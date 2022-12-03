How To Increase Inventory Space In The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror survival game and a spiritual successor to the widely acclaimed Dead Space. While fighting with countless enemies, the need to carry surplus ammo and health rises. Unfortunately, the inventory capacity in The Callisto Protocol is extremely limited, at least at the start.

If you are struggling to store more items in your pockets, allow us to explain how the inventory capacity can be increased in The Callisto Protocol.

How to increase inventory capacity in The Callisto Protocol

The story of the game is about the trapped protagonist Jacob Lee in the Black Iron prison fighting with infectious parasites. To fight parasites, you need a lot of ammo since these enemies don’t go down easy.

Initially, there are only 6 slots available in the inventory space that allows only a limited number of items that can be carried. Managing your inventory space is the biggest task to achieve in the game. Thankfully, the inventory space can be increased although not at will and comes as part of the story progression.

There are a total of 8 Chapters in The Callisto Protocol. To increase the inventory space, you need to reach Chapter 5 – Lost. At the beginning of the chapter, Jacob Lee, the protagonist will meet a character name, Elias Porter.

He will introduce you to the Survival Suit. This suit will automatically improve your health and inventory size. Wearing the suit is part of the story and you cannot obtain it earlier.

This suit will result in doubling the inventory space size, increasing it from 6 slots to 12 slots. This is the only upgrade for the inventory size in The Callisto Protocol.