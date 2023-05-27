Black Ops 3 Zombies Shadows of Evil Jugger-Nog Perk Locations, How to Find

Where to locate Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola machine in Black Ops 3 zombies map, Shadows of Evil.

Jugger-Nog in zombie mode allows you withstand more damage ensuing in your survival. Where you’ll normally got down after 3 hits, using Jugger-Nog will increase it to 6 hits.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re playing with a full team or trying to solo; Jugger-Nog is an absolute life-saver and should be equipped as soon as possible.

However, finding this Perk-a-Cola requires a little effort since this is one of three perks whose location continues to rotate in every game. You may find it in the Waterfront District in one game and in the Footlight District or Canal District in other games.

Despite the district change, the location where the vending machine is located doesn’t change.

Shadows of Evil Jugger-Nog Perk Locations

There is one little tip using which you’ll instantly know where the Jugger-Nog is located without roaming all three districts. While you’re in the Junction, head towards each gate and you’ll come across a broken bottle sitting on a crate. In order to find the Jugger-Nog, you need to head inside the district which has red bottle outside.

For your convenience, I’ve listed all three possible locations where you’ll be able to find Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola:

Waterfront District Perk

After you reach the area, you need to turn into the beast and activate the power switch near the stairs to open up the path. After this, go up the stairs and through the corridor to activate another power switch and use the machine. Once again, note that the actual perk may vary, but the location remains the same.

Footlight District Perk

This is very similar to the Waterfront District –- you need to change into the beast, activate the power switch near the stairs to make the stairs appear, head upstairs, and find the machine on the right side.

Canal District Perk

After you’re in the Canal District, you need to head towards the Canal Station by opening up all the gates leading to Zandi’s Smoke Lounge which is where the machine is located. Once again, you need to turn into the beast to activate the machine and use it later.

