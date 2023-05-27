Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Loadouts Guide – Best COD WW2 Classes, COD WW2 Loadouts

In this Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Loadouts Guide, we will guide your about the best COD WW2 zombies loadouts options for Zombies Final Reich in Call of Duty: WW2. There are multiple classes in Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich. In this Call of Duty WW2 Guide, we have discussed all the classes and the best COD WW2 zombies classes. Each Call of Duty zombies class brings something unique to the table.

Before you start taking on COD WW2 Zombies Easter Egg, you should pay special attention to the different available COD WW2 zombies classes and then choose the one that works best for you.

Call of Duty WW2 is now out and it comes with the most feature a rich Zombies Mode ever seen in a Call of Duty game.

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Loadouts Guide

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Loadouts Guide details everything that you need to know about the Best Loadouts in Call of Duty: WW2.

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Best Classes

There are four major roles in every game of Zombies that you need to choose before a match starts. These roles include Control, Medic, Offense, and Support.

Each role has their own special abilities and mods that greatly affect the whole team. You start with the special ability; special abilities need to be charged with killing Zombies. Each Zombie killed adds a little to the bar which when completely filled, can be used for activating the special ability.

Special abilities can be either offensive or defensive. Offensive performs a deadly attack on the Zombies while defensive boost your defenses against enemy attacks.

These special abilities have further options of equipping three mods out of five. Mods enhance the special abilities in numerous ways. Mods can also be upgraded using Raven Tokens, which you earn during your Rank advancements.

Camouflage

This is Medic’s special ability and it is a defensive ability. When it is activated, you become invisible to the Zombies and they all ignore you. This comes handy when you are surrounded or want to kill some zombies without alerting them to your position.

However, you must be careful using it as all the attention is diverted to your nearest teammate and he might be downed quickly. So it must be used strategically rather than randomly. Camouflage comes with its own set of different mods, which are explained below.

Field Medic

It reduces the revival time of fallen allies to half.

Survivalist

It allows you to earn a Geistchild point when you activate Camouflage.

Exfiltration

When you revive a teammate with this mod, he becomes invisible for 5 seconds.

Saboteur

It allows your grenades to be more powerful while camouflaged.

Serrated Edge

It works like a bleed affect over the Zombies. A melee strike keeps dealing damage over a certain amount of time.

Freefire

Freefire is Offense’s special ability and it gives you unlimited ammunition for 20 seconds. This is extremely useful when you are surrounded by enemies and need a lot of ammo to take them all out. It turns your ammo into a certain form of energy rather than regular bullets.

This works even when your ammo is empty. This is very useful with guns with high fire rate because you can fire more at the enemies using Freefire with such weapons. Just like other special abilities, Freefire comes with its own unique mods.

Marksmanship

It allows your damage multiplier for headshots to become triple.

Explosive Handler

This mod gives you and your teammates two grenades whenever Freefire is used.

Ammo Carrier

With Ammo Carrier, all the teammates near you get a clip of ammunition.

Mk. II

When this mod is activated, all the weapons you use behave like they have been upgraded to their maximum.

Squad Tactics

When this mod is activated, it grants you and your nearby teammates 150% headshot multiplier bonus.

Frontline

Frontline is Support’s special ability. Just like Camouflage, this must be used strategically because when this is activated, all the Zombies converge on the frontline player and start attacking him.

This must be used very carefully because although the frontline player gets a damage boost he may still be under threat because if he gets surrounded, he will be downed quickly.

This is useful when you want to lure the zombies to a trap or making them concentrate on a single location to take them out easily. It also allows a nice distraction if the remaining team wants to open doors or valves.

Just as we said before, it is better used tactically rather than just for the sake of killing easy enemies. Frontline comes with five unique mods.

Resilient

With this mod, your health is recharged much quicker as compared to normal recharge.

Vicious

With this mod, your damage is granted a 300% increase.

Determination

With this mod, you earn two Geistchild points every time Frontline is activated.

Team Effort

With this mod, all your teammates receive the base damage boost when Frontline is activated.

Punishment

With Punishment activated, all Zombies die when hit you but you still take the damage from the hits. You also receive only the base amount of points per zombie.

Shellshock

Shellshock is Control’s special ability and it allows you to emit a circular burst of energy. It stuns and damages nearby Zombies and it can also pass through obstacles.

Shellshock is great for emergency situations and it gives the team a quick breather before the Zombies get back to their feet.

However, once the Zombies are stunned, new Zombies arrive instantly at the map so it makes the game a little hectic if you are not ready for the situation. Just like other special abilities, Shell Shock also comes with five unique mods.

Breathing Room

This mod increases the knockback effect bonus to 200% and radius effect to 150%

Protector

This mod gives all your teammates a free Geistchild point when they are hit with Shellshock.

Fiery Burst

With this mod enabled, every time you use Shellshock, Zombies hit by it are set on fire and getting 3% damage of their health.

Exploit Weakness

With this mod, the damage dealt with stunned Zombies is tripled.

Defibrillate

This is a very useful mod as it all fallen teammates are instantly revived when they are hit with a Shellshock.

Universal Mods

The mods in this section of the guide are universal and they can be equipped with any role. They affect your base skills rather than your role specific special abilities.

They give you a variety of advantages on the battlefield. You do not have to belong to a specific role to equip them.

Grenadier

This mod allows you to carry eight grenades instead of eight grenades.

Fully Loaded

This mod allows you carry more ammo for each weapon by 50%.

Preventative Medicine

It increases the bleed out time for each of your team member.

Dutiful Medic

With this mod, first hit deals you no damage when you are reviving a fallen teammate.

Discipline

This mod increases the accuracy and damage dealt with the Zombies while you are crouched or prone.

Finishing Blow

This mod allows you to deal double melee damage to Zombies who are down to less than half of their total health.

Hoarder

This mod allows you to have a fifth Blitz Shot.

Flak Jacket

This mod prevents any damage from your own explosives.

Stubborn

This mod allows you to keep all your Blitzes after revival for the first time.

Specialist Training

This mod allows the cost required to use a Special Ability increases by much less amount after you use the Special Abilities.

Geistchilded Up

With this mode equipped, you get three Geistchild points at the start of every match.

Resourceful

This mod increases the chances to spawn power-ups from dead enemies.

Pack Mule

This mod allows you carry a third primary weapon.

This concludes our Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Loadouts Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!