Borderlands 3 Moze the Gunner Skills and Skill Trees Guide

Moze the Gunner is a playable character in Borderlands 3. Her Action Skill is the Iron Bear for summoning which she can use her Digistruct Pack. Iron Bear is a tank-like mech that has two primary weapons and several secondary pieces of tech. There are a variety of ways we can upgrade Iron Bear and upgrade Moze with it.

Borderlands 3 Moze the Gunner Skills

There are three skill trees from which you can choose weapons to attach to Iron Bear. You can choose from any skill tree to make an invincible Iron Bear for yourself. Below is a guide for all three skill trees from which you can choose to your liking.

Demolition Woman

V-35 Grenade Launcher

V-35 is a starting Action skill of the Demolition Woman skill tree. This skill is a grenade launcher that is capable of launching a grenade while at the same time allowing you to control iron Bear as well.

Fire in the Skag Den

A Tier 1 passive skill used for dealing additional Fire Damage whenever Moze deals Splash Damage.

Deadlines

A Tier 1 passive skill used for less fuel consumption when firing an Iron Bear weapon. In addition to that, it will increase the consumed fuel upon killing an enemy while the Iron Bear is active.

Grizzled (Kill Skill)

A Tier 1 passive skill used for the decrease in the remaining cooldown on Iron Bear upon the death of an enemy.

Vanquisher Rocket Pod

A Tier 2 Action skill used for launching explosives at the target by initializing a Vanquisher Rocket Pod while controlling the Iron Bear simultaneously.

Stainless Steel Bear

A Tier 2 passive skill that increases the armor of Iron Bear and the Maximum Fuel consumes.

Torgue Cross-Promotion

A Tier 2 passive skill used for expanding the radius of splash by 2x, when splash damage is dealt.

Means of Destruction

A Tier 2 passive skill that increases the number of ammo in your equipment slot while at the same time lowering the possibility of returning a grenade whenever you deal splash damage.

Shaped Charge

A Tier 2 Augment skill used for dealing 35% additional damage through Direct Hit Damage with V-35 Rockets.

Musical Chairs

A Tier 3 Augment skill used for firing an individual grenade at the target that pulls the enemy close before exploding to deal damage.

Pull the Holy Pin

A Tier 3 passive skill used for dealing increased damage through critical hits with grenades.

Auto Bear

A Tier 3 passive skill used for attacking the enemy for a moment while using Iron Bear, before it dashes towards the target and explodes to deal damage.

Active Tracking

A Tier 3 Augment skill used for increasing the reload speed of the Vanquisher Rocket Pod and is capable of firing homing rockets.

Target Softening

A Tier 4 Augment skill that increases the damage dealt by the Vanquisher rocket pod. Additionally, it is used for firing a 6-Rocket Spread.

Why Can’t I Carry All These Grenades

A Tier 4 passive skill used for increasing the capacity of the equipped grenades.

Vampyr

A Tier 4 passive skill used for slighting recovering your health as you attack an enemy with a grenade. Also, it regenerates the armor of Iron Bear upon dealing splash damage.

Lock and Speedload

A Tier 4 Augment skill used for increasing the reload speed of the V-35 while allowing it to fire a 5-round burst.

To the Lost

Moze gains the ability to throw grenades while in Fight for Your Life. If she threw a grenade before Second Wind, a grenade is refunded.

Explosive Punctuation

A Tier 5 passive skill used for increasing the cooldown of your Action Skills upon dealing splash damage.

Hammerdown Protocol

A Tier 5 Augment skill used for launching a single nuclear-warheaded rocket through the Vanquisher Rocket Pod that deals massive Radiation damage to the target.

Short Fuse

A Tier 6 passive skill used for causing explosive damage to the target’s location whenever you deal gun damage. The explosion will deal damage to nearby targets as well.

Bottomless Mags

Minigun

The Minigun is capable of sustained rapid fire. Firing for long periods causes the Minigun to Overheat, rendering it inoperable for a few seconds.

Cloud of Lead

Occasionally, Moze’s and Iron Bear’s shots will deal additional Fire Damage and won’t consume ammo.

Dakka Bear

Adds a manned turret to the back of Iron Bear.

Matched Set

Moze’s currently equipped weapon gains a stacking bonus to Magazine Size and Decreased Heat Per Shot for every piece of equipped gear that has a matching manufacturer.

Salamander

The Salamander is a flamethrower that deals Fire Damage to enemies at close range. Although the Salamander has infinite ammo, it Drains Fuel with use.

Scrappy

Increases Moze’s Handling. While moving, Moze’s Weapon Swap and Mode Switch Speed are increased.

Redistribution

After Moze scores a Critical Hit, she regenerates ammo for a few seconds.

