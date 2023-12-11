Cities Skylines 2 Increase Happiness Guide

Following in the steps of its predecessor, Cities: Skylines 2 is amongst the best city-building games. This game offers many new and improved features to incorporate into building improved cities and housing societies. To be an effective manager in Cities Skylines 2, you need to know how to increase happiness and keep your residents content.

Thus, in this guide, we will tell you all there is to know about how to do that in the game.

What is happiness?

In Cities: Skyline 2, happiness is an indicator that keeps track of how well and thriving your community of little humans is. The more happy they are the more thriving your city is. Happiness is achieved by providing and taking care of your citizens’ basic requirements and necessities. Like healthcare, schools, offices, and residences. The more you provide, the happier they will be

Types of Happiness

There are essentially 4 different types of happiness in CitiesSkylines 2.

Residential Happiness: They include your Housing and residential aspects

Commercial Happiness: They include your shops and commercial aspects

Industrial Happiness: they include your industrial aspects

Office Happiness: They include your Office aspects

How to Increase Happiness in Cities: Skyline 2

Happiness is achieved by pleasing your citizens with basic and comfortable necessities. As well as building and creating a city that is balanced and efficient.

When building the cities, you also have to consider the different factors, such as the cost of living and travel. Traffic efficacy, a good healthcare system, and an education system will play a vital role in increasing happiness in Cities: Skylines 2.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Increase Residental Happiness

In Cities: Skyline 2, there are ways by which you can increase residential happiness. There are the ones that we thought were the most helpful.

Provide the essentials such as water, power, safety, education, and employment. You must also ensure adequate healthcare(Hospitals), a power generator, and a good sewerage system in the residential zones.

Try to minimize the levels of pollution. In life and in-game, people living in cities do not like pollution. That is why the industrial areas are located far away from your residential zones, and the wind direction is also opposite from your residential areas.

Introduce positive policies. Policies help increase the happiness in residential areas such as a smoking ban and a ban on pets. Also going for the more recyclable and electric policy will help you increase happiness in resistance areas.

Increase Commercial Happiness

In Cities: Skyline 2, there are ways by which you can increase commercial happiness. These are the ones that we thought were the most helpful.

You need to lower Taxes. Although you will make less profit, this will help you greatly increase the commercial happiness in that area. The lower the tax, the higher the happiness, just like in real life.

You need to make the commercial needs. This means having an educated workforce and having different goods to trade and sell. You need to make sure that there is a steady supply of goods to the people.

You need to provide transportation to and from the commercial areas. Whether it is fright or people, transport is a necessity. Make sure to spend and invest both time and money on ensuring that the transport is up to mark

Make sure to implement business policies. Introduce and implement different policies to help increase the workflow and maximize the profits. This, in turn, will exponentially boost the happiness of the commercial area,

Increase Industrial Happiness

In Cities: Skyline 2, there are ways by which you can increase Industrial happiness. These are the ones that we thought were the most helpful.

Provide Raw materials as well as other production materials.

Reduce the taxes of the incidental areas

Implement policies that protect the workers as well as the industry owners. Ensure that all stay protected and productive

Have decent roads and transport. Having this will help the citizens travel to the areas with ease as well, and the freight will also arrive on time.

Increase Office Happiness

In Cities: Skyline 2, there are ways by which you can increase Industrial happiness. These are the ones that we thought were the most helpful.

Have educated employees. Having educated employees will help develop your cities and they will have a pay scale. This will greatly benefit and increase your office happiness