Breath Of The Wild 2 Might Feature Clothing Durability Mechanics

It appears that Nintendo might possibly be adding a new durability mechanic to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Takuhiro Dohta, the current technical supervisor of the Legend of Zelda franchise, was discovered earlier today to have patented a new clothing system for presumably Breath of the Wild 2.

The patented clothing is believed to incorporate durability mechanics, meaning that any armor that players wear in Breath of the Wild 2 will have a limited number of uses. The armor will hence need to be either replaced or perhaps repaired, failing to do so will render them useless.

If such a new clothing durability mechanic becomes part of the sequel, players will be forced to keep looking for new armor sets or take constant care of their existing wares. That will also add a new twist to how players tend to stick with the best armor in the game once they have found it.

Leak Express: Nintendo patenta un nuevo sistema de desgaste de la ropa del personaje.

¿Lo aplicarán en la secuela de Zelda Breath Of The Wild? Es probable, ya que la patente está registrada por Takuhiro Dohta, que ya patentó mecánicas del primer título.#ZeldaBreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/JJW5QjLG7F — Nash Weedle “El Analista de Leaks” (@NWeedle) April 18, 2022

Take note that the 2017 Breath of the Wild featured durability mechanics for weapons and shields. Every usable weapon and shield found in the game could only be used for a limited number of times before they shattered. There were exceptions such as the Master Sword that needed to be charged after being used instead of permanently breaking.

Last month, franchise producer Eiji Aonuma announced that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has been pushed ahead into 2023. The delay came after fans were speculating on a release in the latter half of 2022. The highly anticipated sequel will now grace the Nintendo Switch somewhere next spring provided that there are no further delays.

Aonuma also teased that Breath of the Wild 2 has been expanded to feature “an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements.” Could that include new clothing durability mechanics? Only time will tell.