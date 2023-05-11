Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Best Mods

While emulation may be a grey area, it does allow for PC gamers to install all kinds of crazy mods for emulated games. The same holds true for the emulated copies of Zelda Breath of the Wild on which players can install mods to improve the overall experience and fun factor of the game.

However, considering there are so many mods out there, it can be difficult to choose which ones to use. That is why we are here with our list of the best Zelda Breath of the Wild mods that everyone should use in our opinion.

Zelda BOTW best mods

The process of installing mods for your emulator would be different so we will just be providing you with the links from where you can download and learn how to install these mods for Zelda BOTW. As always, Gamebanana is an amazing source for all things related to Zelda mods.

Hyrule Rebalance

A comprehensive mod called Hyrule Rebalance completely corrects Breath of the Wild’s imbalances. By modifying the Flurry Rush, nerfing weapon benefits, and boosting Guardian weapons, the mod enhances battle. Also, it enhances loot drops, modifies enemy statistics, and establishes a more sensible correlation between armor and weapon stat prices.

All armor sets can be upgraded and customized by players, and shields can be used to do damage. Some enemies also developed new strategies. This patch is strongly advised if you desire a new and gratifying Breath of the Wild experience.

Breath of the Wild: Second Wind

Breath of the Wild has a substantial amount of new content thanks to Second Wind, a thorough mod. Among other things, it adds new quests, locales, resources, dungeons, and bosses. One of the most thorough mods available, it includes additional locales, characters, and gameplay changes that significantly improve the overall experience.

It includes components from other mods, including Survival of the Wild and Hyrule Rebalance, to provide gamers with a distinctive and satisfying experience.

Classic Weapon Pack

The classic weapon pack mod, which was motivated by vintage Zelda games like Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, has included a number of new weapons, including the Gilded Sword, Razor Sword, Mirror Shield, and Ordon Shield.

Relics of the Past

The mod “Relics of the Past” is made for seasoned gamers looking for a harder challenge in Zelda Breath of the Wild. The mod adds more difficult gameplay mechanics, stronger foes, more guardians, better equipment, and a risk vs. reward system. A good player may overcome any challenge with strategic gameplay and adaption, despite the initial difficulty sometimes being overpowering.

Zelda’s Ballad

The mod Zelda’s Ballad lets players assume the role of Princess Zelda in Breath of the Wild with updated appearance, armor, hairstyles, and voiceover. Also, the mod offers a wide range of reversible clothes, like the Royal Ancient Armour and the Linkle Armour Set, making it a singular and unforgettable experience.

Linkle Mod

By altering the armor to fit Linkle’s form and swapping out Link’s audio for her own, the mod enables players to take on the role of the female warrior from Hyrule Warriors. The Linkle mod, which allows Linkle to have various clothes like Pyra’s from Xenoblade 2 or Zero Suit Samus with a ponytail, is particularly well-liked by the BotW community.

Link of Rivia

Link from Breath of the Wild has had his hair and eye colors changed by the modding community, and he now wears custom armor with a retexture that resembles Geralt’s beginning armor from The Witcher 3.

This amazing armor mod, which is a retexture of the Stealth Chest Guard and Pants from the main game, fits in perfectly with the game’s general visual and ambiance and is sure to please fans of Link and Linkle.

Lynel Mount

The player may move about Hyrule with ease thanks to the mod, which substitutes the Giant Horses with a Lynel in four colors and with special motions. The mod works great and is a lot of fun, despite the animations sometimes feeling unstable. However, the Lynel can be challenging to steer and can only have one color placed at once.

The mod is a tweaked version of SaltSalt’s Frankie mod, with a saddle that has been added after the fact and altered parameters. Some animations lack sound and are challenging to fix without more study.