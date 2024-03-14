Conan Exiles Isle of Siptah Best Base Locations

Conan Exiles’ Isle of Siptah expansion brings new content and locations to the base game. You have a new island to explore with various new creatures and building sets. Building is a core part of Conan Exiles’ core gameplay loop, and finding the best spot to build your base can be tricky.

Thankfully, resource distribution in the Isle of Siptah is fairly well spread out, so wherever you build your base, you won’t have to worry about acquiring important resources. However, some areas are better suited for base building, and in this guide, we’ll go over some of the best ones for PvE as well as PvP.

Before we begin, it is important to note that PvP works slightly differently to PvE in Conan Exiles. In general, for PvP scenarios, you want to prioritize safety over utility. Hence, PvP bases are built inside or near caves and their locations are more specific.

The Valley (PvE)

On the west side of the map, there is a valley between the Giant King City and the mountain range. This area of the Isle of Siptah is stunning. It has an island in the middle of the lake surrounded by luscious greenery, and the sun shines beautifully on the valley.

If what you’re looking for is beautiful scenery, then it doesn’t get much better than a base on an island in the middle of beauty. This area also contains several deposits of both coal and iron and is close to a Tanner and a Taskmaster.

The Cliffside (PvE)

If you’re looking to build a castle then there is an ideal spot with an ocean view on a Cliffside. What’s wonderful about this location is that it has a rocky bridge from the mainland which gives it a lovely touch that is perfect for building a castle. This can be found on the south end of the map.

This area is also very functional because by using the bridge, you can easily reach The Crag, this will net you access to several different vendors, several carpenters, Taskmasters, and more. You’ll also find some Black Ice in your immediate vicinity.

Redwood Forest (PvE)

If you find the woods alluring, you will love building your base in the Redwood forest. The woods are a great choice for a base on the Isle of Siptah if you are looking for a bit of solitude. The sun shines through the trees and paints the forest a lovely orange.

There is even a broken-down archway from an old structure in this area that you can use as a foundation for your base. Another great thing about this location is that you can form small bridges between trees to connect them. This allows you to traverse across the area from above.

In this area, you’ll also find lots of iron, coal, and brimstone. Furthermore, you’ll also have access to a Priest and Alchemist, as they reside close to this area.

The Crag (PvP)

As we’ve discussed above, the Crag is an excellent place to build your base as it lets you access several different vendors. This PvP location is perfect if you want to enjoy all its benefits while remaining safe.

In the area indicated on the map above, you’ll find a crevice that’ll act as your base. This crevice has only two entrances which not only makes it difficult to spot but also gives it some much-needed protection.

North Island (PvP)

This PvP base location is very secluded but that’s also its biggest advantage, since it resides in the middle of the water, you are less likely to get raided and since it is so far north, most players won’t make the effort to travel to your location.

The island also has a small hidden underwater cavern which you can use to store your loot and keep it hidden from raiders. This area can also be used to hide, should the need arise. If you want to maximize your safety this is the area to pick.

Broken bridge (PvP)

This is perhaps the most unique PvP base location in the Isle of Siptah. In the area marked on the map above, you’ll find a towering broken bridge very high above the ground upon which you can build your base. This has two main advantages: keeping your loot safe and preventing you from getting attacked.

This base is also close to several vendors and resources like the PvP Crag base, offering a good balance between protection and utility.