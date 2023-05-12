Borderlands 3 SHiFT and VIP Codes Guide – How to Redeem Codes

By Editorial Team
Part of Borderlands 3 Wiki

SHiFT Codes and VIP Codes are essentially the same things in Borderlands 3. They are used to unlock some special and rare items like they will give you Gold Keys to unlock special chests and wallpapers, cosmetics, weapons, and other stuff. They both require a SHiFT account but in a subtly different way. This guide will get you through both the SHiFT and VIP Codes and all the codes and how to use them.

Borderlands 3 SHiFT and VIP Codes

The SHiFT Codes are 25 character codes in borderlands 3 that you can use through your SHiFT account to put in and get some high rarity rewards.

These rewards will most probably be weapons and combat stuff but it will be better than what you are using to some extent.

These SHiFT Codes when you put them will give you Gold Keys that you can use in-game to get the rewards. Like, ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H can give you 3 Gold Keys.

Now, to enter these SHiFT Codes you can either go to the proper menu in the game. Alternatively, you can also go to the official Borderlands 3 website and submit those codes there.

Keep in mind that you can use other accounts like Steam, Epic, Playstation, Twitch, etc. But we recommend you to sign up for your SHiFT account as you will be required that on some point.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Now there is not a specific way to get new SHiFT Codes, you just have to roam around the internet to find those. @dgSHiFTCodes, this account on twitter regularly post new SHiFT Codes.

VIP Codes

So these VIP Codes or Vault insider program points are almost the same to SHiFT Codes in terms of use. First of all, you definitely need to make a SHiFT account and then a VIP account.

Because in order to use your VIP points you will need your SHiFT account.

Now you just need to earn those VIP points in order to get the stuff that they offer. You can get those points by following Borderlands 3 social media handles, sign up for newsletters, watch videos, and read articles.

You can also earn points by referring friends and creating a 2K account. These points will also give you Gold Keys and skins, weapons, wallpapers, etc. Below are the currently active VIP Codes that you can use to earn points.

Code Point Value/Reward Valid Type
BL3REVEAL 100 Yes E-mail
BL3WELCOME 250 Yes E-mail
JOYPUKE 250 Yes Vault
LOADINGBAR 250 Yes Vault
LOOTLOOTLOOT 250 Yes E-mail
FIGHT4SANCTUARY 250 Yes E-mail
GAMEVIP 100 Yes Vault
BL3ATE3 250 Yes E-mail
2kLove 500 Yes E-mail
ILOVEBAGUETTE 200 maybe Vault
CohhVIP 250 maybe Creator
BL3FREVENTVIP 200 Yes Vault
HEYSUGAR 250 Yes Email
SOHAPPYTOGETHER 250 Yes E-mail
CLAPTASTIC 250 Yes E-mail
Skagbait 200 Yes Vault
BL3MUSEUMCOSPLAY 500 Yes Vault
3DJUEGOSVIP 100 no Vault
HALVERHAHN 500 Yes Vault
MAYHEMPRIDE 500 Yes Vault
PWR2PLYRS 250 Yes Vault
MYMAIN 250 Yes E-mail
BONERFART 250 Yes Vault
GREGORONKH 250 Yes Creator
MAYHEM 250 Yes Vault
ONTHEHUNT 250 Yes E-mail
FRESHBOOTY 250 Yes E-mail
POWERUPEMAIL 250 Yes E-mail
CRUMPOCALYPSE 250 Yes Vault
Dasherz 250 Yes E-mail
Childrenofthevault 1000 Yes until 8/29 Vault
LESSTHANTHREE 250 Yes E-mail
GODSDONTNEGOTIATE 250 Yes Vault
BUILDURSQUAD 250 Yes E-mail
OVERCLOCKED 250 Yes E-mail
TWOWEEKS 250 Yes Vault
JVMVIP 250 Yes Vault
FORTNITEXMAYHEM 250 Yes E-mail
SMARTOYSVIP 100 Yes Vault
MEDIAMARKTVIP 100 Yes Vault
Bolvip 100 Yes Vault
GAMEMANIAVIP 100 Yes Vault
ALLYOURGAMESVIP 100 Yes Vault
NEDGAMEVIP 100 Yes Vault
YOURGAMEZONEVIP 100 Yes Vault
INTERTOYSVIP 100 Yes Vault
PLAYERONEVIP 100 Yes Vault
ABCEASYAS123 250 Yes E-mail
DUCTTAPEMOD 250 Yes E-mail
SEVENDAYS 250 Yes Vault
MADSKILLZ 250 Yes E-mail
AIRLEMAGVIP 250 Yes Vault
ITSHERE 1000 Yes E-mail
JABBER 1000 Yes E-mail
Dreamlandvip 100 Yes Vault
UNBLINKINGEYE 1000 Yes E-mail
bonjwa-bl3launch 200 Yes Creator
EARLYACCESS 500 Yes Creator
PIETSMIET-BL3LAUNCH 200 Yes Creator
LARALOFT-BL3LAUNCH 200 Yes Creator
DOKTORFROID-BL3LAUNCH 200 Yes Creator
ALMOSTTHERE 1000 Yes E-mail
OVERABILLION 1000 Yes E-mail

Related Topics
About the Author
Editorial Team

Contributor at SegmentNext.