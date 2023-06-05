Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sha Gehma Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Sha Gehma Shrine is one of the easiest-to-access shrines. You can find this shrine in the Hebra region of Zelda BOTW. Located in the Tabantha Snowfield of the Hebra Region, here’s a complete walkthrough of the Legend of the Zelda BOTW Sha Gehma Shrine in case you’re new to the game.

Sha Gehma Shrine location

Following the Overworld map will pinpoint the Sha Gehma Shrine towards the far north end of Tabantha Snowfield in the Hebra Region. There is no trial or quest you need to complete before entering the shrine, making it even easier to complete.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Sha Gehma shrine walkthrough

The old players call the puzzle of the Sha Gehma Shrine “Shift and Lock” because that’s exactly what you’ll have to do to get your hands on the Spirit Orb. Your tasks will involve moving, fixing, and then locking the objects.

Following steps need to be followed:

Take the ramp present just in front and move upwards.

To better view the metal cube, move through the walkway.

You must lift the cube from the ground to a certain height using Magnesis.

Then place the cube over the moving platform.

Finally, just seize the platform’s motion by switching to the Stasis Rune.

Doing this will get you a key. This key unlocks the treasure box of the Sha Gehma Shrine in Zelda BOTW. After completing this first task, you’ll have to go back to the highest walkway. Then to find a rare sword, i.e., The Royal Broadsword, you need the second Treasure Chest.

You can spot the chest from the walkway easily. Simply jump and glide to the chest and open it to claim your reward. At last, when you drop down, you’ll find a gate. Just unlock it with the key to get the Sha Gehma Spirit Orb in Zelda BOTW.