Bayonetta 3 Might Feature Scalebound Mechanics

Scalebound, the cancelled role-playing game by developer PlatinumGames, may possibly live on in Bayonetta 3 in more ways than one.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, JP Kellams, former developer at PlatinumGames, noted that game director Yusuke Miyata was previously lead designer of Scalebound and as such might possibly bring over gameplay mechanics such as the demon controlling mechanics from the cancelled game to Bayonetta 3.

Oh! One more thing that I forgot to mention… Yusuke Miyata was the lead designer on Scalebound, and he is super talented, and I can't wait to play Bayo 3 primarily because he is directing it. — JP Kellams (@synaesthesiajp) September 24, 2021

Yeah… The controlling the summons thing looks VERY similar to a mechanic that we had in Scalebound to control Thuban. Now that I've gotten to rewatch the trailer, I'm really psyched for that. 🙂 https://t.co/d30zQm4i8z — JP Kellams (@synaesthesiajp) September 24, 2021

Scalebound remained in development for more than four years before being cancelled by publisher Microsoft in 2017. It was never clarified as to why the game was cancelled but PlatinumGames has always exhibited an interest to return to it if given an opportunity by Microsoft which owns the intellectual property.

As for Bayonetta 3, the game has similarly spent a long time in development being announced back in 2017 but being revealed just recently through a Nintendo Direct presentation.

Bayonetta 3 has been slated for a release for Nintendo Switch somewhere in 2022. The wait has been long and excruciating for fans but the witch appears to be now back on schedule and looks better than ever as she wields “her new Demon Masquerade ability to channel the power of demons and engage in larger-than-life action.”