Stoke the Embers

Increases Moze and Iron Bear’s Fire Damage.

Let Off Some Steam

Minigun deals more damage as heat increases and can be fired for longer before Overheating.

General Winter

Minigun fires Cryo Rounds that reduce Heat Gain and Fuel Drain, but deal reduced damage.

Rushin’ Offensive

Moze can sprint and shoot at the same time.

Scorching RPM’s

Moze gains increased Fire Rate and Critical Hit Damage.

Fuel Economy

Reduces Salamander’s Fuel Drain. Additionally, Iron Bear’s Movement Speed is increased after damaging an enemy with Salamander.

Chemical Warfare

Salamander now deals with Corrosive Damage. Additionally, Salamander’s Melt Damage is increased.

Specialist Bear

Equipping two of the same Weapons on Iron Bear increases the damage they deal.

The Iron Bank

Increases Moze’s Magazine Size.

Exploding Bullets

Minigun fires Explosive Rounds that deal increased Splash Damage, but its Fire Rate is decreased.

Some For The Road

Moze gains infinite ammo for a few seconds after exiting Iron Bear.

“Click, Click…”

Moze gains increased Gun Damage as her magazine empties. The less ammo there is remaining, the greater the increase.

Molten Roar

The Salamander burst-fires 3 projectiles with increased Fuel Drain, the first of which leaves a large Fire area.

Forge

Moze constantly regenerates ammo for her currently equipped weapon.

Shield of Retribution

Railgun

Railgun is composed of multiple lasers attached together to make a single high-velocity weapon used for firing electrified high-velocity projectiles to deal Shock damage.

Armored Infantry

A Tier 1 passive skill used for enhancing gun damage and provides damage reduction.

Security Bear

A Tier 1 passive skill used for providing a shield to Iron Bear while decreasing each damage it receives. The shield itself will absorb the damage received before deactivating. After a short cooldown, it reactivates itself.

Selfless Vengeance

A Tier 1 passive skill used for dealing Fire damage (with guns) to you and your allies for a short period of time at the cost of a small portion of your HP.

Hell On Rails

A Tier 2 Augment skill used for changing your Railgun damage to Fire damage while increasing the rate of Fuel drain per shot.

Drowning In Brass

A Tier 2 passive skill used for acquiring a stack of Drowning in Brass for a short time frame upon killing an enemy. You gain gun damage at the cost of each stack of Drowning in Brass, but the fire rate is reduced simultaneously.

Thin Red Line

A Tier 2 passive skill used for increasing your Shield capacity at the cost of max health.

Vladof Ingenuity

A Tier 2 passive skill used for granting Shock damage resistance and an increase in maximum Shield capacity.

Bear Fist

A Tier 2 Action skill that allows the usage of Bear Fist while controlling Iron Bear.

Wild Swing

A Tier 3 Augment skill used for dealing 35% additional elemental damage while Bear Fist is equipped.

Experimental Munitions

A Tier 3 passive skill used for dealing additional Fire damage when critically hitting a target.

Full Can of Whoop-Ass

A Tier 3 passive skill used for giving you and your allies an increased Shield recharge speed every time you enter Iron Bear.

Capacitive Armature

A Tier 3 Augment skill used for dealing reduced damage to nearby enemies attacked using a Railgun.

Corrosive Sabot Round

A Tier 4 Augment skill used for reducing Railgun damage but causes the rounds to explode, dealing corrosive damage. This increases your Magazine size and reduces Fuel consumption.

Behind the Iron Curtain

A Tier 4 passive skill used for increasing the speed of our Shield recharge while reducing recharge delay.

Desperate Measures

A Tier 4 passive skill used for increasing gun damage depending upon your health, the lower the health, the more with be the increased bonus.

Close the Distance

A Tier 4 Augment skill allows Iron Bear to pull nearby targets with the Bear Fist.

Shockhammer

A Tier 5 Augment skill allows Iron Bear to deal massive punching using the Bear Fist. Bear Fist requires less Fuel consumption and deals additional Shock damage upon each hit.

Force Feedback

A Tier 5 passive skill used for recharging your shield upon a critical hit and returns 10% shield upon the initial shield recharge.

Phalanx Doctrine (Kill Skill)

A Tier 5 passive skill used for acquiring a stack of Phalanx Doctrine for a period of time, with each Phalanx Doctrine stack providing an increase in maximum shield capacity and gun damage.

Tenacious Defense

A Tier 6 passive skill used for regaining a small part of your HP and increases your gun damage for a period of time. However, this skill will only get activated once the shield is charged to the max.

This is all we have in our Borderlands 3 Moze the Gunner Skills and Skill Trees Guide. If you have anything else that you would like to add, be sure to let us know!