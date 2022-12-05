How To Dodge In The Callisto Protocol

In a horror survival game like The Callisto Protocol, every second matters. A single mistake can cost you your life and that is something that you don’t want. Although Calisto Protocol has a dodging mechanic for you to avoid getting hit, it is only briefly explained in the tutorials. This guide will help you learn how to dodge properly in The Callisto Protocol.

How dodging works in The Callisto Protocol

Basically, to dodge an attack, you need to hit the left analog stick just before the enemy attack lands. You can push the analog stick left or right to dodge the attack just before it lands.

Dodging attacks requires perfect timing. If you dodge too early or too late, the attack will land. One of the exploits you can use is double inputting.

Pushing the analog stick twice in a single direction will allow you to dodge any attack much more effectively with reduced chances of messing up the input timing.

For a single input dodge, your best timing is when the enemy reels their hands back to attack. If the enemy is charging towards you, you need to judge the distance and dodge when the enemy is about 3 to 4 feet away from you. Dodging as such will leave your enemy open to a counterattack.

The best time to double-input your dodge is just when the enemy is preparing the attack. This allows you to successfully trigger the dodge and avoid the attack. This method can also be dodge multiple attacks in a chain.

One thing that you need to keep in mind, is that all the dodges need to be in opposite directions. If your first dodge is towards your left, you need to make sure that your second dodge is towards your right.

You can never do multiple successful dodges in a single direction. This means that if an enemy comes at you with a three-hit attack combo, you need to dodge left, right and left. You cannot dodge any two consecutive attacks in the same direction.