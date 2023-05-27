Black Ops 3 Shadows of Evil Fuse Locations: How to Turn on Power

How to turn on power in Black Ops 3 zombies map, Shadows of Evil.

In order to turn on the power in the map, you need to find three fuses scattered around the city and put them in the master switch. The fuses that you need to find in order to activate the power are located in three different districts of the map.

One thing that you need to understand is that the location of these fuses changes every time you play the game, but you’ll always find them in certain vicinity. This guide details how to find all three fuses to turn on the power in Shadows of Evil:

Fuse #1 Location

In order to find the first switch, you need to head over to the Canal District and find the fuse on the far end of the catwalk opposite of Zandi’s Smoke Lounge neon-sign

Fuse #2 Location

The second fuse that you need to find in order to activate the power is located on the far end of the catwalk; in a corner railing in the Waterfront District.

Fuse #3 Location

As for the final fuse, head over to the Footlight District and find it on a railing along the catwalk.

Activating the Power

After getting all the fuses, you need to head over to the rift area in the basement –- only accessible by breaking the weak wall in the beast mode — where you’ll come across a machine which will have three slots for all three fuses. You need to insert the fuses in there in order to activate the power.

Once you hear the dialogue that you’ve successfully activated the power, you will see machines around the city with 2,000 written on it.

You will then be able to interact with these machines and get yourself a buddy robot for 2,000 who will shoot down zombies for you.

This is everything that you need to know on how to turn on the power in Shadows of Evil. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!