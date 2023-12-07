Batman: Arkham Knight Best Mods In 2023

Despite being launched over 8 years ago, Batman: Arkham Knight still holds up in 2023 in terms of visuals and gameplay mechanics. This has not stopped the modding community from adding a boatload of mods ranging from visual improvements to skins and UI overhauls of the game. Therefore, we have made a list of the Best Mods for Batman: Arkham Knight that are still just as useful in 2023.

How to install mods in Batman: Arkham Knight

It can be a bit confusing to manually install mods especially if you are a beginner to the mods. What makes matters worse, is that mod managers like Vortex do not support the Arkham games. Luckily most of the mods come with a readme file, which we recommend that you read before attempting to install any mods. It would also be wise to back up your save files before modding the game.

Almost all of the mods can be found on the Nexus Mods website and can be downloaded after you register with your email. Now after you have downloaded the mod you want to install, extract the .rar files to a folder of your choosing and copy the main folder to the game’s directory.

Open the main folder of your game, then double-click the DLC folder. Open the folder numbered 356474, browse to the content folder, and open the folder titled “BmGame”. Paste your mod folder here and run the game.

Best mods to install for Batman: Arkham Knight

There is a plethora of mods to choose from which makes the task of selecting the best ones highly opinionated. We have, therefore categorized our favorite mods based on what aspect of the game they affect.

Skins

Prestige Suit at the Start of the Game

The upgraded version of the default V8.04 with a darker shade and a gold Bat symbol is reserved for players who complete the game with 240%. This means that you will need to complete the game twice with all the side missions to unlock this suit.

This is not something most of the players will be able to achieve in their playthrough. Thanks to this mod you can forget about the strict condition of 240% progress and unlock this beautiful suit from the very start.

All WBPlay Skins

Batman: Arkham Knight offers players to unlock a decent number of skins through their WBPlay service. Now unfortunately, this service is no longer available but the modding community has come through with this mod that will automatically unlock all the WBPlay skins in the game.

This is a blessing for all the players who are just starting with their Arkham Knight experience and will save them a lot of frustration.

The Batman 2022 (New Suit Slot)

This mod adds the Batsuit from the 2022 movie The Batman as a new skin slot in your showcase and comes equipped with an accurate cowl and Bat symbol as depicted in the movie. This is a great option if you are looking to expand your wardrobe with something that looks modern yet not too sci-fi as some of the in-game suits.

Arkham Knight Community Patch (Free-Roam)

Have you grown bored of playing the entirety of the game as the titular character? Why not take on the same challenges as Batman did but with a different character? This mod lets you do exactly that and more in Batman: Arkham Knight.

It will also allow you to free roam the streets of Gotham City as other characters such as Robin, Nightwing, Catwoman, Azrael, Hush, Gordon, Joker, Red Hood, Harley Quinn, and Batgirl.

The mod comes in 3 versions, the main version will have everything except the debug menu. The LITE version has free roam and selectable dual play. The SKINS ONLY option only has the skins and Batmobiles added by the patch.

An added benefit of using skins through this mod is that the skins in this patch don’t rely on external programs and run via the game files directly. A result of this is that they’ll work perfectly with graphics settings.

All DLC Batmobiles Unlocked

The Batmobile is an integral part of the gameplay in Batman: Arkham Knight. This surely is a divisive feature of the game but a main feature nonetheless. Therefore, for players who need some added flare to their Batmobile’s appearance, this mod will unlock all the DLC Batmobile skins in the game which can be used from the get-go.

Another impressive feature of this mod is that it will let you equip the race-exclusive skins for the Batmobile including the skins based on different movies.

However, those skins can’t use the Battle mode or the scanner feature of the Batmobiles. But being able to free-roam in the vehicle of your choice still makes an impressive case for this mod.

Dualshock Button Icons

The PC version comes with controller support but unfortunately, the button icons in the game are exclusive to the Xbox controller. If you are one of the players who prefer to use a PlayStation controller for PC games, this mod is a must-have for you.

The Dualshock Button Icons mod changes the interface so that it will display the PlayStation Dualshock controller icons instead of the Xbox ones. This will make it easier for you to learn the controls of the Batman and effectively enhance your gaming experience.

Arkham Knight Console Cheats

Cheating in video games is not something to proud of but at the same time, it is a ton of fun to become invincible and bully the living hell out of thugs. This mod allows you to activate several cheats with a press of a button.

The cheats present in this mod include Invincibility, Extra Batclaw Range, Extra Grapple Height, Unlimited Smoke Bombs, Infinite Batmobile Boost, and a lot more. Some of the cheats enhance the gameplay and visuals so this mod truly has something for everyone.

Remove silly effects

All Batman Arkham games have their signature effects that pop up on top of enemies like the counter icon or the Batsymbol on enemies before a Glide Attack. These are crucial for beginners but can be somewhat immersion-breaking as well.

If you are all about deep immersion in the game world and are confident in your abilities, this is the mod for you. It will remove all the goofy effects forcing you to rely on your intuition and experience to tackle the challenges the game throws your way.

AGIAK (Advanced Graphical Improvements for Arkham Knight)

This mod is essentially a reshade for a game that already looks amazing, to begin with. The improvement to graphics quality adds advanced color correction, ambient obscurance, screen-space reflections, and SMAA anti-aliasing.

Install this mod to enhance the graphical performance of your PC without taxing your GPU too much and enjoy the crisp visuals pushed to their limits.

Batman: Arkham Knight – ReShade

This is a simpler reshade mod for Batman: Arkham Knight, but one that completely overhauls the graphics and makes gameplay a lot more cinematic. It is a generic post-processing injector that enhances ambient occlusion, depth of field effects, color correction, and more. After installing this mod, you will be able to see the undeniable difference it makes to the overall visuals.