area, in an open office space.

Research & Records: Data Breach

Inside the room with the computer in the Communications Department area, in an open office space.

Correspondence: Marshall: Lockdown Distinctions

On the first floor of the southern part of the Communications Department, in an open office space.

Correspondence: Agent Death Notification

In the corridor on your way to the Director’s office.

Research & Records: Parautility

Inside the locked room of the Central Executive area.

Case Files: Havana Supplement

Inside the locked room of the Pneumatics area.

Correspondence: Tee Time

In the Mail Room, behind a pillar.

Case Files: Butte Summary

In the control room of the Mail Room.

Multimedia: Tommasi: AWE Report

In the control room of the Mail Room.

Research & Records: Tommasi’s ID

In the control room of the Mail Room.

Case Files: Butte Supplement

You’ll find it as you enter the Hotline Chamber.

Research & Records: Hotline Security Log

Inside the Hotline Chamber’s security room.

Correspondence: Trench: Bureau Funding

You’ll find it on the director’s desk, after acquiring the hotline.

Research & Records: Initial Impressions

It can be found inside the Boardroom area, after acquiring the hotline.

Research & Records: Collective Unconscious

Once you’ve completed the Quest called “Directorial override”, you’ll find it in an office on the first floor of the central executive.

Research & Records: America overnight results

Given that you have a level 3 accreditation, you’ll obtain it from inside the security room of the central executive.

Correspondence: Fake planes

Given that you have a level 2 accreditation, you’ll obtain it from a room on the first level of the Lettres Mortes.

Research & Records: Pope’d Promotion

Once you’ve completed the mission, “Old boy’s club”, you’ll find it inside an office on the upper floor of the central executive.

Correspondence: Sticky note Complaint

Given that you have a level 4 accreditation, you’ll find it in the locked room of the central executive.

Research & Records: Linguistic ability

Once you’ve completed the mission, “Old boy’s club”, you’ll find it in the Committee Room.

Multimedia: Salvador: Security Order

Once you’ve completed the mission, “Old boy’s club”, it can be found on the ground floor of Central Executive.

Correspondence: Smoking ban

On the upper level of the Dead Letters.

Correspondence: White Kitchen

Inside an office on the upper floor of Dead Letters.

Correspondence: Pinstripe World

On the second floor of the upper part of Dead Letters.

Correspondence: Cat Clock

On the second floor of the upper part of Dead Letters.

Correspondence: Our whereabouts

On the third floor of the upper part of Dead Letters.

Correspondence: Vivid Dreams

On the third floor of the upper part of Dead Letters.

Research & Records: Timeline of Events

After you’re done with the quest, “My brother’s keeper”, you’ll find it in the Committee Room.

Research & Records: Speech Analysis

After you’re done with the quest, “My brother’s keeper”, you’ll find it in the Committee Room.

Research & Records: Variance in alternations

After you’ve overcome the quest, “The face of the enemy”, you’ll find it in the Committee Room.

Maintenance Sector

Correspondence: Book Club: Lopez

Inside a locked room in the Access Corridor area.

Multimedia: Astral Plane

Head to the corridor to the east of the Janitor’s Office. You’ll find this collectible in a small room to the very end of it.

Correspondence: Arish: Escaped OoP

In front of the elevator near the Janitor’s Office area.

Correspondence: Arish: Security Matters

Inside Arish’s office in the NSC Power Plant area.

Multimedia: Furnace Research

On a furniture piece at the backside of the Furnace Chamber area.

Correspondence: Mail Tube Complaint

On the shelves in the basement of the Furnace Chamber area.

Correspondence: Clog Complaint

On the upper part of the NSC Coolant Pumps area.

Research & Records: Thresholds

You’ll find it as pass the main intersection of the central maintenance department.

Correspondence: Upcoming Game Reminder

On the table at the far end of the NSC Control Room area.

Correspondence: Field training Actor Complaint

In the corridor that leads to the field training department.

Case File: Plastic tree Procedures

In the very last room of the field training department.

Correspondence: Tennyson – Report Warning

Inside the office ahead of the entrance to the Atlas chamber.

Case File: Water Cooler Procedures

Inside the pump station’s main room.

Multimedia: FBC Reminder – Altered workplace

Inside the office of the Atlas chamber.

Research & Records: Atlas theory

In the same room as the previous document.

Multimedia: Oceanview Motel and Casino

Towards the eastern side of the first floor of the Atlas chamber.

Multimedia: Expedition Debrief

Inside the main office of the Atlas chamber.

Correspondence: Marshall – Trench’s Behavior

Inside the main office of the Atlas chamber.

Case Files: Swan Boat Procedures

Near the entrance to Black rock processing, behind a fence.

Research & Records: Black Rock

In the Black rock lab.

Research & Records: NSC

At the top-most level of the power plant.

Case Files: Fan Supplements

On the upper level of the power plant, near the exit.

