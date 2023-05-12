Borderlands 3 Guardian Rank, Tokens, and Rewards Guide

In Borderlands 3, the Guardian Rank is the progression system put in place so that you’re rewarded for playing the game really well. Those of you who have played Borderlands 2 will be familiar with the Badass Rank system from that game and may think this new system is pretty much the same. While it’s true that the new system has some similarities to the one from the last game, it’s much more efficient. This guide covers all you need to know about Borderlands 3’s Guardian Rank system.

Borderlands 3 Guardian Rank System

After finishing the Borderlands 3 story mode, an XP bar known as the Guardian level bar will be above your level. As you play, it will get filled up and raise your level. This will earn you Guardian Tokens which will prove valuable later for you to upgrade your skills and stats.

These can also be earned by finishing challenges and generally you earn more if the challenge is tougher. After you’ve gotten some Guardian Tokens, you can redeem them to raise your character’s bonus stats or you can spend them on Guardian Rewards.

Guardian Ranks

Open your in-game menu and select the Guardian Rank tab to spend your Guardian Tokens. There is no limit on how much you can upgrade your Guardian Rank and you can select which stats get upgraded. The available bonus stats for upgrades are:

Enforcer

Critical Damage

Grenade Damage

Gun Damage

Gun Fire Rate

Melee Damage

Vehicle Damage

Hunter

Accuracy

Action Skill Cooldown

Luck

Recoil Reduction

Reload Speed

Survivor

Fight for Your Life Duration

Fight for Your Life Movement Speed

Max Health

Shield Capacity

Shield Recharge Delay

Shield Recharge Rate

Alternatively, you can also spend Guardian Tokens on Guardian Rewards.

Guardian Rewards

These are rare perks that you get by spending Guardian Tokens on particular ranks. You have to spend 10, 15, 25, 35, 50, and 75 Guardian Tokens on each Rank stat category. These rewards can range from new cosmetic items or even new effects. The full list of all the Guardian Rewards and their costs is below:

Enforcer

10 Tokens: Red Sans Weapon Skin

15 Tokens: Inner Fury (Each shot has +10% Gun Damage when in Fight for Your Life)

25 Tokens: Overkill (Your next shot gets the excess damage from a previous kill)

35 Tokens: Urban Blammo Player Skin

50 Tokens: C-C-Combo (Get an extra second of+2% Gun damage)

75 Tokens: Hollow Point (Critical hit takedowns cause explosions)

Hunter

10 Tokens: Weapon Skin Dead Set

15 Tokens: Bullet Collector (15% more ammo in pickups)

25 Tokens: Tag and Frag (Grenades regenerate every 10 kills)

35 Tokens: Burning Bright Player Skin

50 Tokens: Topped Off (Your Action Skill cools down faster at full shields)

75 Tokens: Treasure Hunter (Every kill grants 10 seconds of increased luck)

Survivor

10 Tokens: Leather and Regret Weapon Skin

15 Tokens: Resilient (Get back full health and shields after Fight for Your Life)

25 Tokens: Dead Man’s Hand (During Fight for Your Life, you get aim down sights and no aim penalties)

35 Tokens: Hex Bolts Player Skin

50 Tokens: Shield Reboot (Shield regenerates after taking down a foe)

75 Tokens: Emergency Response (Shield Recharge Delay and Rate is better if you have low health)

That covers all you need to know about the Guardian Rank System in Borderlands 3. Be sure to check out our other walkthroughs for more Borderlands 3 related content!