Batman: Arkham City Harley’s Bomb Locations

Taking upon herself to avenge the death of her beloved Mr. J (the Joker), Harley Quinn will reveal three bombs that are set to go off in Batman: Arkham City.

This will be the final mission objective of the Harley Quinn’s Revenge DLC. You, as Batman, will have to find and defuse all three bombs in under 5 minutes. If you are looking to unlock the Bomb Squad achievement though, you have to do it in under 2 minutes.

Where to find all Harley’s bombs in Batman: Arkham City?

The first two bombs should not be difficult to find. It is the third bomb that mostly stumps players. Do not waste your precious time scouring the entire shipyard. The final Harley bomb is hidden behind a breakable wall that has to be reached with the help of a movable platform.

Bomb #1

The first bomb will be right in front of you as soon as you receive the mission objective. Hack it using your Cryptographic Sequencer (the password is DEAD BAT) and disarm the explosive. Then head through the big door. The important thing to note here is that your timer will not start until you open the doors, so be ready.

Bomb #2

For the next Harley bomb, go through the blast door, quickly take care of the three enemies there, and head forward until you come across a steam vent in Batman: Arkham City.

Use a Freeze grenade to block the steam and progress to the next room. In this room, a sniper is perched atop a high vantage point.

Grapple up to his location and take him out. The bomb is right across the room from the sniper. Use Line Launcher to zip across and disable the two steam vents with freeze grenades.

Hack the control panel on the bomb with your Cryptographic Sequencer and disarm the bomb. The password for the second bomb is “Murderer”.

Bomb #3

For the third and final Harley bomb, glide down to the door in Batman: Arkham City on your left as shown in the image above. As you enter the door you will come across four enemies that you need to deal with as quickly as you can. Progress to the next room and go up the stairs to your right.

TIP If you think you do not have enough time left for the achievement, you can quit the game here and restart from the last checkpoint. This will reset the timer back to 4 minutes.

Now you need to grapple up to the platform above and fire 2 or 3 Remote Electrical Charges at the generator that will enable the contraption to move all the way to the other side of the room. Break the wall in front of you using Explosive Gel and you will now be able to see the last bomb.

Once again, hack it using your Cryptographic Sequencer and defuse the bomb. The password for this one is “Joker Forever”. If you manage to defuse all of Harley’s bombs in under 2:00, you will unlock the Bomb Squad achievement in Batman: Arkham City.