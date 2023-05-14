If you have the first Code Vein DLC then you would want to know about Horror Hunting Trials as they are one of the special features of the new content. This Code Vein: Hellfire Knight Horror Hunting Trials Guide will breakdown all of these challenges for you.

Code Vein: Hellfire Knight Horror Hunting Trials

In the Horror Hunting Trials of Code Vein, players are set on to various trials where the difficulty of the Depth is increased and on completing the trials, you are rewarded with different things like Cosmetics, Items, Weapons and Blood Veils.

Once you have the rewards, you cannot do anything to get them again. In order to track the timed trials, you can activate the Display Time Elapsed.

Below is all the information on all the Hunting Trials of Hellfire Knight DLC, its objectives, and the rewards you receive by completing them.

Knight Monarch Suppressor

This Horror Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight which is going to reward you with Knight Monarch’s Essence.

Knight Monarch Overthrower

This Horror Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight but here, you have to defeat him while not letting your HP drop to 0 more than 5 times. This is going to reward you with Surt Blood Code.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Survivor

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and survive for 60 seconds. This is going to reward you with Fireproof Tonic.

Seasoned Survivor

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and survive for 180 seconds. This is going to reward you with Ichor Concentrate.

Subjugator

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and survive for 300 seconds. This is going to reward you with Regen Inducer.

Adept Ambusher

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you are the one to land the first hit. This is going to reward you with Awake MJ310.

Attacker

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you land 10 consecutive attacks without getting damaged yourself. This is going to reward you with Violet Gear.

Combo Master

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you land 30 consecutive attacks without getting damaged yourself. This is going to reward you with Surt Flamecore I.

Gifted Warrior

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you land 50 consecutive attacks without getting damaged yourself. This is going to reward you with Knight Monarch’s Essence.

Fleet-Footed Fighter

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you evade the enemy coming your way. This is going to reward you with Awake MJ310.

Wardancer

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you evade 3 consecutive enemies coming in your way. This is going to reward you with Graceful Prominence.

Reckless

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you evade 5 consecutive enemies coming in your way. This is going to reward you with Surt Flamecore II.

Untouchable

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you evade 10 consecutive enemies coming in your way. This is going to reward you with Knight Monarch’s Essence.

Soldier’s Strike

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you deal at least 10,000 damage or more with a single attack. This is going to reward you with Awake MJ310.

Veteran’s Strike

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you deal at least 20,000 damage or more with a single attack. This is going to reward you with Ruinous Chevalier.

Giant’s Strike

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you deal at least 40,000 damage or more with a single attack. This is going to reward you with Knight Monarch’s Essence.

Hero’s Strike

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you deal at least 60,000 damage or more with a single attack. This is going to reward you with Knight Monarch’s Essence.

Prescient Punisher

This Hunting Trial requires you to fight against Hellfire Knight and you deflect an enemy attack by using a parry. This is going to reward you with Surt Flamecore III.

Sword Master

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight using a One-handed Sword and using only the Gift or Drain attacks. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Inferno Blade.

Destroyer

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight using a Two-handed Sword and using only the Gift or Drain attacks. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Wrathful Balmung.

Craftsman’s Hammer

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight using a Hammer and using only the Gift or Drain attacks. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Hellfire Hammer.

Hellfire’s Prodigy

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by equipping the blood code, Surt. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Surt.

Hellfire’s Heir

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by equipping the blood code, Surt. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0. This is going to reward you with Accessory: Surt.

Amity: Louis

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by fighting alongside Louis. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0. This is going to reward you with Badge: Louis.

Prometheus’ Pulse

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by equipping the blood code, Prometheus. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Outfit Change: Louis (Dark Ver).

Prometheus’ Heir

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by equipping the blood code, Prometheus. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0. This is going to reward you with Accessory: Prometheus.

Dark Philosopher

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by fighting alongside Louis: Dark Ver. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Louis (Dark Ver).

Ecliptic Philosopher

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by fighting alongside Louis: Dark Ver. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0. This is going to reward you with Badge: Louis (Dark Ver).

Blood Resonance: Reckless Abandon

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by fighting alongside Louis: Alternate Ver. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Face paint: Louis (Alternate Ver).

Dance Partner: Louis

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by fighting alongside Louis: Alternate Ver. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0. This is going to reward you with Badge: Louis (Alternate Ver).

Masquerade Partner: Louis

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by fighting alongside Louis: Dark Ver. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Louis (Dark Ver).

Camaraderie: Io

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by fighting alongside Io. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Io.

Amity: Io

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by fighting alongside Io. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0. This is going to reward you with Badge: Io

Eos’s Pulse

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by equipping the blood code, Eos. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Outfit Change: Io (Dark Ver).

Eos’s Resonance

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by equipping the blood code, Eos. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 2 times. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Eos.

Eos’s Heir

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by equipping the blood code, Eos. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0. This is going to reward you with Accessory: Eos.

Innocent Shadow

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by equipping the blood code, Io: Dark Ver. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Io (Dark Ver).

