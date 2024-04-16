Call of Duty Zombies: Where to Find Peter’s Grave in Shi no Numa

In the earlier Call of Duty iterations, you have probably seen a guy hanging from the ceiling at the start of the game in Shi no Numa. In Call of Duty (Mobile) World at War, however, you see that the hanging man is missing.

There is a very good reason for this, as this missing person is tied to an interesting Easter Egg. This is a part of the Easter Egg in Shi no Numa in Call of Duty (Mobile). This is the Peter’s Grave Easter Egg, indicating that the hanging man might be Peter and must have been buried in this version of CoD.

Peter’s Grave, however, is well hidden and requires a couple of steps to unlock. Let us show you how you can find it.

Where to find Peter’s Grave in Shi no Numa

To unlock Peter’s Grave, you first have to unlock all the doors and the huts on the map. These will require a lot of points, but you can speedrun this in about seven rounds or more.

After all the huts have been unlocked and the Perk-a-Cola machines have spawned, you will receive a message telling you to find the grave.

This indicates that Peter’s grave has now spawned in Shi no Numa, and you are tasked to find it. Additionally, your knife will also be replaced with a shovel, which is slightly stronger.

The problem is that there is no specific location where Peter’s grave can spawn as the location is randomized. Regardless, finding the grave isn’t very hard, because it can only spawn in the outside area and not within the buildings.

Additionally, you will be able to find the grave easily because of the huge wooden cross at one end of it. The name “Peter” is engraved on this cross.

After finding the grave, you can use your Shoverl to dig the grave and receive the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Wonder Weapon. Note that this will replace any weapon that you held whilst digging the grave.