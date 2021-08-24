Battlefield 2042 Cheats Are Allegedly Undetectable And Already Being Sold

There are already a number of cheats being sold online for Battlefield 2042 despite the fact that the game will not be releasing for another couple of months.

At least one cheat-selling website (via CharlieIntel) claims that its “Battlefield 2042 Hack” will allow players to enable aimbots to automatically lock on to targets, wallhacks to see through objects, ESP to display items and enemies in the map, cheat radar to show enemies on the radar, and more.

Knowing that cheats are being sold for Battlefield 2042 before its release should be concerning enough but it gets even worse. The cheat-maker is also claiming that its cheats are “confirmed to be undetected.” That in addition to an assurance of updating the cheats “the second a new patch comes out from the developer.”

Battlefield 2042 will be a live service game, meaning that publisher Electronic Arts intends to keep the game alive for several years. Call of Duty: Warzone has been following a similar path but its plague of cheaters has greatly impacted gameplay. Electronic Arts cannot take the same risk but as things stand, it would not even be surprising to see cheaters fooling whatever anti-cheat measures developer DICE is banking on to keep the playing field clean.

Having a robust anti-cheat system will be even more important when Battlefield 2042 finally receives its rumored battle royale mode, and which may possibly be free to play just like Warzone. Without a proper anti-cheat system, history will only repeat itself as cheaters across the globe pour in and make Battlefield fans find another game to play.

Battlefield 2042 will officially launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021. The community can keep their fingers crossed that Electronic Arts does a better job of dealing with cheaters compared to Activision.