Innocent Darkness

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by equipping the blood code, Io: Dark Ver. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0. This is going to reward you with Badge: Io (Dark Ver).

Blood Resonance: Conviction Spike

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by using the gift Conviction Spike. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Outfit Change: Io (Alternate Ver).

Dance Partner: Io

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by fighting alongside Io: Alternate Ver. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0 more than 3 times. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Io (Alternate Ver).

Masquerade Partner: Io

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight by fighting alongside Io: Alternate Ver. You also have to see that your HP should not drop below 0. This is going to reward you with Badge: Io (Dark Ver).

Alpha & Omega

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight using only the Pipe of Thralldom and using only the Gift or Drain attacks. You also not use any regenerating items or take any damage. This is going to reward you with Hellfire Pipe.

Knight Monarch Slayer

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not allowing your HP to reach 0. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Slayer.

Knight Monarch Vanquisher

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not taking any damage. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Vanquisher.

Knight Monarch Conqueror

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not using any regenerating items or taking any damage. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Conqueror.

Knight Monarch Slayer +1

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not allowing your HP to reach 0 and there will be an added difficulty of +1. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Slayer +1.

Knight Monarch Vanquisher +1

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not taking any damage and there will be an added difficulty of +1. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Vanquisher +1.

Knight Monarch Conqueror +1

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not using any regenerating items or taking any damage. There is also going to be an added difficulty of +1. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Conqueror +1.

Knight Monarch Slayer +2

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not allowing your HP to reach 0 and there will be an added difficulty of +2. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Slayer +2.

Knight Monarch Vanquisher +2

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not taking any damage and there will be an added difficulty of +2. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Vanquisher +2.

Knight Monarch Conqueror +2

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not using any regenerating items or taking any damage. There is also going to be an added difficulty of +2. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Conqueror +2.

Knight Monarch Slayer +3

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not allowing your HP to reach 0 and there will be an added difficulty of +3. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Slayer +3.

Knight Monarch Vanquisher +3

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not taking any damage and there will be an added difficulty of +3. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Vanquisher +3.

Knight Monarch Conqueror +3

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not using any regenerating items or taking any damage. There is also going to be an added difficulty of +3. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Conqueror +3.

Knight Monarch Slayer +4

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not allowing your HP to reach 0 and there will be an added difficulty of +4. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Slayer +4.

Knight Monarch Vanquisher +4

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not taking any damage and there will be an added difficulty of +4. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Vanquisher +4.

Knight Monarch Conqueror +4

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not using any regenerating items or taking any damage. There is also going to be an added difficulty of +4. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Conqueror +4.

Knight Monarch Slayer +5

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not allowing your HP to reach 0 and there will be an added difficulty of +5. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Slayer +5.

Knight Monarch Vanquisher +5

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not taking any damage and there will be an added difficulty of +5. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Vanquisher +5.

Knight Monarch Conqueror +5

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not using any regenerating items or taking any damage. There is also going to be an added difficulty of +5. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Conqueror +5.

Knight Monarch Slayer +6

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not allowing your HP to reach 0 and there will be an added difficulty of +6. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Slayer +6.

Knight Monarch Vanquisher +6

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not taking any damage and there will be an added difficulty of +6. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Vanquisher +6.

Knight Monarch Conqueror +6

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not using any regenerating items or taking any damage. There is also going to be an added difficulty of +6. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Conqueror +6.

Knight Monarch Slayer +7

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not allowing your HP to reach 0 and there will be an added difficulty of +7. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Slayer +7.

Knight Monarch Vanquisher +7

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not taking any damage and there will be an added difficulty of +7. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Vanquisher +7.

Knight Monarch Conqueror +7

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not using any regenerating items or taking any damage. There is also going to be an added difficulty of +7. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Conqueror +7.

Knight Monarch Slayer +8

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not allowing your HP to reach 0 and there will be an added difficulty of +8. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Slayer +8.

Knight Monarch Vanquisher +8

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not taking any damage and there will be an added difficulty of +8. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Vanquisher +8.

Knight Monarch Conqueror +8

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not using any regenerating items or taking any damage. There is also going to be an added difficulty of +8. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Conqueror +8.

Knight Monarch Slayer +9

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not allowing your HP to reach 0 and there will be an added difficulty of +9. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Slayer +9.

Knight Monarch Vanquisher +9

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not taking any damage and there will be an added difficulty of +9. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Vanquisher +9.

Knight Monarch Conqueror +9

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not using any regenerating items or taking any damage. There is also going to be an added difficulty of +9. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Conqueror +9.

Knight Monarch Slayer +10

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not allowing your HP to reach 0 and there will be an added difficulty of +10. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Slayer +10.

Knight Monarch Vanquisher +10

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not taking any damage and there will be an added difficulty of +10. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Vanquisher +10.

Knight Monarch Conqueror +10

This Hunting Trial requires you to defeat Hellfire Knight while not using any regenerating items or taking any damage. There is also going to be an added difficulty of +10. This is going to reward you with Face Paint: Knight Monarch Conqueror +10.