Correspondence: Quarry Equipment Order

Placed on the side of the corridor that leads to the Black rock Quarry.

Correspondence: Quarry Incident

At the dead-end of the quarry, in the same corridor where you obtained the previous document.

Correspondence: Darling – Dimensional Staffing

In the quarry from where you acquired the previous correspondence, turn left on the sight of light and proceed to the rocks.

Now, look east – you’ll see a room. Glide to the room and obtain the document from inside.

Correspondence: Reminder – Smoking ban

Towards the east of the quarry, on the metal stairs.

Correspondence: Quarry incident 2

On the control equipment placed in the center of the quarry.

Case Files: Fan Procedures

Given that you have a Level 5 accreditation, you’ll find it in the room south of the Maintenance Access Corridor.

Correspondence: Furnace Complaint

In an office located in the corridor that leads to the firebreak.

Case Files: Albany Summary

During the “Finnish Tango” mission, you’ll find it near the control point of the Black rock Quarry.

Case Files: Albany Supplements

During the “Finnish Tango” mission, you’ll find it on the command console of the restricted area’s cable car.

Case Files: Plastic tree Supplements

At the very end cable car, on the other side of the restricted area.

Research Sector

Correspondence: Plant complaint

Inside an office on the first floor of the Central Research.

Research & Records: Synchronicity

Inside another office on the first floor of the Central Research.

Multimedia: HRA’s

Inside Dr. Darling’s office.

Research & Records: Resonance Theory

Inside Dr. Darling’s office.

Research & Records: Astral Counter-Essay

Inside Dr. Darling’s office.

Correspondence: Darling – Budget Request

Inside Dr. Darling’s office.

Research & Records: Astral plane

Inside Dr. Darling’s office.

Case Files: Emergency Call supplement

In the shelter on the first level of the Central Research.

Research & Records: Threshold utility

On the ground floor in front of the place where you can get access to the Pit.

Correspondence: Hubert – Black Rock Analysis

Inside the refectory.

Research & Records: Song Questionnaire

Inside the Lab 1. It can be accessed through the ground floor.

Multimedia: Poets of the Fall – My Dark Disquiet

In the same lab as the previous collectible.

Case Files: Emergency call supplement

Close to the pneumatic system in parakinesiology.

Research & Records: Astral exhibition

Inside an office close to the entrance of the astral exhibition.

Multimedia: Astral spike

In the same office as the previous collectible.

Research & Records: Recording chairs procedures

It can be found sitting in the open space of parapsychology.

Correspondence: Precognitive powers

On the upper level of parapsychology, near the pneumatic system.

Research & Records: Astralnauts informations

Close by the Parapsychology control point.

Research & Records: Groupthink

Near the previous document.

Case Files: Plastic Duck Supplement

Inside the toilet on the top floor of the Central Research, towards the east of the control point.

Multimedia: Astralnaut liability

Inside the office of the Hypnosis lab.

Correspondence: Sensory Tank Purpose

On one of the console machines of the extrasensory lab.

Research & Records: Threshold Kids Proposal

In the shelter, towards the west of the ritual division.

Research & Records: Synchronicity experiment

On the upper level of the synchronicity lab.

Multimedia: AI52 Testing

Inside the main room of the Protective Studies.

Research & Records: Black rock Prisms

On a table on the ground floor of the HRA lab.

Research & Records: Lucky Item Manifest

Inside the locked room of Luck and Probability lab.

Multimedia: Mirror Debrief

Given that you have a Level 6 accreditation, you can acquire it from the containment room of the synchronicity lab.

Research & Records: Mirror – Altered Item

In the same room as the previous collectible.

Research & Records: Mirror containment

In the same room as the previous collectible.

Multimedia: Inverted Mirror Debrief

During the mission “Self-reflection”, you can access this collectible from the main room of the reflected space.

Correspondence: Janitor Complaint

Close by the security gate as you enter Dimensional Research.

Correspondence: Sand Memo

On a desk in the main hall of Dimensional Research.

Research & Records: Slide Projector Tests

In the office located on the upper level of Dimensional Research.

Research & Records: Hedron Containment

In the same room as the previous collectible.

Collectibles That Unlock Side Quests

Research & Records: Home Safe Tests

This collectible is located in the maintenance sector. First, head to the NSC Energy Converters using Fast Travel.

Make your way to the computer room and from there, ascend the stairs on the left. At the top, you’ll find the desired document on a desk. It unlocks the “A Good Defense” side quest.

Research & Records: Astralnauts Information

It can be found in the Research Sector, in an open room towards the left of the Parapsychology Control Point near a whiteboard.

This collectible will unlock the “A Captive Audience” side quest.

Case File: Mirror Supplement

You can find it in the Containment Sector, next to the cage in the Prime Candidate Program.

Mirror Supplement unlocks the side quest, “Self-Reflection”.