Borderlands 3 SHiFT and VIP Codes Guide – How to Redeem Codes

SHiFT Codes and VIP Codes are essentially the same things in Borderlands 3. They are used to unlock some special and rare items like they will give you Gold Keys to unlock special chests and wallpapers, cosmetics, weapons, and other stuff. They both require a SHiFT account but in a subtly different way. This guide will get you through both the SHiFT and VIP Codes and all the codes and how to use them.

Borderlands 3 SHiFT and VIP Codes

The SHiFT Codes are 25 character codes in borderlands 3 that you can use through your SHiFT account to put in and get some high rarity rewards.

These rewards will most probably be weapons and combat stuff but it will be better than what you are using to some extent.

These SHiFT Codes when you put them will give you Gold Keys that you can use in-game to get the rewards. Like, ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H can give you 3 Gold Keys.

Now, to enter these SHiFT Codes you can either go to the proper menu in the game. Alternatively, you can also go to the official Borderlands 3 website and submit those codes there.

Keep in mind that you can use other accounts like Steam, Epic, Playstation, Twitch, etc. But we recommend you to sign up for your SHiFT account as you will be required that on some point.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Now there is not a specific way to get new SHiFT Codes, you just have to roam around the internet to find those. @dgSHiFTCodes, this account on twitter regularly post new SHiFT Codes.

VIP Codes

So these VIP Codes or Vault insider program points are almost the same to SHiFT Codes in terms of use. First of all, you definitely need to make a SHiFT account and then a VIP account.

Because in order to use your VIP points you will need your SHiFT account.

Now you just need to earn those VIP points in order to get the stuff that they offer. You can get those points by following Borderlands 3 social media handles, sign up for newsletters, watch videos, and read articles.

You can also earn points by referring friends and creating a 2K account. These points will also give you Gold Keys and skins, weapons, wallpapers, etc. Below are the currently active VIP Codes that you can use to earn points.