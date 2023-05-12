Borderlands 2 Commander Lilith Hector’s Paradise Guide

The new DLC for Borderlands 2 is here and boy, it has been a while. Of course, the new campaign chapter acts as a prequel to the eventual Borderlands 3 as to bridge the gap between the two games. The free DLC titled Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary takes place right where our heroes were left off at the end of BL2.

While you will get to embark on different challenging missions, you will find it favorable to acquire the Legendary Pistol, Hector’s Paradise. Here is exactly how you obtain the weapon in BL2 DLC.

Borderlands 2 Commander Lilith Hector’s Paradise

Hector’s Paradise is a Legendary Weapon manufactured by Dahl and has the “shock” elemental effect to its bullets.

The weapon is acquired as a part of a side-quest titled “Echoes of the Past” which you can trigger once you have reached Chapter #5: The Cost of Progress in the DLC campaign.

During the mission, you will be tasked to head to Mt. Scarab Research Center via the Dahl Mine and collect Echo on a corpse as directed by a marker on the map.

Now, the secondary quest officially starts and you will need to collect a total of 3 Echoes and hand them in within the laboratory.

The first Echo is found in a cell in the Test Candidate Detention room for which you will have to clear up the enemies. For the second one, grab it off the corpse on the meat grinder in the Experimentation Room.

The last one is acquired by heading via the ladder leading out of Observation Deck and down to a walkway where the Echo is situated.

Now return these to the safe that lies in the Observatory Room. Perform a melee attack on the locker and hand these three Echoes in to collect your reward of the Legendary Pistol aptly named Hector’s Paradise.

The weapon itself comes with a blade attached to the side for increased damage when carrying out melee attacks.

You can also go into zoomed in iron-sights for increased shock elemental damage though this comes at the expense of reduced accuracy.

This is all we have in our Borderlands 2 Commander Lilith Hector’s Paradise Guide. If you have anything else that you would like to add, be sure to let us know!